Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

No one could have predicted…

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Women: they get shit done

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Just a few bad apples.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

We are aware of all internet traditions.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

This blog goes to 11…

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

You are here: Home / Election 2020 / Biden-Harris 2020 / Schroedinger’s Secretary of Defense & the Reality of Building Back Better

Schroedinger’s Secretary of Defense & the Reality of Building Back Better

by | 32 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , ,

There’s been a lot of coverage, much of it somewhat angsty or gossipy, playing out over who President-elect Biden is going to select as his Secretary of Defense. Most of the coverage appears to be in Politico with Axios, whose founders were also Politico’s founders, getting one scoop in. The reporting largely focuses on former Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Michelle Flournoy. Flournoy founded the Center for a New American Security (CNAS), served as President Obama’s first Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, and then, when she left government, founded a national security consulting firm with Secretary of State designee Antony Blinken. The news stories include reporting that the Congressional Black Congress is pushing for the first African American to be appointed Secretary of Defense to GEN (ret) Loyd Austin* and former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson being the African Americans under consideration for the position to suggestions that she might not get the nomination because President-elect Biden doesn’t know her well to questions about Flournoy’s clients and work in the private consultancy she founded and ran with Blinken to Flournoy’s charitable work with CARE.

The reporting is somewhat interesting in an inside baseball sort of way if you like that sort of thing. It is also a clear indication that Politico and Axios are looking for anything even remotely controversial within the Biden-Harris transition, which itself would seem to indicate that no one at those publications, as well as others, have learned anything over the last five years.

The reality for whomever will be the next Secretary of Defense, just as the reality for whomever will be appointed to the requiring Senate confirmation principal and deputy positions across the executive branch is going to be triage. What the Department of Defense is going to need, just as every other department, agency, bureau, and office within the executive branch, is someone who both knows how to run a large organization and recognizes that the job is going to be overseeing rapidly assessing the damage done by Trump’s appointees, or, in some cases, lack of appointees, have done and are still doing through the transition. This includes identifying which of Trump’s political appointees have been burrowed into senior civil service positions where they are intended to prevent President-elect Biden and his appointees from making repairs, changing policy, and revising strategy. It will then be necessary to strip these burrowed in political appointees of all responsibility, basically pay them to do nothing, until the long, slow process of removing them from the civil service is worked through so they can be fired. President-elect Biden’s senior appointees and their teams will then have to shore up what can be shored up and repair what can be repaired so that the different executive branch elements can begin to function properly again. They will then need to develop plans to build something better to replace those parts of the executive branch that have been broken beyond repair. And, in the case of the Secretary of Defense, all of this will have to be done will maintaining readiness, conducting all the ongoing missions, being ready and able to conduct missions to deal with events that haven’t even happened yet and that not even the people on the Futures teams can anticipate.

Frankly, whomever is Biden’s first Secretary of Defense is likely to be gone in two years. Not because they aren’t a quality appointment, nor because they aren’t committed to the President-elect’s vision, but because this is going to be an exhausting, thankless job. As I’ve written about here, as well as other places, despite the massive amounts of money we spend on the Department of Defense and the Services, we have a readiness problem. Some of that is personnel related – too much tail and not enough tooth – combined with recruitment issues. Some of it is material related. The Government Accountability Office just released a report that found that the vast majority of military aircraft have fallen short on readiness over the past decade. As Lt Gen (ret) Deptula in January 2017:

The U.S. Air Force (USAF) has been at war not just since 9/11, but since 1991.  After 25 years of continuous combat operations, coupled with budget instability and lower-than-planned top lines, have made the USAF the oldest, smallest, and least ready it has ever been in its history. The average USAF aircraft age is 27 years—the youngest B-52 is over 50 years old. Going into Operation Desert Storm, the USAF had over 530,000 active duty personnel, today that number is 320,000—40 percent less, and the USAF has almost 60 percent fewer combat fighter squadrons today (55) than it did during the first Gulf War in 1991 (134).  Today, over 50 percent of USAF forces are not sufficiently ready for a high-end fight against near-peer capabilities posed by China or Russia.

Despite spending over $700 billion a year on the Department of Defense and the Services, we are, to use the colloquialism, out of Schlitz. While the Budget Control Act, d/b/a The Sequester, was waived every year for the DOD and the Services, the reality is that it was used to justify all sorts of bizarre decisions not to spend money. I cannot tell you how many DOD and Service civil service positions were allowed to go unfilled when people retired, in fact when people were incentivized to take early retirement, in order to meet budgetary targets resulting from the sequester, even though the sequester was waived every year. I cannot tell you how much of this work was pushed to the contract side and then those contracts were never finalized – start work orders never issued – because of the time it takes to run through the contracting process either providing contracting officers with excuses to claw back money because it hadn’t been spent promptly or because the start work orders got pushed back until the contract awards conflicted with the 80/20 rule for when money has to be spent by or clawed back. And more contract awards than ever are now being contested, and in some cases litigated, by the companies that lose the bid, which further compounds the problem.

