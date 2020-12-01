On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are. Submit Your Photos

Karen H

In early October of this year I attended a photo workshop in La Veta, Colorado. I had signed up for it late last year before Covid-19 and wasn’t sure if I wanted to risk going. After all, my husband and I had been really careful to take all precautions when going out for essentials and staying home otherwise. We were reassured by the safety measures the organizer was taking for the workshop and we decided that we could travel safely by car so decided to go. There were only 4 other participants and the instructor, and most of our shoots were outdoors. I guess we managed our safety protocol well because we all came home safe and healthy.

It was a welcome respite from our months of stay at home and gave us a second wind to face the next however many months ahead.