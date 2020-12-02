Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Ongoing Pandemic: Some (More) Longer Reads

Don’t know who still needs the warning, but: Unpleasant material below the fold…

======

======

Finally, something red states are willing to share with their more prudent neighbors…

As the number of COVID-19 cases skyrockets nationwide, the extent of the public health response varies from one state — and sometimes one town — to the next. The incongruous approaches and the lack of national standards have created confusion, conflict and a muddled public health message, likely hampering efforts to stop the spread of the virus. The country’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said last month that the country needs “a uniform approach” to fighting the virus instead of a “disjointed” one.

Nowhere are these regulatory disparities more counterproductive and jarring than in the border areas between restrictive and permissive states; for example, between Washington and Idaho, Minnesota and South Dakota, and Illinois and Iowa. In each pairing, one state has imposed tough and sometimes unpopular restrictions on behavior, only to be confounded by a neighbor’s leniency. Like factories whose emissions boost asthma rates for miles around, a state’s lax public health policies can wreak damage beyond its borders.

“In some ways, the whole country is essentially living with the strategy of the least effective states because states interconnect and one state not doing a good job will continue to spread the virus to other states,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health. “States can’t wall themselves off.”…

The degree of coronavirus regulation tends to track political lines. President-elect Joe Biden carried blue Washington state with 58% of the vote, while President Donald Trump easily won red Idaho with 64%. Trump has helped to fuel the patchwork response to the pandemic, criticizing the approaches of some states, praising others and at times contradicting the advice of his own coronavirus task force and Fauci.

“What really struck me [is] how hard it is to take the pandemic strategy as laid out by the White House with every state on its own and … implement it because every state is not on its own, they are all interconnected,” Jha said.

Biden has said he wants to implement national standards, such as required mask wearing, to help blunt the spread of COVID-19 while acknowledging the federal government lacks little power to do so. He hopes to work with governors and local officials to establish consistent standards across the country.

A lack of such consistency is affecting eastern Washington, which appears to be absorbing some of the costs — both human and economic — of Idaho’s more laissez-faire approach to the virus. The rate of new cases in and around Spokane, near the Idaho border, is far higher than in Seattle and western Washington, which experienced one of the earliest outbreaks in the country in February. Although slightly more than half of recent COVID-19 cases in Spokane spread among households or personal contacts, Spokane Regional Health District epidemiologist Mark Springer said, “people bringing back COVID-19 from larger events in Idaho” has been a problem. And with Idaho’s rate of new cases now doubling Washington’s, Idahoans who commute to the Spokane area pose an outsized danger. At the same time, Washington’s shuttered businesses have ceded customers to their Idaho competitors….

======

From an NBC News reporter:

One nurse told me stories of otherwise healthy 30 year-olds coming in short of breath and not understanding why. She tries showing them chest x-rays and explaining evidence of the disease, but often they don’t believe they have COVID until they’re in critical condition.

Another nurse told me some come in severely sick with COVID, but when they test positive they blame the hospital for giving it to them. There’s a popular conspiracy theory that hospitals are benefitting financially from COVID. But in fact, many are struggling to stay afloat.

Ultimately, politicization and misinformation around COVID are having tragic real-world consequences. People are dying because they don’t seek medical care when they begin having symptoms. They don’t believe they’re sick. And by the time they get to the hospital it‘s too late.

This is heartbreaking for families and also for health workers who often treat people they know personally in these small, tight-knit communities. They are watching neighbors die because they were told by leaders they trust that this virus is a hoax.

These frontline workers see multiple deaths during a single shift…then go out into a world where people downplay the virus, say masks infringe on their civil liberties, and tell stories of big gatherings. And they know they will make more calls to the funeral home tomorrow.

Huge thank you to @BalladHealth staff for taking the time to talk to me about your experiences. It’s not easy. But what you do every day is much harder. Your resilience is staggering.

======

In May, I warned in Foreign Affairs that the coronavirus pandemic in rural America would lag behind the pandemic in urban areas and that it would be “slower, steadier, and likely to continue for a longer period of time.” That is what has happened so far. After initial outbreaks in the spring that were mostly clustered around specific industry-related hot spots—including meatpacking plants, nursing homes, and jails—many rural areas are now experiencing widespread community transmission. The virus took longer to reach these areas, but now it is making up for lost time. Although cases are rising across the country, the highest per capita infection rates tend to be in rural areas and small towns. In Ohio, for instance, nine of the 12 counties with the highest per capita incidence of COVID-19 have populations of less than 50,000.

