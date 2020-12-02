Health officials are terrified of a pandemic Christmas https://t.co/i4fe1Wc3KA — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 1, 2020

… Health experts point to several key takeaways: Many states were overwhelmed by unexpected surges in testing — with many families hoping a negative result might make their planned gatherings a little safer. Some airports were not prepared for the huge crowds that had not been seen since the beginning of the pandemic, making it difficult for travelers to maintain social distancing. But perhaps the most obvious lesson: Public health messaging needs to be retooled, as whole swaths of the country are simply tuning out the warnings from officials and experts. “We have to rethink how we’re communicating. Blaming people, yelling at them, stigmatizing them — clearly it’s not working,” said Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Georgetown Center for Global Health Science and Security. “We have to show compassion and empathy. Understand where people are coming from and persuade them to do otherwise.”… In recent days America’s infection curve has already become a sheer mountain-climber’s cliff with record-breaking case numbers and hospitalizations. If people travel and gather for Christmas as they did this past week, they project, the country’s already catastrophic situation could reach levels where hospitals are forced to choose which patients to save and which to let die, and where lockdowns become unavoidable realities of everyday life. “What concerns me is that Thanksgiving is an American holiday,” said Melissa Nolan, an epidemiologist at the University of South Carolina. “Christmas is an international holiday — it’s celebrated around the world. So if Thanksgiving is an indicator of how much travel we can expect at Christmas, I think that is very concerning.”…

U.S. government panel advises that health care workers and nursing home residents should be first in line when coronavirus vaccine becomes available. https://t.co/7zIBUhlK3i — The Associated Press (@AP) December 1, 2020

The CDC plans to shorten its guidance for quarantining after COVID-19 exposure to 10 days, seven with a negative test, a senior administration official says. That’s down from the 14 days recommended since the onset of the pandemic. https://t.co/t4HgIeGb0M — The Associated Press (@AP) December 1, 2020

The PPE problem — ie the lack of it — “is absolutely, positively not fixed,” @meganranney warns in this look at the grassroots supply networks trying to shore up the supplies of the nation in the face of #COVID19. https://t.co/8UTLBzlBhs — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) December 1, 2020

According to @Axios the @WhiteHouse is still putting pressure on @US_FDA for ultra-fast #COVID19 #vaccine approval.

Calls to keep politics out of vaccine process have clearly fallen on deaf ears.https://t.co/VqNhf81wmE — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) December 1, 2020

Britain became the first western country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, jumping ahead of the United States and Europe after its regulator cleared a shot developed by Pfizer for emergency use in record time. It will be rolled out from early next week https://t.co/zDi5b0qPpR pic.twitter.com/h2SS32Loke — Reuters (@Reuters) December 2, 2020

Today marks one year since first Covid case diagnosed. In that year: >1.5 million people killed; $20 trillion in costs; Hundreds of millions of jobs lost; More than a billion kids' education interrupted. Working together, we can protect people and curb the pandemic. — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) December 1, 2020

The EU's drug regulator will decide whether to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine by December 29 at the "latest". https://t.co/iWLDUVF39s — POLITICOEurope (@POLITICOEurope) December 2, 2020

Netherlands makes face masks mandatory indoors in effort to contain spread of Covid-19https://t.co/bYV3aYmqwR — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 1, 2020

Russia confirmed 25,345 new coronavirus cases and a record-breaking 589 deaths Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,347,401 cases and 41,053 deathshttps://t.co/NtYIao8LPa pic.twitter.com/R3qKQaMNvu — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 2, 2020

Russian army starts mass coronavirus vaccination campaign with what's said to be a poorly tested Russian-made vaccine: Sputnik 5 https://t.co/76OERvzeFk via @medical_xpress pic.twitter.com/hiBI7GOhO1 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 1, 2020

South Korean officials are urging people to remain at home if possible and cancel gatherings large and small as around half a million students prepare for a crucial national college exam. https://t.co/Kyypb54K5P — The Associated Press (@AP) December 2, 2020

South Korea coronavirus outbreak adds new stress to gruelling, eight-hour exam https://t.co/YNbSeBnWFu pic.twitter.com/jJHG1k3cwz — Reuters (@Reuters) December 2, 2020

Mexico set to sign Pfizer vaccine deal on Wednesday https://t.co/0U7k3ExMLg pic.twitter.com/Ww2uIu0xw3 — Reuters (@Reuters) December 2, 2020

This is only half of what the German virologist said but taken out of context by state media. He said on German TV that he thinks the original Wuhan strain mutated in Italy, becoming more deadly before that strain then spread worldwide – and it's that strain that we're seeing now https://t.co/sqEzLFNg3G — Edward Lawrence (@EP_Lawrence) December 1, 2020

So yeah, there's a bit more context to his remarks although not abundantly clear from state media today. I guess the headline could be 'Covid became more deadly as it mutated worldwide says German virologist'. — Edward Lawrence (@EP_Lawrence) December 1, 2020

UK regulators have approved the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for widespread use But, what is the MHRA (Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) and how did they decide the vaccine was safe?https://t.co/2HNg6QNovA — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) December 2, 2020

Out of many COVID-19 tests, which one should you choose? https://t.co/Ws6lbjsgSY via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 1, 2020

In the lab: Vaccine candidate protects against COVID19 & yellow fever. Developed at the Rega Institute in Belgium. Vax is based on the yellow fever vaccine & also works against YF. Immunized hamsters protected from infection w/ SARSCoV2 & YF https://t.co/x39iAnrG86 pic.twitter.com/pJYzVKJBTV — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 1, 2020

Anticoagulant treatment called DOAC doesn't protect against severe COVID19. DOAC is used to prevent blood clots & means 'direct oral anticoagulant' & is taken as pills. It's used in heart disease. Although clots contribute to Covid, DOAC isn't protective https://t.co/yEJhJ2OW1S — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 1, 2020

The jokes write themselves, but seriously: Bull semen is a fragile, high-value commodity for which precise record-keeping is essential. (No breeder wants to pay for inferior product, or to risk wasting his cows’ once-a-year fertility window on a ‘straw’ that fails because it hasn’t been kept at the proper temp.) Using an existing network to facilitate vaccine shipment is an excellent idea:

Can bull semen transport network be used for vaccine distribution in India? https://t.co/hUM9NZ8H6T — Alice Woodhouse (@alicemuwu) December 2, 2020

“There is no other way.” Biden COVID-19 advisory board co-chair Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith tells AP health inequities must be addressed if the U.S. wants to get the pandemic under control. https://t.co/pXEBgdl9jc — AP Health & Science (@APHealthScience) December 2, 2020