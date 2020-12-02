Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Trumpery Open Thread: ALWAYS BE GRIFTING

Late Night Trumpery Open Thread: ALWAYS BE GRIFTING

WSJ reporter:

Just so it’s not overlooked, in the rush of events…

President Trump’s political operation has raised more than $170 million since Election Day, using a blizzard of misleading appeals about the election to shatter fundraising records set during the campaign, according to people with knowledge of the contributions.

The influx of political donations is one reason that Trump and some allies are inclined to continue a legal onslaught and public relations blitz focused on baseless claims of election fraud, even as their attempts have repeatedly failed in court and as key states continue to certify wins for President-elect Joe Biden.

Much of the money raised since the election is likely to go into an account for the president to use on political activities after he leaves office, while some of the contributions will go toward what is left of the legal fight…

That’s one way to keep funding those egoboosting rallies, of course. But as even the most inexperienced political reporter already knows, ‘political activities’ can be construed amazingly broadly, especially for a pol who’s left office with a lot left in their account(s).

… The money collected by the leadership PAC cannot be used directly for Trump’s own campaign purposes, but there are few other restrictions on how the money can be spent. For example, donations could be used to pay for events at Trump’s properties or to finance his travel or personal expenses

Leadership PAC funds can’t be used to finance the campaign activity of the officeholder or former official who leads the PAC. Any contributing from the PAC to support other candidates for office must be done within federal contribution limits, and that money must come from legal sources.

But beyond that, there are no restrictions on how the official can spend leadership PAC money, said Kate Belinski, a campaign finance legal expert who formerly served as a lawyer at the FEC’s Enforcement Division.

“There’s not really a legal mechanism that would prevent somebody from enriching themselves with the contributions that they receive into their leadership PAC in the same way that personal-use restrictions would prohibit that for a campaign committee,” she said…

    27Comments

    2. 2.

      Brachiator

      NEW: Trump has raised more than $150 million since Election Day, using a blizzard of false and misleading appeals about the election.

      Trump certainly knows his suckers, uh I mean, his base.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      AJ - Mustard Search & Rescue Team

      He loves the poorly educated…

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Major Major Major Major: I would bet there are more small donors represented in that than in the campaign funding. No way the Mercers, the Uilheins or even my crackpot cousin who’s addlepated but really good with money are sending him cash now.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      NotMax

      At the moment munching on the last of the Thanksgiving fare*. May be even better tasting today than last week.

      *Although still have just over a third of the cranberry relish left to enjoy with newer entrees.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      dm

      @Major Major Major Major: he “has done so much for them, and sacrificed so much for this country he loves, and gotten nothing but grief for it from coastal liberal elites”. I’m sure they’re happy to reward his kindness and selflessness.

      ETA: sarcasm, folks. But I’ve seen a lot of just that sort of comment from people.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Kent

      Honestly, fuckit.

      If these people weren’t contributing to Trump’s private slush fund, they’d probably be handing over their cash to some evangelical church or other right wing politician who’d probably be doing worse things with it than subsidize Mar a Lago and Trump’s golf courses.

      Not one dime of that $170 million was ever destined to be put to any sort of progressive or even neutral use.  It was going to be used for toxic purposes regardless.

      So honestly, I’m kind of ambivalent.  The extent that Trump grifts these MAGA ilk, the less they will have to put it towards more evil ends.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Emma from FL

      I will bet hard cash that a lot of true believers are sending him money they can barely afford. Pension money. Disability money. Social security money. Food and basic needs money.  And there’s a small, mean part of me shrugging.

      That bloody grifter has taken a big chunk of my empathy from me.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WV Blondie

      Hey, that $400 mil in loans won’t repay itself … So this might keep his creditors at bay for a little while.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Delk

      That’s why those religious ‘leaders’ are demanding to have services. Their gravy trains are not stopping at their stations. Money going to trump doesn’t help pay for their private jets.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      danielx

      Classic.

      Once money comes into any organization associated with him, as far as he is concerned it’s his money. Which is to be spent or not according to his whims. No wonder he wants to keep up the grifting as long as possible, this is a lot better than peddling office space, condos or hotel rooms.

      Because he doesn’t have to provide anything in return, and he doesn’t give a shit about awkward questions. Maybe the horse will learn to sing, as the old story goes, and maybe it won’t.* In the meantime the coin is rolling in. What could be better?

      *Trump may truly believe he won; he may find it impossible to believe he lost because he just cannot fit it into his worldview. Whether he believes it or not, he is going to have to give it up sooner or later because there don’t seem to be any Jerry Rice types out there to grab the Hail Marys his legal team keeps tossing at the legal system. And by Jaysus Mary Joseph and all the angels and archangels, his departure can’t come soon enough.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Arclite

      Anyone hear anything about the bribery for pardons scheme?

      The heavily redacted document does not name Donald Trump or other individuals and leaves many unanswered questions, but comes amid media reports that the US president is considering sweeping pardons before he leaves office next month.
      It shows that the justice department investigation alleges that an individual offered “a substantial political contribution in exchange for a presidential pardon or reprieve of sentence”.
      Two individuals acted improperly as lobbyists to secure the pardon in the “bribery-for-pardon schemes”, as the document puts it. All three names are blacked out.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Viva BrisVegas

      Trump as GOAT. Grifter Of All Time.

      He may be evil, he may be incompetent, but you’ve got to stand in awe of the single minded determination to chase down every single dime.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      bjacques

      @Leto:

      Wasn’t that Megan McArglebargle? When pink salt was a thing, it must have been a very ephemeral thing, because a year or two later, I went into a Marshall’s that was dumping the stuff at a few bucks a bag.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Burnspbesq

      @sab:

      Can’t he just pardon himself from his federal tax issues?

      The consensus among Con Law scholars seems to be that he can’t pardon himself. And even if he could, it’s pretty clear that a pardon would only shield him from criminal liability. If he has underpaid income or gift taxes, he would be on the hook for the deficiencies, interest, and penalties. If the deficiencies are due to fraud, the penalty is 75 percent of the tax due, and there is no statute of limitation.

      Reply

