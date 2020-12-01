Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Rabbit Rabbit Rabbit

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Rabbit Rabbit Rabbit

Right now, we can use all the luck we can muster!

Janet Yellen’s first tweet:

Across the aisle…

      Patricia Kayden

      Sidney Powell, until recently one of President Trump’s lawyers, shared with her followers a request that Trump cancel the election he just lost, cancel Biden’s inauguration and instituted a “military commission” to investigate everything. pic.twitter.com/jJg0W0Hda9— Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 1, 2020

      NotMax

      Sudden burst of what passes for creativity came out of nowhere, promoting completing something have been on and off fiddling with for a little while. First draft, gentle critiques welcome ;)

      To the tune of “As Time Goes By.”

      We won’t be missing you
      Especially now you’re through
      On that you can rely
      Remedial relief is nigh
      When Trump says “bye”
      .
      And when you leave the scene
      In jubilance we’ll scream
      Enough to fill the sky
      Gone, Jared and Ivanka too
      When Trump says “bye”
      .
      Whining and ego
      Tweets just oozing hate
      Heart full of nothing
      Complete reprobate
      Losses so clear, no Sharpie can abate
      Now slink to your estate
      .
      The upshot of the story
      We’re showing you the door
      Elect’ral votes don’t lie
      The ship of state will set sail proudly
      Once Trump says “bye”
      .

      Jeffro

      These people are all fascists and I hope everyone keeps calling them that until the end of time.

      Meanwhile, on the lighter side:

      From time to time in Los Angeles I meet people who were involved in the Nakatomi business.  They always find this time of year difficult.  @dick_nixon

      It’s December, and y’all know what THAT means!  (Besides having to move that damn elf around the house every night).  24 more days ’til DIE HARD and Chinese!

      debbie

      If Democrats don’t uniformly point out Republicans’ hypocrisy about foreign government work and tax sneakiness to their faces and in public situations and demand responses from said Republicans, I will be very angry.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      So the journo kids of Louisville’s Manual High School broke another State Police training story (you know, the sort of story that professional, paid journalists should be breaking but aren’t, because they’re simply stenographers and microphones for the Blue).

      Seems that this August, an innocuous, yet mandatory training segment on opioids appeared in a video – but they left in a neonazi symbol that someone noticed. Upon some research, it turned out to be part of a longer video that was explicitly antisemitic.

      https://manualredeye.com/90596/news/local/ky-law-video-nazi-logo/

      An online training used in 2020 by a Kentucky state law enforcement training agency features a Nazi symbol in a clip from an anti-Semitic video produced by a neo-Nazi media company.
      The Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) created the online training which requires watching a six-minute video. The full video, which is not included in the training, alleges that the Jewish people caused the American opioid crisis, that Las Vegas casinos are “run by Jewish gangsters” and that in Hollywood, Jewish people “are endlessly glorified among other mind-control agendas working hand-in-hand with the U.S. government.”
      An anonymous source who works in law enforcement alerted Manual RedEye to the existence of the clip after RedEye published a story about a Kentucky State Police (KSP) training that quoted Hitler three times and featured the Nazi phrase “über alles.” KSP used Hitler-quoting trainings during at least two years and trainings that quoted Robert E. Lee and instructing cadets to be “ruthless killer[s]” for at least 10 years, resulting in Commissioner Rodney Brewer’s resignation.

      mrmoshpotato

      Grassley should be told, “Get fucked.  Every cabinet nominee’s tax returns are being ‘audited’ and you can’t have them.”

      Baud

      President-elect Joe Biden and his transition team are preparing for an early, all-out push to pass an ambitious new stimulus bill, while also drawing up plans for a flurry of executive actions aimed at delivering on campaign promises and undoing the Trump administration’s efforts to undermine key government agencies.

      PST

      I heard a disturbing example of rumor mongering yesterday that strikes me as the kind of thing that must be circulating selectively on Facebook (which I never see). My wife, who is a fine liberal Democrat but suspicious that Representative Omar and some other members of the Squad are anti-Semitic, told me that one of her friends, a successful Jewish businessman in his eighties, told her that the Squad had declared that they would not confirm the nominations of Antony Blinken or Janet Yellen because as Jews they would not be fair to the Palestinian cause. There is a great deal of foolishness there, including the irrelevance of the House to confirmation, and of course it is completely false. I’ve even seen statements of support for the nomination of Yellen. The rumor may trace back to an Axios story that these representatives were opposed to the nomination of Bruce Reed at OMB, which didn’t happen. It just amazes me, though, that this kind of paranoid fabrication can circulate among people who are not idiots. Where do they start?

