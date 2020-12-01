Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday/Tuesday, Nov. 30 – Dec.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday/Tuesday, Nov. 30 – Dec.

by | 7 Comments

One less rat aboard the SS Trumptanic…


CNN:

A source close to the task force told CNN on Monday that Atlas’ departure comes as welcome news, as his discredited theories will no longer have a seat at the table. A separate official said the task force remains intact following Atlas’ departure.

Atlas’ months-long stint in the White House was marked by controversy as he became a close adviser to Trump on the pandemic, adopting public stances on the virus much closer to the President’s — including decrying the idea that schools cannot reopen this fall as “hysteria” and pushing for the resumption of college sports…

…[E]arlier this month, he criticized coronavirus restrictions in Michigan, urging residents in the state to “rise up” against the measures. The comments came weeks after officials thwarted an alleged domestic terrorism kidnapping plot against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who herself has been the subject of harsh criticism from the President and other Republicans amid the pandemic.

Following those remarks, Stanford University distanced itself from Atlas, who is a senior fellow at the school’s Hoover Institution. A group of faculty members at the university celebrated his resignation from the Trump administration on Monday, saying in a statement that it’s “long overdue and underscores the triumph of science and truth over falsehoods and misinformation.”

Atlas was not on a call Vice President Mike Pence held on Monday with state leaders, according to a list of participants. During the call, Pence and members of the task force focused on vaccine safety and distribution as Covid-19 cases skyrocket across the country, according to his office.

To be fair, Staten Island has always considered itself an autonomous zone, in relation to the rest of NYC…

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Yesterday, China reported 4 new domestic confirmed (3 previously asymptomatic, the last one from traced close contact) cases and 1 new asymptomatic case. All of the cases are reported by Manzhouli of Inner Mongolia AutonomousRegion. Currently there are 18 confirmed cases, 2 asymptomatic cases and 2 suspect cases. 1,045 Tiers 1 & 2 close contacts are under currently quarantine.
      With respect to the asymptomatic case exported to South Korea, Chongqing Municipality has completed mass screening of all employees at the SK Hynix flash memory, as well as all staff and guests at the hotel where the case stayed at, all results are negative. All environmental samples from both places are negative, as well. South Korean authorities also reported that the case tested negative the next day, upon retesting. Therefore, it is likely that the 1st test was a false positive.
      Yesterday, China reported 8 new imported confirmed cases and 4 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the US and the UK
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 2 confirmed cases, both Chinese students returning from Russia
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 2 confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic), a Nepali national coming from Nepal and an Iraqi national coming from Iraq (via Cairo)
      • Beijing Municipality – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Greece
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Russia
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Canada and Bangladesh
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Zambia
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released

      Yesterday, Hong Kong reported 82 new cases, 10 imported and 72 local (23 of whom without clear sources of infection).

    2. 2.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      541 new cases, 11 more people have died in the last 2 weeks for a total of 328. 404 people in the hospital, 69 of them in the ICU. This is no bueno.

    3. 3.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 numbers. Director-General of Health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 1,472 new cases today at his media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 67,169 cases. One cluster n Selangor — Teratai, the location of Top Glove’s worker dormitories — accounts for nearly 53% of this number. The enhanced movement control order imposed on the area has already been extended two weeks to the 14th, and the Health Ministry is doing extensive targeted screenings there. Dr Noor Hisham also reports three new deaths for a total of 363 deaths — 0.54% of the cumulative reported total, 0.64% of resolved cases.

      10,495 active and contagious cases are currently in hospital; 120 are in ICU, 44 of them on respirators. Meanwhile, 1,552 patients recovered and were discharged, for a total of 56,311 patients recovered — 83.8% of the cumulative reported total.

      Two new clusters were reported today: View Kolombong and Talang-Talang, both in Sabah.

      1,467 new cases today are local infections.Selangor has by far the most cases, 889: 795 in existing clusters including 778 from Teratai cluster alone, 39 close-contact screenings, and 55 other screenings. Sabah has 267 cases: 22 in older clusters, 33 in View Kolombong and Talang-Talang clusters, 118 close-contact screenings, and 94 other screenings. Negeri Sembilan has 146 cases: 144 in existing clusters, and two other screenings.

      Johor has 68 cases: 41 in existing clusters, 16 close-contact screenings, and nine other screenings. Penang has 29 cases: 28 in existing clusters, and one other screening. KL has 23 cases: six in existing clusters, five close-contact screenings, and 12 other screenings. Kedah has 21 cases: 20 in existing clusters, and one close-contact screening. Perak has 13 cases: nine in existing clusters, three close-contact screenings, and one other screening. Kelantan has 10 cases: eight in existing clusters, one close-contact screening, and one other screening. And Sarawak has one case, found in other screening.

      Labuan, Pahang, Melaka, Terengganu, Putrajaya, and Perlis reported no new cases today.

      Five new cases are imported. Two were reported in Selangor, three in KL.

      The three deaths today, all reported in Sabah, are a 64-year-old woman with diabetes, hypertension, and intestinal cancer; a 51-year-old man with with diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease; and a 24-year-old non-Malaysian man.

    4. 4.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      My sister and her husband flew to visit there son in southern CA before Thanksgiving. Started feeling bad and got tested. COVID-19.  Rented a car and drove back across the country.  Got home in one piece.  I am sorry they are sick but I can not believe the selfishness. Cap it all off with her daughter is a teacher…and a cancer survivor.  I hope she stays the hell away until they are truly over it. Unfuckingbelievable. Why yes her husband is a rapid Trumper.

    5. 5.

      Mary G

      California is in very bad shape. Hospitalizations have tripled since Nov. 1, and ICU occupancy has tripled since Oct. 14. Governor Newsom is threatening to re-impose very strict lockdowns.

      LA Times:

      “It’s brutal. It’s astoundingly bad. … They’re seriously, seriously bad numbers,” said Dr. George Rutherford, epidemiologist and infectious-diseases control expert at UC San Francisco. “We don’t have any place to decompress patients, because stuff that’s just as bad is going on in Oregon and Nevada and Arizona.

      “We are here on our own, and this is a natural disaster. And we need to be able to avoid the worst parts of this as much as possible. And if there were ever a time for prevention and heeding advice, this is it,” Rutherford said.

      So far, the stricter approach California has taken — to err on the side of saving lives — has kept the death toll from exploding as much as it has in other states on a per capita basis.

      But the current figures largely don’t include the recent deluge of infections — as COVID-19 hospitalizations reflect cases that were identified two to three weeks earlier, according to Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s health and human services secretary.

      Orange County’s numbers have been all over the place because of the holiday, but none of them have been good. Hospitalizations increased 17% in three days.

      My housemate continues to quarantine in the garage and is grumpy about it. Oh well.

    7. 7.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Mary G:

      My housemate continues to quarantine in the garage and is grumpy about it. Oh well.

      It’s 27 degrees in Chicago. How many days in is he?

