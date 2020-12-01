Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Biden and Harris Live

A little late, but you can rewind!

Open Thread: Biden and Harris Live 1

Open thread

    4. 4.

      Emma from FL

      Cecilia Rouse as head of Economic Advisors. Hot as they say damn.

    8. 8.

      Spanky

      @O. Felix Culpa: Would it have killed them to put their names on the screen as they talked? I dialed in when Janet Yellen, I assume, was up. Is this Neera Tanden?

    11. 11.

      MisterForkbeard

      @germy: I made the mistake of reading the comments.

      It was actually not nearly as bad as I thought it would be. Only a few “This is race baiting!” and so on.

    15. 15.

      ...now I try to be amused

      @Spanky:

      I’ve had enough mediocre white men to last a lifetime, and I’M A MEDIOCRE WHITE MAN.

      Amen. One of the many reasons I’m not a Trumpalo is that I want people in government who are better than me.

    21. 21.

      Jeffro

      actual Fox News dot com headline right now: “Biden announces controversial picks for top economic posts, as wide range of critics raise alarm”

      “controversial”

      “wide range”

      “alarm”

      I dunno…I just don’t thing those dogs are gonna hunt, Fox News

    22. 22.

      O. Felix Culpa

      OMG the diversity: a Black woman, a Black man, an Indian-American woman, and a short woman. Ms. O feels seen.

      ETA: There’s a white guy too.

    23. 23.

      Redshift

      @MisterForkbeard:

      It was actually not nearly as bad as I thought it would be. Only a few “This is race baiting!” and so on.

      Ah, the ongoing conservative Orwell project, trying to redefine all terms about racism to mean the opposite of what they actually do. It started, I think, with insisting that “playing the race card” meant any mention of race. They rarely succeed, but they often muddle the thinking of a large segment of the population enough that everyone stops using the term entirely.

      I can’t help but be amused at their inability to grasp how racist it is to believe that choosing anyone but a white man must mean you’re lowering your standards.

    25. 25.

      Redshift

      @Gin & Tonic: And no people who are being introduced as being “straight out of Central Casting”? No people who were picked because the president-elect saw them on TV? No family members or people who did some random unrelated job for a family member?

      What is the world coming to?

    32. 32.

      Spanky

      @Jeffro:

      “Biden announces controversial picks for top economic posts, as wide range of critics raise alarm”

      “Wide range” here means the boobs on both sides of the blonde on the couch.

    34. 34.

      sab

      @O. Felix Culpa: My whole lifetime they always said that they would hire something other than Ivy League frat boys if only anyone else was qualified. Then we learned with Obama that lots of very qualified folks out there.

    36. 36.

      Mike in NC

      I like the bust of Putin and the Confederate flag in that cartoon. Forever to be linked to the moronic Fat Bastard we just gave the boot to. Now back to watching “Zero Hour!”.

    37. 37.

      Brachiator

      @Emma from FL:

      Cecilia Rouse as head of Economic Advisors. Hot as they say damn.

      She attended Harvard. Isn’t that supposed to be a bad thing, per Little Marco Rubio?

      actual Fox News dot com headline right now: “Biden announces controversial picks for top economic posts, as wide range of critics raise alarm”

      Wow. I guess “controversial” means “no grifters, sycophants or incompetents.”

    39. 39.

      Just Chuck

      Turns out hiring actually qualified people for the job makes for boring TV.  Cable TV producers are desperate to punch this stuff up.

    41. 41.

      Benw

      @cain: haha!

      MMWMGA? Doesn’t really roll off the tongue, eh?

      I guess we’ll have to settle for building back better, with highly qualified people from all races and genders.

    43. 43.

      jnfr

      @TaMara (HFG):

      I watched live and didn’t even notice the boot.

      Sounds like a very good group. I like the consistent emphasis on unions, workers, jobs. So different from the usual Republican praise of corporations and rich people.

    48. 48.

      germy

      Heather Boushey
      Member of the Council of Economic Advisers

      • Core of her work as an economist centers on the intersection between economic inequality, growth, and public policy
      • Raised in a union family, and believes our economy is strongest when it offers dignity and respect to all workers and families
    49. 49.

      TaMara (HFG)

      Dear Anthony Fauci (speaking to our Gov right now). We are not Gov. Polis’ constituents, we are the citizens of Colorado. Just a minor point (it was grating on me, so I had to whine here). Other than that, thanks for telling it like it is.

    50. 50.

      Kent

      @Emma from FL:Cecilia Rouse as head of Economic Advisors. Hot as they say damn.

      According to her wiki bio, she is married to Ford Morrison, which makes Toni Morrison her mother-in-law.

      That is some mother-in-law!

    60. 60.

      Faithful Lurker

      The Google ads have taken over the site. I can see only the top half of my screen, above the stupid ads. I’ve tried everything to get rid of them and it only brings more. I’m on a Mac laptop. Help!! I’m being held captive by google ads!

    62. 62.

      Jeffro

      @Spanky: “We three here at ‘Fox and Friends’ polled ourselves and the results were SHOCKING!”

      (cue Pavlovian ‘Breaking News’ gong and graphics to really get the fear response going)

      “So-called Not-my-President-elect Biden is picking people who AREN’T rabid Randians for his economic team!   0/10 would not recommend…”

    63. 63.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @germy: it’s a remarkable example of horseshoe politics, Neera Tanden seems to be the Bête Noire of a certain kind of lefty because she 1) is actually a Democrat and 2) got crossways on twitter with the very odd (to be charitable) Matt Breunig, and he and his also odd but less obnoxious wife seem to be the social mascots of certain kind of very insidery, junior-league lefties of the Vox/Journo-list cohort

