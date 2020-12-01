The Biden-Harris administration will ensure that a safe and effective vaccine will be free for all. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 1, 2020





"I think the vaccine good news has been misinterpreted by very many people to believe that there is going to be a vaccine for every American just around the corner, and that is not true" – @Laurie_Garrett w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/DMKToPVu8g — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) November 30, 2020

Our daily update is published. Our testing, case, and death statistics continue to be affected by the Thanksgiving holiday and weekend. Hospitalizations are less affected by the data slowdown and are at the record-high level of 96,039. pic.twitter.com/Z849KJR8JJ — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) December 1, 2020

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House's coronavirus task force coordinator, has this advice for Thanksgiving travelers: Assume you picked up the virus. Get tested, avoid anyone over 65 and mask up, she says.https://t.co/8VQB53PSyY — NPR (@NPR) December 1, 2020

How many Americans hav e antibodies to #SARSCoV2? Researchers tested nearly 200,000 medical samples collected for non-#COVID19 reasons. This was mid-September: about 10% tested positive,

Now, with 3rd surge? Unknown.https://t.co/Ha8Bi5edKz — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) November 30, 2020

One less rat aboard the SS Trumptanic…

I’m told Atlas turned his resignation letter in to President Trump today. As a special government employee, he had a limited 130-day window where he could be in this role that was coming to a close. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 1, 2020

My guess is "longer." https://t.co/NfjbmVUjMM — Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) December 1, 2020



CNN:

… A source close to the task force told CNN on Monday that Atlas’ departure comes as welcome news, as his discredited theories will no longer have a seat at the table. A separate official said the task force remains intact following Atlas’ departure. Atlas’ months-long stint in the White House was marked by controversy as he became a close adviser to Trump on the pandemic, adopting public stances on the virus much closer to the President’s — including decrying the idea that schools cannot reopen this fall as “hysteria” and pushing for the resumption of college sports… …[E]arlier this month, he criticized coronavirus restrictions in Michigan, urging residents in the state to “rise up” against the measures. The comments came weeks after officials thwarted an alleged domestic terrorism kidnapping plot against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who herself has been the subject of harsh criticism from the President and other Republicans amid the pandemic. Following those remarks, Stanford University distanced itself from Atlas, who is a senior fellow at the school’s Hoover Institution. A group of faculty members at the university celebrated his resignation from the Trump administration on Monday, saying in a statement that it’s “long overdue and underscores the triumph of science and truth over falsehoods and misinformation.” Atlas was not on a call Vice President Mike Pence held on Monday with state leaders, according to a list of participants. During the call, Pence and members of the task force focused on vaccine safety and distribution as Covid-19 cases skyrocket across the country, according to his office.

INTERNATIONAL OUTBREAK: Over the past few weeks, some European countries locked down again amid spiking coronavirus cases. As a result, COVID-19 infection rates are coming down and now some restrictions are being lifted.@CBSLizpalmer has more pic.twitter.com/MQK9LGXHbn — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 30, 2020

COVID-19 drives 40% spike in number of people needing humanitarian aid, U.N. says https://t.co/5F5cXGzsip pic.twitter.com/Lqiv1fJo74 — Reuters (@Reuters) December 1, 2020

As winter approaches and caseloads soar in parts of East Asia, medical experts are pleading for vigilance. “Please don’t underestimate coronavirus,” said the president of the Japan Medical Association. https://t.co/wJ0oLaYd11 — NYT Health (@NYTHealth) November 30, 2020

Authorities in Vietnam are conducting intensive contact tracing after discovering the country’s first confirmed local transmission of the coronavirus in 89 days. https://t.co/KfEK1e3FRM — The Associated Press (@AP) December 1, 2020

Russia confirmed 26,402 new coronavirus cases and a record-breaking 569 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 2,322,056 cases and 40,464 deathshttps://t.co/O2niTFoWA3 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 1, 2020

Turkey’s president announced the country's most widespread lockdown so far amid a surge in COVID-19 infections, extending curfews to weeknights and putting a full lockdown in place over the weekends. https://t.co/Sf03UXwz5Y — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) November 30, 2020

