Repubs in Disarray! Open Thread: Bill Barr Raises A White Flag

Repubs in Disarray! Open Thread: Bill Barr Raises A White Flag

Turns out Bill ‘Ever Lower’ Barr does have his limits, and they are ‘Do I wanna have a career, once this is over?’

“Disputing Trump… “

His comments in an interview with The Associated Press come despite President Donald Trump’s repeated baseless claims that the election was stolen, Trump’s effort to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election and his refusal to concede his loss to President-Elect Joe Biden.

Barr said U.S. attorneys and FBI agents have been working to follow up specific complaints and information they’ve received, but they’ve uncovered no evidence that would change the outcome of the election. Barr was headed to the White House later for a previously scheduled meeting.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election,” Barr told the AP.

The comments are especially direct coming from Barr, who has been one of the president’s most ardent allies. Before the election, he had repeatedly raised the notion that mail-in voter fraud could be especially vulnerable to fraud during the coronavirus pandemic as Americans feared going to polls and instead chose to vote by mail…

“The notion.” What a… dainty choice of nouns!

… Last month, Barr issued a directive to U.S. attorneys across the country allowing them to pursue any “substantial allegations” of voting irregularities, if they existed, before the 2020 presidential election was certified, despite no evidence at that time of widespread fraud. That memorandum gave prosecutors the ability to go around longstanding Justice Department policy that normally would prohibit such overt actions before the election was certified. Soon after it was issued, the department’s top elections crime official announced he would step aside from that position because of the memo…

In further evidence that this thing is so long dead it’s stinking up the joint, the Repubs were reduced to sending out… the Dumb Guy. No, the really Dumb Guy, beneath whose magnificent coif no brain cells fire…

    37Comments

    2. 2.

      O. Felix Culpa

      Turns out Bill ‘Ever Lower’ Barr does have his limits, and they are ‘Do I wanna have a career, once this is over?’

      His limits might also include “Do I wanna go to jail or be tied up in litigation, once this is over?”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      namekarB

      Welp, that didn’t take long

      Bill Barr has just arrived at the White House according to the press pool.This shortly after the Attorney General told AP there is no evidence of election fraud that would overturn the election and critiques Trump for using the DoJ to investigate outcomes he doesn’t like.— Travis Akers (@travisakers) December 1, 2020

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Yutsano

      the Repubs were reduced to sending out… the Dumb Guy. No, the really Dumb Guy, beneath whose magnificent coif no brain cells fire…

      *Offer only good until Tuberville is sworn in.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      cain

      @Jeffro:

      Oh yeah, that’s fucking impeachable offense if it is true. Basically taking bribes so they can get money? yeah.. I suppose he could just pardon himself. But then hey – why have rules or laws at all? If he’s above the law for crimes, he can be above the law for everything else too! 4 MORE YEARS and then to INFINITY and BEYOND!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      dmsilev

      To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election,” Barr told the AP.

      Calling that ‘weasel wording’ is an offense to mustelids everywhere. He’s not saying ‘there’s no fraud’, just that he hasn’t seen very much of it.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      germy

      Ryan Grim's take:

      "For almost every role so far, Biden has chosen someone more progressive and less entrenched in Wall Street than the same official under Obama."https://t.co/1YoYj4UIOb

      — Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) December 1, 2020

      Start with chief of staff: swapping out Rahm Emanuel for Ron Klain isn’t close. Where Emanuel was outwardly hostile to the party’s progressive wing — “communists” who were “fucking retarded” — Klain, while not himself a fire-breathing Sanders supporter, has always been respectful to the party’s left flank. (He is also known for a heightened level of organizational competence, a rather important trait in a pandemic.) Biden’s alternative, his close adviser Steve Ricchetti, a longtime corporate lobbyist, was passed over for the job amid progressive opposition.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      LAO

      @Jeffro: A half an hour ago, I sent a text to a friend joking that Trump’s going charge big money for pardons.  Who could have known I was actually serious?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      oldster

      This is probably the least important issue in this mess, but I do wish that the reporters would quote Barr correctly. He clearly said,

      “We have not seen fraud on a scale that could have EFFECTED —  not AFFECTED, but EFFECTED — a different outcome in the election”.

