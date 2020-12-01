Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Karen H – Fall in La Veta, CO

by

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are.

Karen H

In early October of this year I attended a photo workshop in La Veta, Colorado. I had signed up for it late last year before Covid-19 and wasn’t sure if I wanted to risk going. After all, my husband and I had been really careful to take all precautions when going out for essentials and staying home otherwise. We were reassured by the safety measures the organizer was taking for the workshop and we decided that we could travel safely by car so decided to go. There were only 4 other participants and the instructor, and most of our shoots were outdoors. I guess we managed our safety protocol well because we all came home safe and healthy.

It was a welcome respite from our months of stay at home and gave us a second wind to face the next however many months ahead.

On The Road - Karen H - La Veta, CO 7
La Veta, CcoSeptember 29, 2020

Early morning sun brings out the colors of the grasses surrounding the La Veta Town Lake, with the Sangre de Cristos mountain range and Goemmers Butte in the distance.

On The Road - Karen H - La Veta, CO 6
Colorado State Highway 12 near CucharaSeptember 29, 2020

Aspens near Cuchara on the Highway of Legends (State Highway 12).

On The Road - Karen H - La Veta, CO 5
Yellowstone Creek Ranch, COSeptember 30, 2020

This is an area that was burned in the Spring fire in 2018. The dead trees are still standing, but the oaks have started to come back and for the first time since the fire, there is some Autumn color.

On The Road - Karen H - La Veta, CO 4
Yellowstone Creek RanchSeptember 30, 2020
On The Road - Karen H - La Veta, CO 3
La Veta, COOctober 1, 2020
On The Road - Karen H - La Veta, CO 2
La Veta, COOctober 1, 2020

A Single Leaf-one of our assignments

On The Road - Karen H - La Veta, CO 1
On Highway 12, near CucharaSeptember 29, 2020

One of the techniques we practiced was intentional camera movement. This is “drive panning” although the photographer isn’t driving, so it should be “ride panning”. It’s a fun technique, although it takes practice. I got a lot of shots that were mostly a blur.

On The Road - Karen H - La Veta, CO
On Highway 12 near CucharaSeptember 29, 2020

Another type of intentional camera motion in which the lens is zoomed during exposure.

    15Comments

    3. 3.

      stinger

      Love that thread of dark blue in the lake picture — it really points up the reds and yellows in the grasses and the opposite shore; also love the contrasting shapes of the grass and the hills. Also the piebald dead pine against the rusts and ochres of the hill behind it. And the single leaf. And, well, all of ’em, Katie! Thanks for sharing these photos.

    4. 4.

      BigJimSlade

      Hey, those intentional movement shots are a lot fun – nice job!

    7. 7.

      rekoob

      On my many jaunts between Santa Fe and Denver, I switched it up a bit and did the whole Española/Fort Garland/Alamosa/Walsenburg (US 285/US 160/I-25) route, and while I saw CO 12 and La Veta, it remained the road not taken. I’ll have to correct that. Thanks for the great photos.

    11. 11.

      JanieM

      Sounds like a fun workshop, and the pics are beautiful.  The second one, coming after the first one, made me react with almost a jolt: the colors were part of it, the very different scene — but especially the road, which makes it seem like there’s motion there, even though there isn’t.

    12. 12.

      Wag

      The area around La Veta is beautiful.  The peaks to the south east, the Spanish Peaks, are really interesting from a geological standpoint.  A pair of volcanoes that sent dikes of lava through the  surrounding region, leading to all kinds of interesting ridges that stand tall above the surrounding shales.  Lots of great peaks to climb in the region, as well.  I love the Sangre de Cristos. Thanks for sharing your excellent photos.

    13. 13.

      Mary G

      Another gorgeous spot in America. I love seeing all the stages of recovery from a wildfire. Right after a really hot fire it can look like the surface of the moon with chimneys, but life persists and some flora comes back, maybe not exactly the same.

      I also love the single leaf photo. The colors and composition are striking.