Geography alone does not explain this discrepancy. Rural areas are less likely to have mandated that residents wear masks, and even in those areas that have mask mandates, residents are less likely to comply…

The situation in rural areas is likely to get worse before it gets better. Hospitals in these regions (if there are hospitals at all) are smaller and have fewer resources than metropolitan facilities. As a result, a flood of COVID-19 patients can easily overwhelm them. And with rising infection rates straining the health-care system across the country, rural hospitals may not be able to transfer critically ill patients to larger, more urban ones…

Vaccine distribution also presupposes that people are willing to be vaccinated. But potential COVID-19 vaccines have been highly politicized. Just as President Donald Trump’s promise to roll out a vaccine prior to the election sowed distrust among Democrats, the Biden administration’s likely effort to distribute one early next year could meet with skepticism among Republicans, especially in rural areas where Trump supporters will have heard over and over that Biden and the Democrats “stole” the election. Black Americans in both rural and urban environments may also be suspicious of any new vaccine after years of mistreatment by the medical establishment, even though they are at high risk for severe COVID-19 infections…

      dmsilev

      Black Americans in both rural and urban environments may also be suspicious of any new vaccine after years of mistreatment by the medical establishment, even though they are at high risk for severe COVID-19 infections…

      A columnist for the LA Times had a piece about that a few days ago:

      Dr. Flojaune Cofer, an epidemiologist and a senior director of policy at the statewide nonprofit Public Health Advocates,describes it as “three hot takes” that add up to a no-win scenario.

      The first option for counties is to roll out the vaccines to everyone at the same time, ignoring the fact that Black, Latino and Indigenous populations are getting COVID-19 at higher rates and are dying of it at younger ages than the rest of the population. That will lead to accusations that there’s “no equity because you’re just giving it to everybody all willy-nilly at the same time.”

      The second option is to target Black people and roll it out in the neighborhoods that have logged the most cases. “But then,” Cofer said, “people are going to say, ‘Oh, no! You’re not gonna experiment on us like you did with Tuskegee.’”

      The third option is to roll it out specifically to white people living in neighborhoods that haven’t been hit as hard by COVID-19. But then, Black people will say, “So you’re going to save yourselves and leave the rest of us to fend for ourselves?”

      And all three of those hot takes, Cofer added, “are absolutely valid and correct.”

      No good answers unfortunately.

    4. 4.

      Baud

      @dmsilev:

      They’ll allocate based on risk, and whoever doesn’t take it right away will not take it right away.  Meanwhile, I’d imagine there’ll be a public education push generally and with black communities.

    5. 5.

      jl

      Thanks for this post with important information. Without effective control, a respiratory virus goes everywhere. Remember way back at the beginning when covid was mostly a problem among wealthy jet set and affluent people coming back from vacation?

      In California, too poor agricultural counties, Kings and Imperial, have endured intense local epidemics for months.

      Tragedy is that we can do much better. Seventy five percent of Western European countries are getting their resurgence under control, with cases dropping. And the rest seem to be leveling off, or may be starting to drop. Some already have their death rates dropping. Their control policies were good, but from news I read, political pressure and opposition to masks gradually eroded control efforts, as did  weakening protection of essential workers. Maybe they will learn their lesson. What has US learned? And then there are Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand.

    6. 6.

      kindness

      Yup.  They’ve raised (lowered really) the rating here in California again.  I still work out of an office in a hospital and we’ve used face masks since March, but in our own little locked & closed to the public, no windows office the 4 of us who are left working in it (down from the old usual of 20) didn’t have to wear masks at our desks.  Yesterday they announced if you get up from your desk you have to wear a mask.  That isn’t a problem for me as I don’t mind the masks so much.  They fog up my glasses is the only bad thing.  Man that vaccine can’t come quick enough.  When it does, I will give the anti-vaxers no respect at all.

    7. 7.

      Emma from FL

      So 2021 is shaping up about one half to two thirds as bad as 2020. Well, all I can say, paraphrasing, is that we’ll have 99 problems but the orange jerk ain’t one.

    8. 8.

      stacib

      I just had my desk moved at work.  I was in a very small office with one other person.  Since early November, he has been to Florida for a new grandbaby, to Arkansas (once to visit family and once to attend a funeral), he is headed back to AK for another funeral this weekend, and a bunch of them are headed to Chicago for yet another funeral here.  He has also attended two family events (he is one of 16), and had two house parties in his apartment.  I’M SCARED TO DEATH OF THIS DUDE.  The “funny” thing – everybody is mad at me for moving and “throwing him under the bus”.

    9. 9.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Our rent includes housekeeping once a week, but because of COVID, we have to vacate the unit if we want the housekeepers to come. So this morning, Mr DAW and I were out for a walk and ran into an old guy neighbor who said that for what we pay, we should be able to stay in the unit while it’s cleaned.

      Sigh. I was unable to follow the logic of that except that money rules all, even the virus.

    10. 10.

      Heywood J.

      Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. I feel terrible for all the frontline health workers who are risking themselves for the conspiracy-addled halfwits who suddenly and inexplicably find themselves saddled with the #TrumpPlague.

    11. 11.

      NotMax

      FYI, the priority tiers, locally.

