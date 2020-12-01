Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Speaking of Pet Photos (Open Thread)

by | 47 Comments

This post is in: 

As promised, here’s a photo of Badger in his winter wear:

It’s 43 degrees F right now, which is sweater weather for the Boston-by-way-of-Miramar terrier. I posted a similar pic on Twitter with the following caption: “I am Badger La Boeuf McMurtry, humiliated descendent of wolves, and I will have my vengeance in this life or the next.”

But the truth is, he seems okay with the sweater since it’s cold. Before I let him outside, I asked him to sit, which he did, and he did not try to wriggle away as I put the sweater on him. Our old Daisy seems disgusted by the whole thing. There’s no way she’d sit still for a sweater! But she’s got a layer of blubber that her younger companion lacks.

In political news, the madman whose lease on the White House is expiring in 50 days retweeted notable election expert “@catturd2” on Twitter. Multiple times.

I look forward to having a president who doesn’t retweet Twitter accounts named after turds (and isn’t himself a gross, stinky lump of feces). Just 50 days. We can make it, right?

Open thread!

 

    47Comments

    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      I guess it’s true about sequels rarely living up to their predecessors; catturd2 is a pale imitation of the original catturd.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      geg6

      OMG, Badger is too adorable for words.

      Here in Western PA, we are having our first snow storm of the year.  By end of day, they expect 3-5 inches, so not that big of one.  Definitely ushering in winter here though.  Guess I’ll change the wreath on the front door to the Christmas one and set the small artificial tree in the bay window and turn on the lights.  That’s my extent of holiday decorating, though I may feel up to actually putting ornaments on the tree this year.  I am also considering gifting my mother’s Lenox nativity scene to my younger niece.  I don’t put it out anymore and she’ll really appreciate it.  She has many fewer of my mother’s things than her older cousin does and really feels that lack.  I think it will make her happy.

      And the catturd2 thing is just insane.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Kristine

      Counting the days.

      So, I guess someone needs to explain to catturd2 et al the difference between “evidence” and facts that pass muster in a court of law. Not that they’d care. Anything that emerges from an orifice of one of their chosen is golden. Just like the toilets they drop into.

      I have so had it with Trump. I read that so far he’s raised $110 million to fight the election battles. That’s only about 10% what he owes, so he has a way to go. So much grifting, so little time

      Badger looks very spiff.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      D Gardner

      Fascinating that there was a “catturd” or “catturd1” user, so this clever person had to go for the sequel.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Betty Cracker

      One thing I’m enjoying about the cold snap: the lack of humidity defrizzes my hair. But the downside is it also reveals what a crap job my husband did of cutting it! I’ve got all these random longer strands…  :)

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Nicole

      @geg6: My sister-in-law, just outside P’burgh, posted photos of the snow.  So pretty!

      We just got lots of rain here in NYC yesterday.

      I plugged in a 12-inch ceramic light-up tree that belonged to my grandparents.  I think that may be the limit of my decorating this year.  Man, I love 1950s-1960s plug-in things with the dial on-off switch in the middle of the  cord.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jeffro

      I’m having trouble processing just how insane this all is/has been/continues to be.

      The president* is rage-retweeting “catturd” and calling for various GOP governors to ‘cancel the election’…four weeks after the election.  Meanwhile, America is busy shopping its brains out online and/or inhaling Covid at astounding rates.

      I dunno…as a species, we are not exactly overachieving these days…

      Reply
    19. 19.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @Betty Cracker: Okay, that made me laugh.

      My friend/business partner found a great hairstylist (and since in her younger days, she, herself was a hairstylist, the bar is high) and shared the contact information just in time for us to go back into to “stay at home” mode.  So I’m about at shaggy dog.

      Badger is adorable in his stylish little knit.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Yarrow

      Reposting again here since I didn’t see this new thread:
      I miss Kay. Has she commented since that post where people were pie-ing her? I think WaterGirl said she contacted her but I don’t know if she heard back.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Betty Cracker

      @Yarrow: Wait, what? I missed that. Kay is one of the most level-headed, incisive and sensible people on this blog. Can’t imagine why anyone would pie her…

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Nicole

      @TaMara (HFG): I just got all of mine cut off last week in anticipation of another lockdown.  I brought in a picture of what  I wanted to my stylist, who took one look and said, “No.”  Ha!  So I said, fine, just do what you think best, as long as it’s short enough I don’t have to fret about getting another haircut until summer.  She did good; it’s cute.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Nicole

      @Yarrow:

      @Betty Cracker:

      I missed it, too.  She’s one of my favorite commenters.  I hope everything is okay and she’s just busy.

      (Also Badger is super cute in his sweater, Betty.  I saw him on Twitter this AM and it was a nice way to start the day).

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Betty Cracker: there was a kerfuffle, and a lot of vitriol directed at her opinion that the Democratic Party or some related entity should have helped the Michigan voters whose ballots were challenged.

      The vitriol was mild, though, perhaps for the reasons that you cite about her posts. She is widely respected and liked among the jackaltariat (spelling? Not in my dictionary…yet!) and I, a poster who is neither respected nor liked, love to read her posts.  Always insightful and we stated.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      BR

      @Betty Cracker:

      People were being unfair to Kay maybe a week back.  She was rightly making the point that Dems need to take local organizing seriously and need to make their presence and connection to local communities felt.  (Something like that.)

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Kathleen

      @laura: His nibs! My grandma used to say that so thank you for that gentle memory. Also loved your post yesterday about your vision of the country you wanted. Great stuff.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Eunicecycle

      @Yarrow: yes I would love Kay’s take on an idiot R member of our legislature in Ohio filing articles of impeachment against our R governor. In extremely hysterical language. Because of Covid restrictions.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      zhena gogolia

      @Betty Cracker:

      I’m just a bystander on this, but my impression was that her anger and dire predictions were upsetting people already suffering with anxiety, so they said they felt they had to pie her despite their great respect for her, just because her comments were causing unbearable anxiety.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Question about the Georgia runoff.

      I may have completely misunderstood, but don’t Loeffler’s and Perdue’s terms end on January 3 when the new Congress is sworn in? So is GA without senators until whenever the runoff is decided?

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Kathleen

      @Eunicecycle: That coupled with Rethug passing legislation to prevent DeWine from enacting any restrictive measures and FREEDUMMZ.  I really have to admire him for his continued efforts to be responsible.

      Reply

