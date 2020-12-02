Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Why Are We Doing This? Football Version

Why Are We Doing This? Football Version

by | 43 Comments

More and more professional football players are becoming infected with the ‘rona. Some will carry permanent disabilities; more will never be able to play football again.

So why are we doing this? It’s alluring to believe that if we act normal, things will be normal. But the virus doesn’t care.

Athletes are getting plenty of tests; nurses not so much.

Sally Jenkins, Kurt Streeter, and Jerry Brewer are all asking that question.

Jenkins:

There has been evidence of zombie-like incursion into the NFL’s main office in the Park Avenue headquarters, despite all those hermetic doors that make a hissing noise. The league’s determination to make the Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers play on a Wednesday at 3:40 p.m., after three postponements, is purely unsettling. There is something about it that feels forced, involuntary, creepily so. It’s as though league officials mistake frenzied activity for winning against the virus. But then, they just reflect their audience in that.

Streeter:

Of the league’s 32 teams, all but one, the Seattle Seahawks, have been hit by the virus. The outbreaks began piling up almost from the start, as N.F.L. teams began flying across the country for games, some of them playing in stadiums with a limited number of fans. In October, two dozen Tennessee Titans became infected, causing the first of what has become a string of postponements.

The N.F.L. looks like it is running a circus.

Among the latest lowlights: A marquee game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, scheduled for Thanksgiving Day, was postponed to Sunday after several Ravens players tested positive, including the league’s reigning most valuable player, Lamar Jackson. As the number of infected players began piling up, the league moved the game to Tuesday.

Then the league rescheduled the game again, this time for Wednesday afternoon.

Brewer:

While it is unlikely that Commissioner Roger Goodell will publicly acknowledge any danger, he needs to make sure the league has several firm contingency plans in place. The coronavirus is in charge, and it is raging once again. So let’s keep saying it: It’s impossible to play football out in the open, without a bubble environment, and not be significantly affected. Some teams have been negligent and sloppy about health protocols, and the NFL has grown less compassionate and more forceful in disciplining them. But the reality is that the league can’t mandate its way out of trouble, not entirely.

Open thread!

[Looking forward to a bigfoot from Cole! Update: No, I did it! Unapologetically!]

  a thousand flouncing lurkers was fidelio
  Adam L Silverman
  artem1s
  Benw
  CaseyL
  Geminid
  Gravenstone
  Hoodie
  J R in WV
  Jackie
  jl
  JPL
  KenK
  Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  mad citizen
  mrmoshpotato
  NotMax
  O. Felix Culpa
  Other MJS
  pluky
  randy khan
  raven
  Roger Moore
  scav
  The Moar You Know
  zzyzx

    43Comments

    1.

      The Moar You Know

      Goodell will kill everyone on the planet willing to pick up a football just so long as he doesn’t have to refund one red cent to his advertisers.

    4.

      Gravenstone

      I’m still amazed that MLB managed to pull off some semblance of a season, and baseball is not remotely the contact sport that football is. Even then the ultimate futility of it was highlighted by a member of the championship team getting pulled from the field in the final game when his positive test results came in. Only to rejoin the team on field during the postgame celebration. Understandable but reckless.

      What the NFL is doing is orders of magnitude more reckless than MLB, and they’re reaping what they’ve sown. I also wonder how much impact their games are having on community spread.

    5.

      zzyzx

      I’ll be honest: NFL Sundays are keeping me sane and making it easier to stay at home on that day at least. It’s been a lifeline so I’m glad it has lasted this long.

      It helps that Russell Wilson has been amazing and the Seahawks will probably make the playoffs. I know why it shouldn’t happen but I’m so grateful for it.

    6.

      Roger Moore

      It’s the same basic problem that has been undermining so much of our response: we’re asking businesses to shut down, or at least run at greatly reduced capacity, without offering anything in return.  The business owners, and to a lesser extent the workers this is throwing out of work, don’t like that and would rather stay open, even when it becomes transparently obvious that it just isn’t working. The NFL, like so many businesses, is ignoring the extent to which their approach isn’t working because they see the big pot of gold at the end of the season.

      Of course the root of this incoherent public health strategy is a ridiculous political conflict.  On one side, you have people who want to shut down businesses but subsidize them, and on the other side you have people who want to open everything so we don’t need to subsidize anyone.  I think the “shut down as much as possible but provide subsidies” is clearly a better approach to the virus.  Business isn’t going to go back to normal when people are afraid of going to public spaces, even if we don’t formally shut down anything.  But the “compromise” of shutting things down while offering nothing in return gives us the worst of both worlds: a crippling hit to businesses without doing enough to stop the pandemic.

