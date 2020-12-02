WSJ reporter:

This is an astonishing amount of money, given the circumstances. https://t.co/Gf1YREdnjD — Julie Bykowicz (@bykowicz) December 1, 2020

Just so it’s not overlooked, in the rush of events…

Trump entered office as a con-artist and he's leaving as a con-artist https://t.co/OM5tRMDHkr — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) December 1, 2020

President Trump’s political operation has raised more than $170 million since Election Day, using a blizzard of misleading appeals about the election to shatter fundraising records set during the campaign, according to people with knowledge of the contributions. The influx of political donations is one reason that Trump and some allies are inclined to continue a legal onslaught and public relations blitz focused on baseless claims of election fraud, even as their attempts have repeatedly failed in court and as key states continue to certify wins for President-elect Joe Biden. Much of the money raised since the election is likely to go into an account for the president to use on political activities after he leaves office, while some of the contributions will go toward what is left of the legal fight…

That’s one way to keep funding those egoboosting rallies, of course. But as even the most inexperienced political reporter already knows, ‘political activities’ can be construed amazingly broadly, especially for a pol who’s left office with a lot left in their account(s).