      If he had said, “affected the election,” or “affected the outcome of the election,” then AFFECTED would be a perfectly good word (affected = altered, influenced, had an impact on, etc.).

      But if you say, “a DIFFERENT outcome,” then you must mean “effected,” i.e. produced, brought about. He has not seen fraud that would have produced a different outcome.

      Like I said, it doesn’t really matter in the big picture, but I do wish that reporters were literate.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      germy

      Lindsey Graham on Barr: “I have a lot of confidence in him and if they haven’t found anything yet that tells me that one they’ve looked, they haven’t found anything. And if there’s other things to look at I’m sure they will.” @mkraju

      — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) December 1, 2020

      And the barnacle slowly detaches itself from the boat.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Cacti

      This is Bill Barr attempting to get himself back into the good graces of the courtier press.

      They’ll swallow it hook, line, and sinker.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Kent

      @dmsilev:Calling that ‘weasel wording’ is an offense to mustelids everywhere. He’s not saying ‘there’s no fraud’, just that he hasn’t seen very much of it.

      Well, of course there is fraud.  Fetterman caught the MAGA guy in PA who was trying to get his dead mom to vote for Trump.  And there was some other MAGA dad they caught fraudulently filling out a Trump absentee ballot for his daughter off in college.

      In Kansas they apparently caught some MAGA retired snowbirds trying to vote twice, in Kansas and in their winter snowbird home of AZ.

      It’s just that the penny ante stuff is usually Republicans.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Wag

      When you’ve lost Bill Barr, it is time to give up.

      bahahahahaha!   Who am I kidding?  Trump still has America’s Mayor on his side.

      \s

      Reply
    23. 23.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @debbie: Good question, to which I don’t know the answer. I confess I didn’t follow his confirmation hearing closely, given that the outcome was a given. Plus I was busy.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      West of the Rockies

      I still hope the grotesque Barr is shunned by society going forward.

      Just got into a confrontation with a no-masker at Safeway.  A 60-ish short, stout white guy.  I did not back down.  He walked away.  I’m surprised at how four years of bottled rage  is leaking out of me.  I’m almost 59 myself, 5’10” a buck 75, but I’m sick of privileged A-holes sauntering around in Trumpian grandeur.  Guess what, jerks. Your side lost and it’s time to stop sputtering Nazi horse shit without pushback..

      Also, too, it’s frustrating that if enough bigots in Georgia vote, we will have ugly Mitch mucking up the machinery of government.  I’m so sick of a rural minority of morons ruining society.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Ken

      In some ways the biggest part of the story is the Associated Press using the phrase “Trump’s repeated baseless claims”.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      Lou Dobbs absolutely loses it over Bill Barr… accusing Barr of joining “the Deep State and the Resistance” before saying this: “He is either a liar or a fool or both. He may be – perhaps compromised.”

      eating their tails

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @oldster: …it doesn’t really matter in the big picture, but I do wish that reporters were literate.

      Thanky kindly for saving me the trouble of posting this. It’s kinda cute, to see a rare example of the affect/effect wars where “effect” as a verb is the correct usage – even if it comes from a slimeball like “Dis” Barr…

      Reply
    35. 35.

      LAO

      @MattF: Thankfully, she’s also a lawyer, I’ll invoke “attorney-work product” to shield its disclosure. But seriously, I should have realized it was just a matter of time with these scumbags.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      West of the Rockies

      @germy:

      I maintain that 35 years of right wing rage radio led to first Palin and then Trump.  The Morlocks have been enabled.  It’s time to send them back to their moldering grottoes and to seal the entrance.

      Reply