    7.

      artem1s

      there are going to be a lot of municipalities burdened with disability claims for the next 5 decades.  My BIL is a firefighter in Columbus, Ohio.  He and other coworkers had COVID leave taken away from them early on.  If they wanted to self quarantine because of exposure on the job, they have to use personal leave.  The city wasn’t getting them tested even when they came into contact with those who were showing symptoms.  Only if someone was known to have tested positive were they allowed to get tested themselves.  There has been a massive attempt to hide the infection rates among city workers. Little or no attempt to be transparent about track and trace.  Quarantining was discouraged because they would have had multiple firehouses shut down and been unable to fill shifts.  It has been a free for all for the last 3-6 months.  My BIL’s entire firehouse had to go into quarantine right before Thanksgiving.  He was supposed to work right up until he and multiple co-workers became symptomatic and tested positive.  For now he seems to have no lasting effects.  But I imagine cities all over the country are going to have additional hits to their budgets due to COVID disability claims.  All because football must go on and bars must stay open for the armchair quarterbacks.

    8.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Other MJS:

      I blame whoever it was at Dartmouth that told that dipshit that he was smart.

    9.

      CaseyL

      While I am of course relieved and proud that the Seahawks are so far Covid-free, I wonder how long they can stay that way if all the other teams are contagious.

      @Roger Moore:  You are absolutely correct, though I don’t see how the country could have subsidized college and professional football in any meaningful fashion.  I don’t mean the high-marquee players and coaches, but the supporting personnel, stadium employees and vendors, etc.

    10.

      randy khan

      The NFL would have a lot less of a problem if it had set out strict penalties from the start for violating the protocols – suspensions for people who don’t wear masks, particularly on the sidelines during games, lost draft picks starting with the second violation, the same kinds of rules for players that MLB had, etc., etc.

      Even then, it just seems like football is inherently much more risky than baseball and soccer.  Some of that is the number of players and some of it is the more intimate level of contact.  It probably was insane to think that there could be something resembling a normal season for the NFL, let alone for college.

    11.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Roger Moore:

      That national motto on the money? “In God We Trust”?

      Paraphrased appropriately, it reads “Fuck You, You’re On Your Own”.

      Frankly, I think it is a lot more accurate, and describes the public-spiritedness of Christian Conservatism.

      Some wag should offer up THAT resolution in Congress.

    12.

      mad citizen

      I wondered one day why or if Goodell was pushing the season/games, because I thought the owners and him agreed upon him leaving in the near future.  Why should he care?

      It will be interesting after all of this to see how the pandemic killed or seriously curtailed certain activities–movies, brick and mortar shopping, various sporting events, etc.

       

      Simpler post:  MUST…………………HAVE…………………..SPORTSBALL!

    15.

      Roger Moore

      @CaseyL:

      You are absolutely correct, though I don’t see how the country could have subsidized college and professional football in any meaningful fashion.

      I think enhanced unemployment benefits would have been the right general approach across a broad swath of the economy.  If your employer gets shut down by a public health order, you’re automatically eligible for unemployment benefits for a large percentage of your pay.  Having that there as a backstop would have made it much easier for any public health official to issue a public health order.

    16.

      jl

      Last I heard, they’re still playing baseball in Taiwan. I think they managed to get through their world series. Last I heard, they could play sports with reduced capacity crowds in the stands (though, ‘crowds’ is probably not the right word anymore). And Australia and New Zealand too, if you like cricket.

      Anyone from there knows different or can give info on how they are handling sports with covid, I’d like to hear.

      Anyway, point being, that the US is a country that is operating like a set of nested dolls of failure. The problems the NFL is having is inside the failure of the US to handle covid anywhere near some other countries. I think, as Cole expressed a while ago, that major league sports should have cancelled their usual seasons. They could have done exhibitions, done charity work, lots of things. The NFL using up tests to try to have a season, and then not being able to pull it off, while we need more tests for covid control, and the epidemic is killing more people everyday, is ugly.

    17.

      Hoodie

      @Roger Moore:  Honestly, I’d be ok with the NFL and some other pro sports trying to continue playing, as they have the resources to test and isolate people and, in some sense, most of these guys get paid a lot of money for the risk involved and could probably opt out without being evicted or going hungry if they don’t want to risk it (I think NFL players still get paid, albeit less). It’s ridiculous to keep bars and indoor dining going, however. Obviously, it’s because states generate a lot of sales tax revenue from them and the federal government has done squat to replace that revenue.

    18.

      jl

      There were warning signs of how brutal and ugly the US has become. Life expectancy in the US fell between 2014 and 2017. Was a slight uptick in average life expectancy in 2018. But age adjusted life expectancy, which is more important for what any individual experiences (since no one is the average of all ages in the population) was still falling in 2018, and probably is still falling.

      The US didn’t care about that. The US didn’t care about increasingly inadequate US residential housing supply, rising rents all over the country that were a burden on average people, the rise in homelessness. The US didn’t care about seriously deteriorating conditions for the average person before covid. Why would the US care that much about people dying from covid? What social and economic problem for the average person has the US cared about recently

      Edit: There was an editorial someplace, I forget where, by a conservative US economist, that said that a bright side of covid for national security is that it is proving that the US is tough, our population can handle adversity and death, and it can handle a gut punch. Good signaling that we are tough country. I think it was Tyler Cowen but not sure. I don’t have any comment on that view, if any is needed.

