You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / Medicare Open Enrollment ends soon

Medicare Open Enrollment ends soon

2 Comments

This post is in: 

Just a reminder; the annual Medicare Open Enrollment period ends on December 7th.

During this period people can switch, without penalty, between Medicare Advantage and traditional, fee for service Medicare or vice versa.

People can switch, without penalty, between Medicare Advantage plans.

People can switch, without penalty, between their Prescription Drug plans.

People may face penalties and underwriting if they switch their Medicare supplemental plan.

Decisions need to be made and signed by the end of the week.

Look for your helpers as insurance is a complex choice set.

      Ohio Mom

      After reviewing both my Plans B and D, I’m happy with the choices I (okay, the family numbers guy, Ohio Dad) made last spring (when I joined the Medicare ranks).

      Do I have to do anything to reconfirm these choices or will they continue on their own?

      I’ll repeat my eternal rhetorical question, How do elderly people who have begun losing their marbles navigate this Byzantine mess?

      Nelle

      Why, as my brain cells gallop over the horizon, do I have to sort through ever complex choices?  When I moved to another state, I was told that I couldn’t qualify for a policy in my new state because of a suspected TIA in Jan 2019 (I had a weird incident with no evidence of a TIA but I got the full work up because,  I suspect, of Medicare ka-ching!).  I was told to wait until Jan of 2021.  I talked to a broker who said, wait till January and ignore the open enrollment period.  I’m calling another broker today to get a second opinion.  I just want the experience I had on National Health care in NZ.  This does not feel like freedom to me.

