You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Wednesday NDAA Open Thread: Losers Get No Respect, Donnie

Wednesday NDAA Open Thread: Losers Get No Respect, Donnie

by

Into the grinder at the legislative sausage factory…

    86Comments

    1. 1.

      dmsilev

      And the cherry on top of the stupid sundae is that if Congress did repeal that section, Twitter’s response would be …to ban Trump, lest they get sued for all the shit he says.

    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      Also, McConnell bringing the bill to a floor vote means that, despite everything he’s said, he recognizes that there’s zero chance of Trump being in the White House past January 20th.

    3. 3.

      Fair Economist

      Trump has threatened to veto assorted essential budget measures over the year for assorted inappropriate trivialities like this. The threats have always been empty, and I expect this one is too.

    5. 5.

      Baud

      “Republicans are sick of this shit,” one GOP lawmaker put it.

      I wish they’d stop quoting  anonymous Brave Sir Republicans.

      The vote on the NDAA won’t be anonymous at least.

    6. 6.

      The Moar You Know

      Per Trump’s tweet:  there is one other industry that has full liability shielding without which they could not function:  the gun industry.

    8. 8.

      debbie

      I’d like to see NDAA pass with a veto-proof majority. Now that would make for a lovely going-away gift.

    9. 9.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Amazing.  Trump picks on literally the only thing left in American politics that has bipartisan congressional support.  The one thing that is still considered ‘must pass’.

      he just likes to get mad about stuff and this is something somebody told him he should get mad about.

      I think it’s more like Trump yells “Why can’t I punish Twitter for being mean to me???” and somebody says “Section 230-” and that’s it, it’s in his head, Section 230 must go.

    13. 13.

      Just Chuck

      I put the odds at 20% he actually does veto it. He’s made veto threats before, never followed up on them, and he’ll continue to be full of shit with regard to every last thing he ever says or tweets.

    15. 15.

      Mike in NC

      Trump will veto the big, beautiful NDAA because it includes a provision for renaming bases named for Confederate traitors he reveres.

    17. 17.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Just Chuck: he can create some new squid cloud five minutes before signing it and his followers will never know he backed down, and will in fact think he totally owned the libs that day by insulting Rosie O’Donnell or something

    19. 19.

      MattF

      Sen. Inhofe, who is chairman of the relevant Senate committee, is not going along. Trump’s power is leaking away.

    21. 21.

      The Moar You Know

      Sadly, I’d love to see Sec. 230 repealed, as it would be the end of Facebook, Twitter, and all other “social media”, which I think would be a godsend to our democracy.

      But I’m such a petty shithead I don’t even want Trump to get that.  I want there to be a literal “our final offer is:  nothing” scenario as he is booted out of office.

      He will not veto.  What he’s really trying to blackmail out of everyone is legal immunity, and he’s not going to get it.

    23. 23.

      The Moar You Know

      It would be the end of Balloon Juice.

      @Baud:  Yes it would.  And as much as I truly love y’all, I’d be OK with that.  Good of the many outweighs the good of the few.

      And if we don’t get rid of Facebook, it will be the end of American democracy.

    24. 24.

      Kent

      Georgia has a ton of military bases including Fort Benning (named after Confederate General Henry Lewis Benning) .  And also a TON of military retirees.

      Please, please veto this bill so we can see Loeffler and Perdue twisting in the wind, refusing to fund the military and raise military pay over Trump’s twitter temper tantrum.

    25. 25.

      scav

      Oh, the funding opportunities that will open before him if still more of everyone is against him. Deep State Companies! Deep State Judiciary! Deep State Fox News! Deep State Republicans! It’s AAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL The Deep State. Send Money Now.

    30. 30.

      Martin

      So, if Trump shuts down the military, that would seem to interfere with the marshal law, have the military oversee a new election fever dream on the right.

      I mean, these folks don’t exactly excel at planning, but this is literally holding two thoughts in your head and ensuring they don’t contradict each other, and they don’t seem capable of even doing that.

    34. 34.

      Just Chuck

      @Martin:Oh they’ll just want him to take the money from somewhere else.  Preferably from the $500 trillion going to ACORN’s Abortion Megaplexes.  Hell the POTUS has already treated the military budget as a piggybank for other things, like the border wall, so they assume it works the other way too.

    36. 36.

      dmsilev

      @Martin: No, the answer there is simple. Get the troops to overthrow the republic and then don’t pay them. Historically, that’s a sure-fire winner with no possibility of going wrong.

    38. 38.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @dmsilev: But they are doing it in the wrong order.  Refusing to pay them then demanding that they overthrown the government doesn’t strike me as a good plan.

    39. 39.

      Calouste

      @dmsilev: Twitter would definitely get sued by people they ban for saying the exact same thing as the shitgibbon says, and doesn’t get banned for. Someone created an account that did nothing but retweet the shitgibbon, and that got banned within a few days.

    44. 44.

      Benw

      Trump’s such a coward that 1. he’s threatening to defund the military because he think’s Twitter (his best friend) is mean to him, and 2. he’s going to wimp out anyway and sign the bill.

