🐾BillinGlendaleCA

I was planning on taking a trip up north of Bishop(northern end of Owens Valley) to see the fall colors this year. Due mainly to the fires here in California this year, I would have ended up with fall colors and brown skies. By the time the smoke had cleared it was too late for fall color that far north. My fellow photographer Hami asked if I wanted to go to Big Bear since there may still be fall color up there, and then canceled. I decided I’d check out Arroyo Seco north of the Rose Bowl. A few hours before I was to leave Hami messaged me asking what I was planning to do that day, I said, hike up Arroyo Seco to shoot some fall color. He wanted to go so we met at the parking lot overlooking JPL.

Processing note: I had to exposure bracket most of these shots since the sky was very bright and the canyon was pretty dark by comparison. I used the new “Pro Panel” to assist with the exposure blending process between light and dark exposures(light for the canyon, dark for the sky).