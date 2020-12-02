Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – 🐾BillinGlendaleCA – Fall Color in Arroyo Seco

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are.

🐾BillinGlendaleCA

I was planning on taking a trip up north of Bishop(northern end of Owens Valley) to see the fall colors this year. Due mainly to the fires here in California this year, I would have ended up with fall colors and brown skies. By the time the smoke had cleared it was too late for fall color that far north. My fellow photographer Hami asked if I wanted to go to Big Bear since there may still be fall color up there, and then canceled. I decided I’d check out Arroyo Seco north of the Rose Bowl. A few hours before I was to leave Hami messaged me asking what I was planning to do that day, I said, hike up Arroyo Seco to shoot some fall color. He wanted to go so we met at the parking lot overlooking JPL.

Processing note: I had to exposure bracket most of these shots since the sky was very bright and the canyon was pretty dark by comparison.  I used the new “Pro Panel” to assist with the exposure blending process between light and dark exposures(light for the canyon, dark for the sky).

 

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Fall Color in Arroyo Seco 7
Arroyo Seco, Pasadena, CANovember 22, 2020

On the slight incline down to the arroyo from the parking lot, we came past this tree that seemed to be dead and made a nice subject under the moon.  As the view of the full tree came into view, its base was still alive.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Fall Color in Arroyo Seco 6
On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Fall Color in Arroyo Seco 5
A little of the fall color and the Moon. Most of the fall color was courtesy of the sycamore trees(and a bit by poison oak), the white alder close to the stream do lose their foliage but the leaves don’t turn color.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Fall Color in Arroyo Seco 4
We hiked down to the streambed(mainly dry at this point due to being downstream of where the City of Pasadena diverts the water) to find his old stone retaining wall from the time when cabins lined the arroyo.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Fall Color in Arroyo Seco 3
A grove of colorful sycamore.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Fall Color in Arroyo Seco 2
Some more sycamore along the arroyo. I tried to get the sky to work this shot, but ended up doing a sky replacement.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Fall Color in Arroyo Seco 1
The trail lined by white alder.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Fall Color in Arroyo Seco
Looking down the arroyo lined by white alder. This was the first crossing that didn’t have a bridge and as far as I got. Hami decided to stop by the bridge at the previous crossing.