      Brave, brave Sir Trump.

    46. 46.

      Martin

      @dmsilev: Yeah, that’s what I assume. The military will of course back Trump, and do it for free, because freedom. Nevermind the underlying assertion that black people voting is a form of fraud, and the military is heavily POC.

    49. 49.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Martin:

      The military will of course back Trump, and do it for free, because freedom.

      Always worth a reminder that Esper got fired for relaying the message from the generals that no, they ain’t touching the election and Trump can stick his coup in his pie hole.

    50. 50.

      The Moar You Know

      The problem is not the storyteller(s). The problem is the audience.

      @Frank Wilhoit: I disagree profoundly.  As does history.  The Third Reich without the storytellers is just a very dysfunctional Weimar Republic.  No Third Reich, no Hitler, no Holocaust.

      But I expect America to bitterly cling to guns, religion, Twitter, Facebook, Parler and the rest, all the way down the slide to the bottom.

    55. 55.

      dm

      @Baud:

      It would be the end of Balloon Juice.

      You could repeal Section 230 for any business with more than $X million in revenues or more than Y million participants, leaving it in place for smaller businesses, preserving Section 230’s encouragement-of-communication-innovation by small businesses while causing the Twitters and the Facebooks to spend some of their billions exerting some editorial control.

    59. 59.

      chopper

      i love that this motherfucker thinks he’s got that kind of leverage that you’d need to extort everyone over this sort of issue.

    62. 62.

      waratah

      @Baud: They are all cowards. They could not stand by the election workers in Georgia who are being threatened. They try to bypass the threats which are real. We have all seen what has happened before when Trump encouraged things like this.
      I am praying that violence does not break out in Georgia.

    65. 65.

      matt the semi-reasonable

      I mean, yeah, let the president get out his veto pen to defund the troops. let his Republican Party protectors suck on that.

    66. 66.

      HumboldtBlue

      “Republicans are sick of this shit,” one GOP lawmaker put it.

      What utter bullshit. They’ve enabled this entire monstrosity of an administration and gladly sat aside while Trump became the most unbearable and disgusting person to ever hold the office.

    69. 69.

      Roger Moore

      @Martin:

      I mean, these folks don’t exactly excel at planning, but this is literally holding two thoughts in your head and ensuring they don’t contradict each other, and they don’t seem capable of even doing that.

      Republicans are double plus good at doublethink.

    70. 70.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      What I don’t get is why isn’t the military considered apart of the “deep state”, anyway, to these loons?

      Because it kills brown people, and they imagine the military as their surrogate brutally putting inferior brown people in their place all over the world.  Similar to their support for the police.  Republicanism really is all about the right of white men to hurt everyone else.

    71. 71.

      The Moar You Know

      Isn’t The Nooge a Gretsch player?

      @Amir Khalid: not that classy.  I know for a long time he was playing those REALLY large hollowbody Gibsons, like the ES-175.  Which is not exactly the guitar you want to be using at those volume levels, but he did make it work.  Probably the only nice thing I can say about him.

      I think he plays anything that gets thrown at him these days.  He doesn’t really have a career left save as “right-wing grifter”.

      Delk nailed it, yeah, Byrdland.

    74. 74.

      Frank Wilhoit

      @The Moar You Know: Your 2d graf contradicts your first.

      Here is how you totalitarianism.
      First, you decide to kill somebody.
      Second, you decide who to kill. (This tends to be a grab bag of potential victims, each of whom is as good as the next; if obstacles arise to pursuing one victim, you can immediately pivot to another.)
      Third, you invent a reason to kill them.
      Fourth, you build a propaganda around the reasons. This, and this only, is the “storyteller”.
      Fifth, you build a social/political movement to act out the propaganda.
      Sixth, you pick a leader. The leader is always a pure figurehead, who originates nothing and can be replaced in a split second if need be.

      The propaganda that was eventually adopted by the Nazis was fully formed by the mid-19th century, before Hitler was born. Sources: Peter G. J. Pulzer, The Rise of Political Anti-Semitism in Germany and Austria [New York: Wiley, 1964]; Peter Viereck, Meta-Politics: The Roots of the Nazi Mind [New York: Capricorn, 1965].

    75. 75.

      Roger Moore

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      What I don’t get is why isn’t the military considered apart of the “deep state”, anyway, to these loons?

      The Deep State are the people within the government who oppose them.  They believe the military is on their side.  Therefore the military is not part of the Deep State.

    76. 76.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Amir Khalid:  you think screenwriters at the CW focus on details like that?  That’s why you never made it in LA!

      True story: college friend dreamed of being a jingle writer.  Double majored in Music and Philosophy.  Graduated and moved to Hollywood to pursue his dream.  Was possible the greatest failure in history of Hollywood failures.  Defeated and broken, he returned to Atlanta and became a cardiologist.

    78. 78.

      opiejeanne

      @Rob: The Resolute desk was a gift from Queen Victoria to the White House during the Presidency of Rutherford B. Hayes. It was made from the recovered timbers of a British arctic exploratory ship, HMS Resolute.

