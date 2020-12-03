Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Consistently wrong since 2002

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Just a few bad apples.

I personally stopped the public option…

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

This blog goes to 11…

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Mission Accomplished!

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Let there be snark.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Militantly superior in their own minds…

All your base are belong to Tunch.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

We have all the best words.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / 2021 Pets of Balloon Juice Calendars Are Ready To Order

2021 Pets of Balloon Juice Calendars Are Ready To Order

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: 

The 2021 Pets of Balloon Juice Calendars are ready to order!

Calendar A

2021 Balloon Juice Pet Calendar: Calendar A

Calendar B

2021 Pets of Balloon Juice: Calendar B

You can click this link to order and you can order by clicking the special blue box up top.

If you have pets in the calendars and have not yet reviewed the calendars, please do so before placing your order.  You will find the pages of each calendar in the links in the sidebar.

If you find a problem, corrections can still be made.  But the calendar has to be changed BEFORE you place your order with Cafe Press.  The calendars are printed on demand by Cafe Press, and there’s no way to stop an order once you place it.

If you find an issue:

  1. Notify us in this post
  2. Wait for us to let you know that it has been fixed and the page has been updated
  3. Review the calendar again to verify all is good
  4. Then place your order.

Calendars are $25 each.  We planned to offer $5 off if you ordered both Calendar A and Calendar B, but Cafe Press doesn’t offer a way to do that.  So all calendars are $25 each.

Anyone who orders 3 or more calendars will get $5 off the “pet wallpaper” we are also offering this year.  The wallpaper purchases won’t go through Cafe Press, so we’ll do one thing at a time here, and I will explain more about the wallpaper in another post.  Just wanted to let you know that we’ll be doing something to thank folks who couldn’t get the original deal we hoped to offer.

Questions?  (aka What did I miss?)

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.