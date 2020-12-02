President Trump said he would veto the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act unless it includes a measure eliminating a federal law protecting tech companies such as Facebook and Twitter https://t.co/H4InvBeYlo pic.twitter.com/9QQ42u9TMm — Reuters (@Reuters) December 2, 2020

Into the grinder at the legislative sausage factory…

Threatening to shut down the military over Internet intermediary defamation immunity was not on my otherwise-expansive Presidential tweet bingo card. pic.twitter.com/eOLFPGSzug — Jonathan Zittrain (@zittrain) December 2, 2020

BREAKING @JimInhofe says that Majority Leader @senatemajldr will bring the defense authorization bill to the floor "immediately" –which he says that he takes that to mean early next week h/t @elwasson — Roxana Tiron (@rtiron) December 2, 2020

the president doesn’t remotely understand anything about section 230, he just likes to get mad about stuff and this is something somebody told him he should get mad about. “hey this is unfair to you” is the cheapest way to wind up the wind up toy that is donald j trump. — Normie Transition Team (@CalmSporting) December 2, 2020

NEW: Lawmakers are moving ahead with a compromise NDAA despite Trump's threat to veto it without a repeal of Section 230. “Republicans are sick of this shit,” one GOP lawmaker put it. w/@AndrewDesiderio and @marianne_levine https://t.co/zIcPnZfDWC — Connor O'Brien (@connorobrienNH) December 2, 2020

Lemme get this straight: @realDonaldTrump wants to put the @GOP against annual raises for troops so he can make it easier for blue check Republicans to threaten to sue Twitter? And he wants [checks notes] Nancy Pelosi to honor this check his mouth is trying to cash? https://t.co/RbEY6KOHp6 pic.twitter.com/vkNgjLIKJA — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) December 2, 2020

The President's threat to veto an annual defense bill unless Congress removes legal protections for social media companies drew swift, sharp bipartisan pushback from lawmakers who charged Trump was using leverage over the troops to settle personal scores. https://t.co/8kHOO08HbZ — CNN (@CNN) December 2, 2020

A Warren aide confirms that her provision to remove the names of Confederate generals from military bases over a three-year period has been included in the final NDAA. — Connor O'Brien (@connorobrienNH) December 2, 2020