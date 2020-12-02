Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Numbers

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Numbers

by | 77 Comments

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6. 6.

      mali muso

      Good morning!

      Unless my countdown is incorrect, 49 days to go until Biden day (inauguration). So close and yet so much fuckery to be expected between now and then.

    7. 7.

      OzarkHillbilly

      The Guardian is doing a survey. I answered:

      Describe 2020 in a single word:
      Blech.

      Describe what you think 2021 will be in a single word:
      deBlech.

    8. 8.

      MJS

      @debbie: There have been many of those moments, a couple even delivered by Republicans. The response has always been a resounding, “No, of course I don’t. Only losers have a sense of decency.”

    14. 14.

      stinger

      Biden keeps delivering in what are, for me, unexpected ways. I’ve been so impressed by how in every announcement and speech the Vice President-elect is mentioned, how she has a place at the mike on virtually every occasion. I don’t recall that prominent a role for any VP ever, especially this early on. At first I thought it was just his commitment to making his administration a reflection of the nation, his awareness that as a white man he should keep his WOC running mate before the cameras.

      But yesterday it struck me that he is probably also pretty aware of his age. A VP as involved and prominent as Harris is could step into his shoes without missing a beat, should dog forbid the need arise. It’s smart practice, as well as good politics, to have a VP who is up to the minute on all your deliberations and decisions–as Obama apparently did–and who is also a familiar face and voice to the public.

    15. 15.

      Procopius

      @debbie:  Just a wild guess — Ghislane Maxwell? Beyond her there aren’t nearly enough people with that much money in prison. There should be a lot more.

    21. 21.

      ByRookorbyCrook

      Everyone forgets how cheap Trump is. I doubt he is trying to get top dollar for his pardons. He has infinite supply so I don’t think we should discount anyone as REDACTED.

    23. 23.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: Or maybe she’s got some really good shit on him, you know, the kind that will keep her getting paid for the rest of her life?

    30. 30.

      germy

      To dispel the inevitable howl of conspiracy theorists "Why is this coming out now?"—

      The answer is simple and was given when the order was secretly issued on Aug. 28 this year:

      Judge Howell gave the government 90 days to produce an unsealed version of his opinion. pic.twitter.com/3fGgTSCD75

      — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) December 2, 2020

    34. 34.

      raven

      We started watching

      “THE GOOD LORD BIRD”
      Ethan Hawke stars as abolitionist John Brown in a humorous, dramatic and historical tapestry of Antebellum America.
      Pretty strange but I sure the literati here have read the book.

    36. 36.

      RandomMonster

      @germy:

      It appears that the convict who wanted a Trump pardon/reprieve of sentence has a last name that ends in “s”

      It’s Jesus or Moses!

    37. 37.

      Brachiator

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Or maybe she’s got some really good shit on him, you know, the kind that will keep her getting paid for the rest of her life?

      She may have stuff on a lot of people. Very prominent people. But I don’t see her getting a pardon any time soon.

      Also, I don’t see a Trump pardon sitting well with his base. It would be a hard sell.

    42. 42.

      Sloane Ranger

      I read speculation that it might be Martin Shkreli, who’s currently serving seven years for fraud. He certainly has the money to give a very generous bribe.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Brachiator

      Breaking: Biden/Harris just became the first presidential ticket in U.S. history to surpass 81 million votes.

      It makes me happy to know that these numbers make Trump so unhappy.

    53. 53.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Once a week, building management sends around someone to take our temperatures. They use one of those no-touch thermometers they hold to your forehead. Yesterday, I asked the woman if she ever found anyone with a temperature. She said that day she’d had someone with a slightly elevated one. I figure that’s the aftermath of Thanksgiving starting to show up.

    56. 56.

      Gin & Tonic

      @debbie: I saw some internet sleuthing suggesting a 5-letter surname. Unfortunately, that doesn’t narrow it down all that much in Trumpworld

      ETA: Late, of course

    60. 60.

      rikyrah

      So, I am looking at the numbers in our state. I know that it’s about to get even worse. I am trying to get laptops for the staff. We have a new operating system. Just got it in August. When we did surveys about telecommuting and which staff should get it, I chose the staff that I knew could catch on quick, and needed little supervision.

      Well now, the other group needs computers. They aren’t the high producing group, but we have so much work to do that I can separate out work for them to get done.

       

      My superiors want to ‘talk about it’

      For me, there’s nothing to talk about. We have had three different cases that have caused quarantines for 90% of the floor over the past month. I don’t want anyone in the office.

       

      I need two to three weeks for scanning of work to get done, and then I will have enough work for six to eight weeks that can be done at home.

    61. 61.

      Gin & Tonic

      @OzarkHillbilly: OT question – I have clapboard on the front of the house, looks like about 3″ overlap. I’ve mounted one light fixture using one of these but I have another fixture with a much larger base, probably 8-10″, so overlapping multiple rows. Is there an easy way of doing something similar, to avoid the gaps behind the mounting block?

    63. 63.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @rikyrah: Working on it! It should be all right. Management will keep checking on this person, and if they do have COVID, all contacts will be notified. There wouldn’t be many in the building anyway because the restaurants and movie theater are closed, lectures are canceled, etc.

    65. 65.

      NotMax

      Anyone mentioned that the budget continuing resolution goes bye-bye at the end of next week?

      Wouldn’t put it past His Petulance to go for a shutdown, if only to dry up transition funding.

    72. 72.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Gin & Tonic:

      I have clapboard on the front of the house, looks like about 3″ overlap. I’ve mounted one light fixture using one of these but I have another fixture with a much larger base, probably 8-10″, so overlapping multiple rows. Is there an easy way of doing something similar, to avoid the gaps behind the mounting block?

      I am assuming you do NOT have vinyl/aluminum/steel siding but rather some variant of wood or hardboard. The short answer is no. But a question first: Is there an electrical box in the wall?

    73. 73.

      raven

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I’ve been looking at some Joanna Penn videos and the idea that typing slows you down makes sense to me. I’ve been trying some dictation in “pages” on my iphone and it works pretty well. As far as what I’m getting. . .well, it’s pretty dry.

    75. 75.

      Brachiator

      @rikyrah

      Well now, the other group needs computers. They aren’t the high producing group, but we have so much work to do that I can separate out work for them to get done.

      The “good” thing is that there are relatively good values in laptops due to innovations in processors. Laptops with AMD chips seem to perform very well but cost less than similar laptops with standard Intel chips.

      Good luck.

