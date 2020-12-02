President-elect Joe Biden and his treasury secretary nominee Janet Yellen urged lawmakers to move quickly and pass a coronavirus relief measure to help reactivate an economy ravaged by the global pandemic https://t.co/Ya6WpmyeKB pic.twitter.com/P4MwBihnXA
— Reuters (@Reuters) December 2, 2020
Breaking: Manhattan absentee/affidavit ballots just added…
Biden 225,435(90%)
Trump 20,184 (8%)
Biden's national popular vote lead climbs to 6.55 million (4.2%).
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) December 1, 2020
Breaking: Biden/Harris just became the first presidential ticket in U.S. history to surpass 81 million votes.
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) December 1, 2020
I am here for four years of Politics Twitter freaking out about Biden normcore and none of it actually mattering. https://t.co/TuvVXxVniU
— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) December 1, 2020
President-elect Biden has a request for @Lin_Manuel: Write the musical about the first woman Treasury Secretary, @JanetYellen. pic.twitter.com/1weOB6UaTC
— The Recount (@therecount) December 1, 2020
Dr. Anthony Fauci's effort to educate the public on the coronavirus pandemic has earned him scores of admirers, but his work on the global HIV/AIDS crisis saw him cheered on Tuesday by one star-studded fan — Elton John. https://t.co/mmDDpD73Z0
— CNN (@CNN) December 2, 2020
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings