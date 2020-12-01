Just a reminder; the annual Medicare Open Enrollment period ends on December 7th.

During this period people can switch, without penalty, between Medicare Advantage and traditional, fee for service Medicare or vice versa.

People can switch, without penalty, between Medicare Advantage plans.

People can switch, without penalty, between their Prescription Drug plans.

People may face penalties and underwriting if they switch their Medicare supplemental plan.

Decisions need to be made and signed by the end of the week.

Look for your helpers as insurance is a complex choice set.