Coronavirus: Ireland's shops reopen as restrictions eased https://t.co/WuQemL2CGM — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 1, 2020

"Bethlehem is dead.” The coronavirus has cast a pall over Christmas celebrations, all but shutting down the biblical West Bank town revered as Jesus’ birthplace at the height of the normally cheery holiday season. https://t.co/HASOEvtwP0 — The Associated Press (@AP) December 1, 2020

Africa's CDC sees COVID19 vaccinations beginning in the 2nd quarter of 2021. The continent's top public health official said he's concerned that developed countries will vaccinate themselves, then restrict travel to people w/ proof of vaccination https://t.co/C3hKUA5Zuw pic.twitter.com/YRyOi1PkfH — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 30, 2020

NEW—The coronavirus was in the US in mid-December 2019, a few weeks before it was officially identified in China, according to CDC analysis of blood donation samples. This also matches waste water analysis that found virus earlier in Europe. 🧵 #COVID19 https://t.co/vMYI60oPNP — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) December 1, 2020

How quickly will the U.S. #Covid19 vaccination program start? Who is actually recommending who should be first in line? There's confusion as we enter the countdown. https://t.co/u7rGJ2jCm6 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) November 30, 2020

Important truth. And pretty much zero discussion here about whether low-risk individuals in the US should be vaccinated before health workers in other parts of the world. https://t.co/V1tvSFbuWH — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) November 30, 2020

Factbox: When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia https://t.co/fL4aawE9mS pic.twitter.com/xefAn4u7X9 — Reuters (@Reuters) December 1, 2020

In the 30,000-person trial, 196 subjects developed Covid-19 with symptoms, Moderna said. Of those, 185 had taken a placebo, while only 11 had gotten the vaccine. There were 30 severe cases among the 196, and all of them were among the placebo group. https://t.co/55xhBp8KXb — Mike Bird (@Birdyword) December 1, 2020

Pfizer’s #coronavirus vaccine comes with a complication that could delay its distribution in rural areas & developing countries: It must be stored at -70°C. But the cold storage requirements may become less stringent as more is learned about the vaccine.https://t.co/y8RJTimc3y — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) November 29, 2020

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is “reasonably effective” at preventing the coronavirus, British vaccine experts said Saturdayhttps://t.co/6sP6I7PJqY — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 1, 2020

Americans returning home from Thanksgiving break are facing strict new coronavirus measures in states such as California and Hawaii as health officials brace for a worsening surge due to holiday travel. https://t.co/KQeoZ5bexN — The Associated Press (@AP) November 30, 2020

These radio hosts have been debunking coronavirus misinformation for indigenous Mexican farmworkers in the US, thanks to their ability to switch between Spanish, Mixteco and other indigenous languages. https://t.co/Q99d6ST5sD — CNN (@CNN) December 1, 2020

How cool would it have been if America's phone lines weren't ruined by robocallers so that people still had a reason to answer the phone when, I don't know, contact tracers called. Really hope *that* makes it to a think tank white paper on pandemic preparedness. — Nicholas G. Evans (@neva9257) November 30, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic is devastating rural hospitals, including the tiny 25-bed facility in Memphis, Missouri. The situation is so dire that doctors sometimes have to send infected people home, telling them to come back if their condition worsens. https://t.co/SYnnMDDYxn — The Associated Press (@AP) December 1, 2020

It's about the history of medical experimentation on Black people. It's about current experiences with racism and bias within medical systems. We must acknowledge this distrust as justified. Catchy marketing slogans draped in kente cloth will not erase historical trauma. — David Malebranche (@DMalebranche) November 30, 2020

Sen. Chuck Grassley returns to work after quarantining with COVID-19. "I did not experience symptoms, but more than a thousand Americans are dying every day and many more are hospitalized. That means we all have to do our part…" he says. https://t.co/AUqEDqcxqt — Brianne Pfannenstiel (@brianneDMR) November 30, 2020

