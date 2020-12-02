1 Ashtabula River, Ashtabula Township, Ohio

The “ford” is impassable at times, depending on the river level. So, since I was last at this spot a few years ago, a bridge has been built above that spot. It’s not like there’s a lot of traffic through there, so I don’t know why a bridge was necessary. But here’s an older article that gives some background, including the trials of living next to a popular fishing and swimming spot.

When we can travel again, I’ll check out the new bridge. I have a feeling that as with the construction going on near the Marston Cemetery (in my last set of pics), I won’t think it’s an improvement. If there’s anything for sure besides death and taxes, it’s that time marches on whether we want it to or not.