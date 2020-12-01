did he mention resigning or is he gonna wait for trump to tweet it out https://t.co/JL1eCLcLcr — kilgore trout, tiny desk carpenter (@KT_So_It_Goes) December 1, 2020

Turns out Bill ‘Ever Lower’ Barr does have his limits, and they are ‘Do I wanna have a career, once this is over?’

“We have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” US Attorney General Bill Barr tells @AP https://t.co/eeJ76SiMsy — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) December 1, 2020

“Disputing Trump… “

… His comments in an interview with The Associated Press come despite President Donald Trump’s repeated baseless claims that the election was stolen, Trump’s effort to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election and his refusal to concede his loss to President-Elect Joe Biden. Barr said U.S. attorneys and FBI agents have been working to follow up specific complaints and information they’ve received, but they’ve uncovered no evidence that would change the outcome of the election. Barr was headed to the White House later for a previously scheduled meeting. “To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election,” Barr told the AP. The comments are especially direct coming from Barr, who has been one of the president’s most ardent allies. Before the election, he had repeatedly raised the notion that mail-in voter fraud could be especially vulnerable to fraud during the coronavirus pandemic as Americans feared going to polls and instead chose to vote by mail…

“The notion.” What a… dainty choice of nouns!

… Last month, Barr issued a directive to U.S. attorneys across the country allowing them to pursue any “substantial allegations” of voting irregularities, if they existed, before the 2020 presidential election was certified, despite no evidence at that time of widespread fraud. That memorandum gave prosecutors the ability to go around longstanding Justice Department policy that normally would prohibit such overt actions before the election was certified. Soon after it was issued, the department’s top elections crime official announced he would step aside from that position because of the memo…

Granted, Bill Barr still has one foot on the dock and one foot on the boat here, but if even he's thinking of escaping from Phantasm Island, that's a fairly significant development. https://t.co/QDl31QSZqt — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) December 1, 2020

I want to use the “let them fight” meme here but whatever my opinion of Bill Barr I’m legitimately happy he said what he said to the AP. https://t.co/O8YDF4gALB — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) December 1, 2020

Barr has been abetting this insanity for a while and his extremely squishy comments today don't change that. https://t.co/3HejKRwjKK — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 1, 2020

In further evidence that this thing is so long dead it’s stinking up the joint, the Repubs were reduced to sending out… the Dumb Guy. No, the really Dumb Guy, beneath whose magnificent coif no brain cells fire…

Ron Johnson said the attorney general should “show everybody” his evidence about no mass fraud because “there’s enough suspicions” and “irregularities” there Asked if he's not satisfied with Barr's conclusion, Johnson added: "I think there is still enough questions outstanding” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 1, 2020

Or, it's a big lollipop Barr handed Trump to placate him after saying that he can't charge every swing-state governor with voter fraud. https://t.co/biO7C8AgDu — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 1, 2020