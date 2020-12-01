A little late, but you can rewind!
Open thread
Dude moves better in a boot than he who shall not be named moves on a good day.
MisterForkbeard
@TaMara (HFG): I had to rewind to watch The Boot Walk.
You’re right. :)
Benw
No WAY Trump leaves his golf clubs behind
Emma from FL
Cecilia Rouse as head of Economic Advisors. Hot as they say damn.
Spanky
I like the orange overspray on the wall.
Any more comments on the announcement(s)?
germy
We belong everywhere.
Including at the head of the table. https://t.co/PTSoKhDyjC
— Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) December 1, 2020
Spanky
@O. Felix Culpa: Would it have killed them to put their names on the screen as they talked? I dialed in when Janet Yellen, I assume, was up. Is this Neera Tanden?
Gin & Tonic
I’m not seeing enough mediocre white men.
germy
If Cecilia Rouse is nominated and confirmed, the Council of Economic Advisers will be chaired once again by an actual economist. https://t.co/GHbRLUTwHm
— David Gura (@davidgura) November 30, 2020
germy
They can scream into the wind.
Spanky
@Gin & Tonic: I’ve had enough mediocre white men to last a lifetime, and I’M A MEDIOCRE WHITE MAN.
(Say it loud and say it proud!)
mrmoshpotato
I’m not seeing enough mediocre white men.
No pasty-faced trash? What gives?
Spanky
Hey! Who’s the white guy with Pence hair?
Spanky
He’s making Biden sound like some kinda commie.
Jeffro
actual Fox News dot com headline right now: “Biden announces controversial picks for top economic posts, as wide range of critics raise alarm”
“controversial”
“wide range”
“alarm”
I dunno…I just don’t thing those dogs are gonna hunt, Fox News
O. Felix Culpa
OMG the diversity: a Black woman, a Black man, an Indian-American woman, and a short woman. Ms. O feels seen.
ETA: There’s a white guy too.
It was actually not nearly as bad as I thought it would be. Only a few “This is race baiting!” and so on.
Ah, the ongoing conservative Orwell project, trying to redefine all terms about racism to mean the opposite of what they actually do. It started, I think, with insisting that “playing the race card” meant any mention of race. They rarely succeed, but they often muddle the thinking of a large segment of the population enough that everyone stops using the term entirely.
I can’t help but be amused at their inability to grasp how racist it is to believe that choosing anyone but a white man must mean you’re lowering your standards.
Benw
@Geminid: LOL!
@mrmoshpotato: that’s really hurtful to us mediocre white men. The Trumpers are shitty, SHITTY white men.
@Gin & Tonic: And no people who are being introduced as being “straight out of Central Casting”? No people who were picked because the president-elect saw them on TV? No family members or people who did some random unrelated job for a family member?
What is the world coming to?
LuciaMia
Biden seems more energized today.
Spanky
Well, my feed went out and only came back at the end of VPE Harris’s closing remarks.
sab
@O. Felix Culpa: My whole lifetime they always said that they would hire something other than Ivy League frat boys if only anyone else was qualified. Then we learned with Obama that lots of very qualified folks out there.
Mike in NC
I like the bust of Putin and the Confederate flag in that cartoon. Forever to be linked to the moronic Fat Bastard we just gave the boot to. Now back to watching “Zero Hour!”.
Brachiator
Cecilia Rouse as head of Economic Advisors. Hot as they say damn.
She attended Harvard. Isn’t that supposed to be a bad thing, per Little Marco Rubio?
actual Fox News dot com headline right now: “Biden announces controversial picks for top economic posts, as wide range of critics raise alarm”
Wow. I guess “controversial” means “no grifters, sycophants or incompetents.”
NotMax
“Alexa, order ALL the fainting couches.”
//
Just Chuck
Turns out hiring actually qualified people for the job makes for boring TV. Cable TV producers are desperate to punch this stuff up.
NotMax
Don’t eat the fish.
:)
JustRuss
@O. Felix Culpa: Somebody needs to get to a diner stat and ask some Real Americans how they feel about these appointments.
I watched live and didn’t even notice the boot.
Sounds like a very good group. I like the consistent emphasis on unions, workers, jobs. So different from the usual Republican praise of corporations and rich people.
@jnfr: I actually rewound so I could see his boot – because like you, I didn’t even notice the first time around.
O. Felix Culpa
@TaMara (HFG): Hah! I did the same.
germy
Heather Boushey
Member of the Council of Economic Advisers
Dear Anthony Fauci (speaking to our Gov right now). We are not Gov. Polis’ constituents, we are the citizens of Colorado. Just a minor point (it was grating on me, so I had to whine here). Other than that, thanks for telling it like it is.
Kent
@Emma from FL:Cecilia Rouse as head of Economic Advisors. Hot as they say damn.
According to her wiki bio, she is married to Ford Morrison, which makes Toni Morrison her mother-in-law.
That is some mother-in-law!
NotMax
“Onions, mushrooms and bacon. Not on the regular menu, ask for the special #6 omelet.”
//
@TaMara (HFG): I have to add, he’s very reassuring and calm in his explanations and I’m glad he’s able to speak out now.
Oh, and the Gov just sent me a little bit of money, I guess I should shut up and stop complaining.
germy
For the record, here are the recommendations @neeratanden and CAP put out on Social Security in 2019. We also literally led the charge against Trump’s plan to defund Social Security in 2020. https://t.co/dKMNkbynJW pic.twitter.com/rIuUDq8qyT
— Jesse Lee (@JesseCharlesLee) December 1, 2020
JoyceH
@Mike in NC: I’m concerned about that great big lump under the carpet. Someone better check and make sure Trump isn’t hiding under there.
The Google ads have taken over the site. I can see only the top half of my screen, above the stupid ads. I’ve tried everything to get rid of them and it only brings more. I’m on a Mac laptop. Help!! I’m being held captive by google ads!
Jeffro
@Spanky: “We three here at ‘Fox and Friends’ polled ourselves and the results were SHOCKING!”
(cue Pavlovian ‘Breaking News’ gong and graphics to really get the fear response going)
“So-called Not-my-President-elect Biden is picking people who AREN’T rabid Randians for his economic team! 0/10 would not recommend…”
Jim, Foolish Literalist
@germy: it’s a remarkable example of horseshoe politics, Neera Tanden seems to be the Bête Noire of a certain kind of lefty because she 1) is actually a Democrat and 2) got crossways on twitter with the very odd (to be charitable) Matt Breunig, and he and his also odd but less obnoxious wife seem to be the social mascots of certain kind of very insidery, junior-league lefties of the Vox/Journo-list cohort
