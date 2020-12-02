Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road – JanieM – Fall Color Part IV – Trees and Water

On The Road – JanieM – Fall Color Part IV – Trees and Water

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are.

Submit Your Photos

JanieM

Mostly reflections.

On The Road - JanieM - Fall Color Part IV - Trees and Water 9
1 Ashtabula River, Ashtabula Township, Ohio

The “ford” is impassable at times, depending on the river level. So, since I was last at this spot a few years ago, a bridge has been built above that spot. It’s not like there’s a lot of traffic through there, so I don’t know why a bridge was necessary. But here’s an older article that gives some background, including the trials of living next to a popular fishing and swimming spot.

When we can travel again, I’ll check out the new bridge. I have a feeling that as with the construction going on near the Marston Cemetery (in my last set of pics), I won’t think it’s an improvement. If there’s anything for sure besides death and taxes, it’s that time marches on whether we want it to or not.

On The Road - JanieM - Fall Color Part IV - Trees and Water 8
2 The Kennebec River at Hallowell, Maine

Looking more or less north, from just south of town.

On The Road - JanieM - Fall Color Part IV - Trees and Water 7
3 Belgrade Stream at the Belgrade/Mount Vernon line, Maine

This and the next couple were taken in 2015, which was a stunning year for fall color. Some years you have to look a little harder, but that year all you had to do was get out of bed.

On The Road - JanieM - Fall Color Part IV - Trees and Water 6
4 Belgrade Stream on the other side of the road
On The Road - JanieM - Fall Color Part IV - Trees and Water 5
5 Torsey Pond, Readfield, Maine
On The Road - JanieM - Fall Color Part IV - Trees and Water 4
6 Maranacook Lake, Readfield, Maine

These last pictures are a last hurrah for fall color pics for this year. They represent a semi-circle from east to south to west at the north end of the lake. This one was taken separately from the next four, which are a set.

On The Road - JanieM - Fall Color Part IV - Trees and Water 3
7 Maranacook Lake, Maine

This shot and the three that follow were taken within a couple of minutes of each other, at sunset.

On The Road - JanieM - Fall Color Part IV - Trees and Water 2
8 Maranacook Lake, Maine
On The Road - JanieM - Fall Color Part IV - Trees and Water 1
9 Maranacook Lake, Maine
On The Road - JanieM - Fall Color Part IV - Trees and Water
10 Maranacook Lake, Maine

Until next time.

