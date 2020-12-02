I’ve been offline most of the afternoon, so waaay late to this, but I think it’s a good one. Rewind to the beginning to hear Biden’s remarks.
Open thread
germy
"It's the Trump vaccine" pic.twitter.com/MTFff7sQfk— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 2, 2020
Steeplejack
Ah yes the great breakthroughs in immunological science:
Polio vaccine
Smallpox vaccine
Measles vaccine
Trump vaccine
https://t.co/r53lt9hJcZ
— Zeddy (@Zeddary) December 2, 2020
cain
Yes, we could use a vaccine to cure us of “Trump”. Luckily that just happened. It’s called Joe and Kamala.
Villago Delenda Est
It’s the Trump Disease. It’s the American vaccine for the Trump Disease.
It’s so great that we’ll have adults in the White House again on January 20th.
geg6
Boy, I sure wish there was a Trump vaccine. Sadly, the prion disease seems to be immune to any and all treatment.
I saw people in another thread talking about Lin Wood today. And I really had no idea who he was. And lo and behold, I open up TPM and this is what I see:
https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/pro-coup-trumpist-lawyer-lin-wood-seems-to-be-legit-bonkers
Mary G
🤣 🐺
It was smol accident. I sorry.- Major 🐾 pic.twitter.com/tvuNbUbTF5— Champ And Major Biden (@TheFirstDogs) December 1, 2020
geg6
So, my BIL’s oldest brother died of COVID yesterday. He contracted it a few weeks ago and has been hospitalized in MI, where he lives. They put him on a ventilator a week or so ago and he never came out of it. So sad, but totally predictable. He was a Trumper, though not of the Q variety. Just of the stubborn asshole variety. Poor BIL has lost two brothers in 7 months (the first was non-COVID related, but another stubborn right winger who thought he didn’t need to listen to his doctors about his diabetes). I will never understand these wingnuts. Happily, BIL seems to have escaped contracting the prion disease from them. But I’m very, very sad for my BIL.
