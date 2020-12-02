Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Just a few bad apples.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Lighten up, Francis.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Too inconsequential to be sued

All your base are belong to Tunch.

I personally stopped the public option…

Yes we did.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Good luck with your asparagus.

… down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / Choice complexity strikes again

Choice complexity strikes again

by | 7 Comments

This post is in: 

This week, a great team of researchers released a fascinating paper in JAMA Internal Medicine##. They asked a simple question: Do people who are at some point diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias (ADRD) display declining cognition in their financial management before diagnosis.

Results Overall, 54 062 (17 890 [33.1%] men; mean [SD] age, 74 [7.3] years) were never diagnosed with ADRD during the sample period and 27 302 had ADRD for at least 1 quarter of observation (8573 [31.4%] men; mean [SD] age, 79.4 [7.5] years). Single Medicare beneficiaries diagnosed with ADRD were more likely to miss payments on credit accounts as early as 6 years prior to diagnosis compared with demographically similar beneficiaries without ADRD (7.7% vs 7.3%; absolute difference, 0.4 percentage points [pp]; 95% CI, 0.07-0.70:) and to develop subprime credit scores 2.5 years prior to diagnosis (8.5% vs 8.1%; absolute difference, 0.38 pp; 95% CI, 0.04-0.72). By the quarter after diagnosis, patients with ADRD remained more likely to miss payments than similar beneficiaries who did not develop ADRD (7.9% vs 6.9%; absolute difference, 1.0 pp; 95% CI, 0.67-1.40) and more likely to have subprime credit scores than those without ADRD (8.2% vs 7.5%; absolute difference, 0.70 pp; 95% CI, 0.34-1.1). Adverse financial events were more common among patients with ADRD in lower-education census tracts. The patterns of adverse events associated with ADRD were unique compared with other medical conditions (eg, glaucoma, hip fracture).

Okay, this is just a wicked cool idea and study.

I’ve been spending a lot of my non-COVID related headspace on the challenges of choice in the ACA marketplaces. Choosing insurance under the best of circumstances is tough. There are a lot of things that need to be estimated and assumed and guessed at. There is a lot of language to decipher. There is a lot of edge cases that occur. Insurance choice is, at best, a challenge.

As we were talking about Medicare Open Enrollment yesterday, WVNG made a great comment (my emphasis)

My wife and I are on traditional Medicare, with no D or supplemental. We are betting that our current good health (he says while knocking furiously on wood) will continue, which is an unknown. As others have noted above, it’s a crazy complex system for anyone to navigate, but for a population where many have declining mental resources it is problematic.

Yeah!

The study above is strong evidence of pragmatic consequences of a chronic illness that will present well before diagnosis.  It is a disease that makes executive management, and complex cognitive choices either more difficult or impossible as it progresses.  Early signs of the disease show that routine choices/daily life management are more difficult for people who will eventually be diagnosed with ADRD.  ADRD is not an unusual diagnosis.  In this study, about a third of the cohort has at least one ADRD diagnosis on at least one claim.  ADRD is tough to diagnose.

Yet we expect a population that has significant decision-making challenges due to their health conditions to sort through a complex decision menus to choose their hopefully optimal, or at least satisficing health finance and financial protection product every year.

 

OUCH!

 

##Nicholas LH, Langa KM, Bynum JPW, Hsu JW. Financial Presentation of Alzheimer Disease and Related Dementias. JAMA Intern Med. Published online November 30, 2020. doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.6432

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alex
  • Barry
  • Damned_at_Random
  • gvg
  • Lymie
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • wvng

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      Barry

      The most important piece of advice I have for people whose parents are declining is to get an accountant to put their finances in order, get an attorney, and get powers of attorney/medical powers of attorney.

      My father was hit up by every frikkin’ right wing set of vultures; I believe that they buy and sell lists of suckers.

      Also, you don’t want to find out that they paid into insurance for 30 years, but stopped paying last year, and therefore can’t collect anything.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      OzarkHillbilly

      We were at our daughter’s for Tday and her in laws were there too. MiL has alzheimers, I would say on a progression scale of 5 she is at 2-3. One thing I noticed with my father and can see in her is that the more choices they have, the more bewildered and confused they get. Looking at all the choices she had to pick from of what to eat, just flat out overwhelmed her.

      When it come to my picking out a policy… Fuhgeddaboudit. I’m not even sure what some of the terms they use even mean, and when their descriptions of a policy read just like half the other policies except the prices vary widely. Long story short, last year I pinned the tail on a Humana HMO policy and it worked out pretty well for me thru several medical issues. This year? Screw it, I’m sticking with what I know works.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Lymie

      While I absolutely take in and agree with your points, the paper finds statistical significance at a very low level of real difference in the groups, which is what a nice big sample will give you. Like the old Secret deodorant commercial, “because a woman’s pH is different from a man’s”. Well, yes, in the second decimal. Does it matter? In this era of automatic payments, ……?

      Perhaps a good measure would be how many duplicate magazine subscriptions a person has….

      And why was it only men? Wish I could see the whole text. What was the racial makeup?

      P.S. I know Julie Bynum.

       

      ,

      Reply
    4. 4.

      wvng

      We actually seemed more protected against ruinous medical costs by our ACA policy, with no caps and maximum annual payouts, than we are now under Medicare, for about the same premium payouts (for B).

      Reply
    5. 5.

      gvg

      I have thought of this before. I think busy tired people give up and drop out of insurance choices. When I was going through chemo, I knew I was grateful my employer insurance didn’t quibble about any payment, except one that still was paid later. I went to appointments and paid 20 or 40, and everything was fine. I didn’t have enough costs from a major illness to be worth not doing standard deductible, though it was close. It wouldn’t have been if I hadn’t had some major dental before the cancer diagnoses.

      Everyone should have that. People who hurt for a long time or who have to take powerful drugs, are not up for wrangling with insurance companies. It has to be easy. The professional language doesn’t even translate and we can’t all be experts in that on top of our other life responsibilities.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Damned_at_Random

      @Barry: I had much the same thought when reading this. It confirms what various scammers –  including televangelists have known for years.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Alex

      @Barry: It’s so true– my grandparents both have dementia, and the power of attorney and healthcare agent forms they did beforehand are the only reason I was able to get them care and prevent them from becoming homeless. By the time they have bad dementia, they aren’t competent to do those forms.

      But power of attorney won’t let you do things that the person objects to, and this can be a problem. My grandfather was so resistant to allowing me to help that I couldn’t step in until he was essentially no longer able to stop me. In those few years, he lost about half a million dollars of their life savings to fraud and bad investments, defaulted on the life insurance, tanked their credit ratings with late bills, missed checkups and medicines resulting in him going blind, refused to get in-home care resulting in my grandmother falling, and missed the opportunity for them to go into their preferred senior housing option. Guardianship is not easy to get, and in their state if you try and fail you can’t try again for 2 years.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.