Late Night Open Thread: BeBestest Xmas

The Horse is not wrong! Melania’s Christmas tableaus have always been strongly reminiscent of those at an upscale Midwestern mall. This year, now that she knows she’ll never have to do another one of these excruciating walk-throughs, it’s a mid-range Midwestern mall. (Perhaps she was told she could keep any funds left over from the ‘decorations appeal’.) And yet, it’s a more cheerful production than the others, even if it took someone raised outside the American and/or ‘Christian’ holiday tradition to appreciate it…

Monica Hess, in the Washington Post:

The decor contains many roses, white lights and hanging ornaments — airplanes, speedboats — which Melania looks up at and beholds in wonder. There is a painting of a reindeer and another one of a fox; there is an ornament of an American flag and another one reading “Be Best,” referencing the first lady’s launch-failure of a signature initiative. There is a banner celebrating the 19th Amendment, which now comes across as fourth-dimensional trolling given that the majority of American women voters used their ballots to eject Melania’s husband from the White House…

Melania’s Christmas videos contain ornaments ostensibly made by children (extremely artistic children), but there is no evidence of actual children: no footage of visiting school groups, no sloppy handmade gingerbread, no festive soundtrack of recognizable child-friendly Christmas carols. The videos contain messages that the White House represents America’s “home,” but it’s depicted as the kind of a place where they give you a pair of slip-on hospital booties as soon as you walk in the door.

In a season meant to celebrate family, friends, community and warmth, Melania always appears alone and very, very cold.

The fans who love Melania’s Christmas decor — and they are legion, and they are loud — will insist they love it because it’s “elegant”; that Melania has returned “elegance” to the White House.

And maybe this is the disconnect: There are those who feel the White House should be a place of inclusion, a place where you hang up the weird calamari ornament just because Rhode Island made it, and Rhode Island is a part of the country, too. And there are those who feel the White House should be a symbolic showplace, whose inhabitants’ lives are untouched and unbothered by whatever is going on outside of its walls. Melania is not there to welcome you, she is there for you to admire her. When she delivers words, they will be stilted but she will look fantastic doing it…

Barring an unexpectedly dramatic post-WH Trump denoument, however, I doubt we’ll ever actually see her proposed book…

    2. 2.

      HumboldtBlue

      I read “Joe Biden sustains hairline fracture” and immediately thought to myself, “aww come one, leave him alone he got implants to take of that hairline” and remembered his foot.