      1. The first group includes high-risk healthcare employees at hospitals, nursing homes or are engaged in home care, and others involved with direct patient care. First responders who have high risk for COVID-19 exposure also fall into this group. Hawaii residents of all ages who have underlying health conditions, including those 65 and older who live in congregate settings are also included in this first group;
      2. The second priority group includes K-12 teachers and school staff as well as those in essential industries. It also includes those with underlying health conditions that put them at moderately higher risk. People in homeless shelters or group homes with physical or mental disabilities and workers who serve them also fall into this category. People in prisons, jails, detention centers, and similar facilities, and staff who work in these settings as well as all adults age 65 and older also fall within this second priority group.
      3. The third priority group are young adults 18 to 22 years old and children, from newborn to 17 years old. It also includes employees in industries or occupations not in the previous groups that are considered essential but face increased risk of exposure.
      4. The fourth group includes all Hawaii residents who did not fall in any of the other priority groups.

      …an effective rollout will also be dependent upon “ancillary supplies” such as syringes, needles, and appropriate PPE, and this is being addressed in the vaccination plan. Source

      Also,

      There are still no details on how to handle that last and largest group.

      “That ‘everybody else’ group is the one that will need a lot of management because the first three you can go to a specific location or entity to distribute the vaccine,” said state Rep. Sylvia Luke.

      Baehr said the state is considering multiple options when it comes to that last issue, including drive-thru sites, similar to how the current surge testing is handled.

      Another option: Large ballrooms or the Convention Center.

      But those options are not specifically mentioned in the updated draft plan.

      [state Health Department spokesman] Baehr said planning has been ongoing in some capacity for the past six months and a formal committee was established on Sept. 16. Source

    12. 12.

      JustRuss

      I was just talking to a coworker, he said his very conservative parents had it, before they caught it they were traveling all over.  One of their best friends just died from it, he got it when his grand kids came to visit.  So infuriating.

    13. 13.

      Kent

      Honestly, I’m not all that worried about a future scenario where large numbers of people refuse to get vaccinated.  As long as the rest of us have the option then life can get back to normal.  Rural red America does a lot of pervasively unhealthy things from diet to sedentary lifestyle to smoking and other substance abuse.  Covid will be just one more problem to add to the mix along with obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and everything else.

      I expect education from pre-K through graduate school to require vaccination as a condition of employment and attendance.  Same for the entire health care system and much of corporate America, especially the service industries like airlines and Starbucks.  Those of us who want to be safe will largely be able to, and get back to normal lives.  If some endemic level of Covid remains spreading around red rural America because they refuse to trust modern science, so be it.    The problem will be for immuno-compromised people who will just have to stay the hell away from red states and Republicans I guess.  I don’t have a better answer.

    14. 14.

      jl

      I hope an effective one shot vaccine arrives soon. That would improve logistics and population buy in.

      I’m not as shocked and alarmed by the ‘science by press release’ as some of the news stories. In the US, that has been going on for decades with new patent drugs in development, but taken for granted. Shouldn’t be that way, but nothing new. It just gets far more attention now.

    15. 15.

      localcomment

      @NotMax: Not sure why they decided to restrict to K-12. Highest positives in my area are college kids (K-12 in-person student positives are very low relative to the community in general) which means that remote instruction will continue at colleges for the foreseeable future until faculty/staff get vaccinated. Faculty tend to skew older and thus more at risk.

      I’m guessing wealthier folks will soon be jumping the line as will pro-athletes and others regardless of the planned distribution hierarchy.

    16. 16.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      @stacib: Anyone who is mad at you is an idiot.  He apparently has been traveling all over and been to multiple big gatherings without concern for his own health or that of anyone he comes in contact with.  You are trying to take care of your health, since he and apparently some of your office mates don’t care.

    17. 17.

      jl

      @Kent: There may be unexpected and bad results during the transition to a high immunization rate if the prevalence in the US remains so alarmingly high. Especially if the vaccines don’t also stop transmission, and whether any of them do so is not known yet.

      The US did not observe the traditional prime directive of traditional infectious disease control: hit the bug early and hard to reduce prevalence as low as possible as quickly as possible, and it is paying a horrific price.

    18. 18.

      Belafon

      Finally, something red states are willing to share with their more prudent neighbors

      They’re willing to share their guns. Just ask Illinois about Indiana.

    19. 19.

      Ruckus

      @Chyron HR:

      No, it won’t be a valid answer, but it will be the answer.

      Nearly half of the country is, if not clinically, at the very least, criminally/politically insane. They seemingly would rather die than be even close to reasonable. The republican party has become/has been for decades, a cult, rather than a political party.

    20. 20.

      Kent

      @jl: Oh, I agree 100% that widespread vaccine denial is hugely problematic.  But in the grand scheme of things with everything else fucked up in this country I think it is something we may just have to live with.  And as long as we reach a point where covid vaccines are as widespread and easy to get as flue vaccines I think we can return to a more normal society.

      I honestly don’t understand the “vaccines won’t prevent transmission” argument.  I thought that super spreader types are those who’s bodies are manufacturing large quantities of the virus to spread around.  Shouldn’t a vaccine prevent one from becoming a covid factory?  The whole point of a vaccine is to supercharge your immune system so that your body doesn’t replicate the virus in the first place.  These are prophylactic vaccines under development not therapeutic.