And if you think the Department of Defense has it bad, let me tell you about the Department of State and USAID. Secretary of State designee Blinken is inheriting a pair of agencies that have been gutted. Whomever is named to be the next Attorney General has a morale and professionalization issue that is going to be hard to address at the Department of Justice and the FBI. The DNI nominee and, eventually, the Director of Central Intelligence nominee have similar problems as whomever will be the next Attorney General. Secretary of the Treasury designee Yellen is going to have a huge task in cleaning up the mess made by Mnuchin, as will whomever is nominated to take over at Commerce, Interior, etc.

At the end of the day what is going to matter is who President-elect Biden is comfortable with and how they get along with their key counterparts. For instance, how the Secretary of Defense gets along with the Secretary of State and the National Security Advisor**. Or how the Secretary of the Treasury gets on with the Director of the Office of Management and Budget and the Chair of the Council of Economic Advisors. The first two years of the next four years is going to be a massive undertaking of assessing what state the executive branch is in, what can be quickly fixed, what can be patched while longer term repairs are planned and undertaken, and what can’t be repaired and has to be replaced with something new.

Build back better isn’t a campaign slogan, a motto, or a mission statement. It is a recognition of a very grim reality. A grim reality that will wear down even the best of people.

Open thread!

* Full disclosure: I know GEN (ret) Austin, but not well. I met him in Iraq in 2008 when he was the Commanding General of 10th Mountain Division. The brigade combat team my team was assigned to had been split off from the rest of 1st Armored Division in Multi-National Division North and sent south and east of Baghdad to Multi-National Division Central. 10th Mountain Division fortunately took over Multi-National Division Central two months into our deployment. I met GEN Austin when he came to our FOB as part of his initial battlefield circulation. I was introduced to him, he spoke to me for about 90 seconds, and my part of his briefing lasted about two minutes tops. I also provided support to him when he was the Commanding General of CENTCOM via his Command Sergeant Major, who was my point of contact in the CENTCOM command group.

** Given that Michelle Flournoy and Antony Blinken are friends and have been working together – inside and outside of government – and are co-owners of a national security consultancy in DC, I expect that this will have some bearing on the final decisions as to who will be chosen to become the next Secretary of Defense. I don’t know Flournoy, but in many ways she is an almost perfect example of the right make, model, and type you’d want to be the Secretary of Defense right now. I don’t know if that and her relationship with Blinken will be enough and I’m sure whomever President-elect Biden selects will be an exemplary candidate.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • BruceFromOhio
  • CaseyL
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • Citizen Alan
  • cmorenc
  • craigie
  • Edmund Dantes
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • Geminid
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Jim Appleton
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • JPL
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Mary G
  • NotMax
  • O. Felix Culpa
  • p.a.
  • Pete Downunder
  • Phylllis
  • Roger Moore
  • The Dangerman

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    32Comments

    1. 1.

      Edmund Dantes

      We really need to tear down the defense budget and rebuild it. It’s so god damn wasteful

       

      I am also waiting for my unicorn to show up.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Jim Appleton

      This is a vital concern and unfortunately down the list of vital concerns the incoming administration has to deal with.

       

      I appreciate this perspective.

       

      We live in interesting times.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Cheryl Rofer

      1. No generals for Secretary of Defense.
      2. No generals for Secretary of Defense.
      3. No generals for Secretary of Defense.

      I’ve been figuring that ALL of Biden’s initial Cabinet picks will be leaving after two years. That’s about enough to get things up and running, and time to get some fresh faces in. It will be, in a way, a thankless job to get things running again and then be so exhausted that you can’t actually run them, but that is how things go, and the people being picked for Cabinet positions understand that. Also, there will be a certain amount of pissing people off, more than if they walked into a functioning government, so the first picks will be (mildly) hatchet people, who always leave after they’ve done their jobs.

      The great thing about the people Biden is picking is that they are honest, capable people. Biden’s being comfortable with them is more important than usual because of the necessity of rebuilding.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @Edmund Dantes: Totally agree, along with some of the structures, which are repetitive and wasteful. It’s possible some of that will happen in the rebuilding, but probably not enough.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mary G

      Thanks for the pep tslk, Adam! //

      I think one of the reasons Republicans put up with Twitler, besides the No. 1, racism, is that he really did want to drown the government in a bathtub and made astonishing progress towards that goal. The damage to the planet in terms of pollution allowed is also going to be massive.

      I have come around to the belief that PE Biden was the best candidate for the job. He knows how the sausage gets made.

