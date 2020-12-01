As promised, here’s a photo of Badger in his winter wear:

It’s 43 degrees F right now, which is sweater weather for the Boston-by-way-of-Miramar terrier. I posted a similar pic on Twitter with the following caption: “I am Badger La Boeuf McMurtry, humiliated descendent of wolves, and I will have my vengeance in this life or the next.”

But the truth is, he seems okay with the sweater since it’s cold. Before I let him outside, I asked him to sit, which he did, and he did not try to wriggle away as I put the sweater on him. Our old Daisy seems disgusted by the whole thing. There’s no way she’d sit still for a sweater! But she’s got a layer of blubber that her younger companion lacks.

In political news, the madman whose lease on the White House is expiring in 50 days retweeted notable election expert “@catturd2” on Twitter. Multiple times.

I look forward to having a president who doesn’t retweet Twitter accounts named after turds (and isn’t himself a gross, stinky lump of feces). Just 50 days. We can make it, right?

Open thread!