    20.

      Roger Moore

      @jl:

      The thing that’s really frustrating about the testing stuff is that places like big universities and the NBA have shown it’s possible to massively increase our testing infrastructure, and that large-scale testing really can work to keep the pandemic under control.  Despite this, we still don’t have a national testing strategy, and most state testing strategies aren’t very good.  We could do it if we had the political will, but it’s lacking.

    21.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Other MJS: Memoir, memoir…

      Ah.
      noun

      a record of events written by a person having intimate knowledge of them and based on personal observation.

      Usually memoirs.

      1. an account of one’s personal life and experiences; autobiography.

      The conceited bastard!  Obummer, you’ve really done it now!  You made Dinesh DiFelon look like an IDIOT!

    22.

      a thousand flouncing lurkers was fidelio

      @artem1s: There are already COVID-19-related claims moving through the Social Security Disability system; I saw one in October that was close to completion. And that trust fund was already pretty stretched.

    23.

      Roger Moore

      @Hoodie:

      Obviously, it’s because states generate a lot of sales tax revenue from them and the federal government has done squat to replace that revenue.

      It’s more than just sales tax revenue.  There’s also a big public desire to have restaurants, hair salons, and similar businesses open.  There were literally people in the streets with guns threatening their state governments demanding businesses reopen so they could get haircuts and go to the gym.  I think a lot of politicians are reacting to that public demand.

    24.

      NotMax

      Being part of the group which cannot fathom why do we do football at any time, consider this to be a subset of that POV.

      ;)

    26.

      zzyzx

      @Roger Moore yeah, even with WA restaurants not allowing indoor seating, I drove by a place in the exurbs a few weeks ago that basically had a sealed tent that was technically “outdoor seating” and it was packed.

      I miss dining in too and casual socializing but I don’t miss it that much that I understand taking risks for it.

    27.

      Roger Moore

      @jl:

      our population can handle adversity and death, and it can handle a gut punch.

      A large chunk of our population apparently can’t tolerate going more than a couple of months without access to a hair dresser.

    30.

      jl

      @Roger Moore: Countries that have done well at control are able to surge tests by factors of 4, 5, even 10 or more. That seems an important element in emerging evidence Western European will be able to beat back the resurgence there without very damaging, prolonged and ultimately futile, lockdowns. Not saying that they  haven’t had lockdowns, but their populations are seeing results quickly, while we have all pain and no gain.

      Norway and Finland, which so far have been able to control their resurgences with flattening the curve at levels far below their first waves, rather than a huge crisis, ramped up their testing enormously early, when cases were extremely low, but with very early signs of increasing spread. Their efforts seem to have paid off (so far, knock on wood).

    31.

      mad citizen

      @JPL:

      “Remember government is the problem.”

      I’ve been posting here (and only doing so again in the vain hope some Biden person reads here) that I would love it if Biden would hit back on this in the inaugural speech–at least a couple of paragraphs pointing out how wrong it is.  But even more so to start pounding some nails in the Saint Ronnie bullshit

       

      Most days when I think of our nation and the virus the overwhelming thought is “we failed”.

    35.

      KenK

      @zzyzx: @26

      “basically had a sealed tent that was technically “outdoor seating” and it was packed.”

      Covid tents – yeah, we have them in Buffalo, too.

    36.

      KenK

      @Roger Moore:

      A large chunk of our population apparently can’t tolerate going more than a couple of months without access to a hair dresser.

      Nor, apparently, tolerate wearing a mask for a few minutes.

    38.

      Geminid

      @randy khan: The NFL did start out with heavy sanctions for violations of social distancing policies. Early on six coaches were fined $100,000 each for non-compliance with masking rules; the six teams received $250,000 fines, and the league has not backed off since on fining coaches, players and teams for violations. But even with fairly diligent adherence to standards, Covid-19 is so infectious that any lapses can result in community spread.           The League knew this season would be a science project, but with hundreds of million dollars at stake it went ahead anyway. And even if they had known then what they know now- and basically they did- the owners and and league management would probably still do the same.

    40.

      J R in WV

      @CaseyL:

      I don’t see how the country could have subsidized college and professional football in any meaningful fashion. I don’t mean the high-marquee players and coaches, but the supporting personnel, stadium employees and vendors, etc….

      The stadiums are empty, the crowd noise comes from the stadium’s PA speakers. There are no stadium employees, no vendors. No one but coaches, TV staff, players and trainers. Oh, yeah, team doctors, who are mostly orthopedists.

      ETA:

      As suggested above, a complete, nation-wide federal unemployment insurance system, that wouldn’t go away after the pandemic is dealt with, would be a great value to the whole nation. If you quit working, whatever the reason, you get a large percentage of your earnings, which could drop slowly after a few months.

    42.

      zzyzx

      Now where I’m frustrated is with college football happening. Not only do those players not get paid, not only is it leading to superspreading events happening in college towns as the bars open, but the whole system is so haphazard that they’re rescheduling games on the fly and just winging it. They’re not even getting a season out of it.