      Of course the lawsuits will be flying and the courts are packed, so that’s another thing in the way.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      The Mattis example has convinced me of the wisdom of the notion that career military should not serve as SoD.

      Flournoy and Johnson both strike me, as someone who relies on the opinions of elite expert types, as solid choices.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Roger Moore

      @Edmund Dantes:

      We really need to tear down the defense budget and rebuild it. It’s so god damn wasteful

      More than anything, we need to tear down our procurement process and rebuild it.  It’s optimized for building political support rather than building good equipment, and that desperately needs to change.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      NotMax

      Hey, soldiers need their take-out deliveries from Adam’s Ribs.

      :)

      /M*A*S*H reference

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Gin & Tonic

      Maybe we can convince DougJ to run a fundraiser so we can buy Blinken an “H.” Poor fellow got shortchanged.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @Adam L Silverman: Yes. My three points are entirely independent of the individuals who may be involved. Particularly after Trump’s attempts at breaching the civil-military divide, we need a civilian in charge of the military. And a nominal civilian who is a retired general does not fit in that category.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      sort of on-topic: I always admired Loretta Lynch and I feel like she got shafted by VSP Caucus, but I haven’ seen anyone mention her being brought back to DoJ. She might well not want to, given what she was put through.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Edmund Dantes

      • @Cheryl Rofer: the rebuilding would be a time to do it as you pointed out.  There is at least that silver lining to all the work these Cabinet secretaries are going to be doing to clean up the mess.

      fingers crossed

      Reply
    15. 15.

      lowtechcyclist

      This includes identifying which of Trump’s political appointees have been burrowed into senior civil service positions where they are intended to prevent President-elect Biden and his appointees from making repairs, changing policy, and revising strategy. It will then be necessary to strip these burrowed in political appointees of all responsibility, basically pay them to do nothing, until the long, slow process of removing them from the civil service is worked through so they can be fired.

      Getting hired in the civil service generally comes with a probationary period, during which the hiree can be dismissed immediately without cause.  (After that, firing an employee can be quite arduous.)  In the agency I work for, the probationary period is one year; I don’t know if it varies across the government.  But the incoming Administration should be ready to take advantage of this.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      O. Felix Culpa

      too much tail and not enough tooth

      Cool-sounding expression, but not one I’m familiar with. Can you explain what it means?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      p.a.

      I’d rather they be living in a cardboard box roasting sparrows, but if tRumpplants have civil service protections, I can live with them getting pay and benefits while being charged with procuring office supplies.  First audit they’ll prolly be bootable.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Phylllis

      FEMA, which is Defense-adjacent (and maybe should be with Defense?) also needs to be rebuilt. Maybe James Lee Witt would come out of retirement

       

      ETA: Take it back to cabinet-level.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      cmorenc

      Not to step off-topic from the thread without good cause:

      • but AG William Barr publicly said today “there is no evidence of widespread fraud that could have changed the results of the election”.  Whod’a thunk Barr of all people could for once do the public a solid and clearly rebuke Trump’s fraudulent election claims.
      Reply
    24. 24.

      JPL

      OT   Gabriel Sterling, voting manager for SOS of GA staunch Republican is calling out Senators and the President for doing nothing to stop the death threats.   “Someone is going to get hurt, someone is going to get shot, and it’s not right”   He’s calling out trump.. wow

      “You want to run for election in four years do it, but stop stepping in and tell your supporters to don’t be violent. “

      Reply
    26. 26.

      NotMax

      Politico and Axios

      Ugh and double ugh. Or vice-versa.

      Pro tip: Wait until the pearls are harvested before attempting to clutch them.

      ;)

      Reply
    27. 27.

      BruceFromOhio

      It is also a clear indication that Politico and Axios are looking for anything even remotely controversial within the Biden-Harris transition, which itself would seem to indicate that no one at those publications, as well as others, have learned anything over the last five years.

      Repeat ad nauseum.

      Thanks for the breakdown on the issues, it is a Gaia-damned mess, much as was expected.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @cmorenc:

      Isn’t that weird?  I wonder why?  Maybe it’s a rat abandoning a sinking ship.  He thinks he’s done all the evil he can, and hopes he can get get wingnut welfare if he’s fired at the very last second for being principled.  I dunno, that’s just the only idea I’ve got.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      CaseyL

      @Frankensteinbeck: I saw one Tweet that interpreted Barr’s remarks as “the DOJ can’t find a reason to get involved on the Federal level, so keep those civil lawsuits coming!”

      That seems as likely as Barr being honest.  Likelier, even.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Citizen Alan

      @JPL: So is he upset about death threats against politicians in general? Or just that the nutcase wing of the GOP is going after Republicans as well as Dems? Is there a single Republican in Georgia who would have wept had Stacey Abrams become Governor and then been killed by some racist Trump-sucking animal?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.