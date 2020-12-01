On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are.
Karen H
In early October of this year I attended a photo workshop in La Veta, Colorado. I had signed up for it late last year before Covid-19 and wasn’t sure if I wanted to risk going. After all, my husband and I had been really careful to take all precautions when going out for essentials and staying home otherwise. We were reassured by the safety measures the organizer was taking for the workshop and we decided that we could travel safely by car so decided to go. There were only 4 other participants and the instructor, and most of our shoots were outdoors. I guess we managed our safety protocol well because we all came home safe and healthy.
It was a welcome respite from our months of stay at home and gave us a second wind to face the next however many months ahead.
Early morning sun brings out the colors of the grasses surrounding the La Veta Town Lake, with the Sangre de Cristos mountain range and Goemmers Butte in the distance.
Aspens near Cuchara on the Highway of Legends (State Highway 12).
This is an area that was burned in the Spring fire in 2018. The dead trees are still standing, but the oaks have started to come back and for the first time since the fire, there is some Autumn color.
A Single Leaf-one of our assignments
One of the techniques we practiced was intentional camera movement. This is “drive panning” although the photographer isn’t driving, so it should be “ride panning”. It’s a fun technique, although it takes practice. I got a lot of shots that were mostly a blur.
Another type of intentional camera motion in which the lens is zoomed during exposure.
