Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Just a few bad apples.

Shocking, but not surprising

Gastritis broke my calculator.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Women: they get shit done

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

The house always wins.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

We have all the best words.

Consistently wrong since 2002

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

I personally stopped the public option…

You are here: Home / Balloon Juice / Pet Calendar / 2021 Pets of Balloon Juice: Calendar B

2021 Pets of Balloon Juice: Calendar B

by | 43 Comments

This post is in: 

Good evening!

In case you missed it, the preview of the 2021 Pets of Balloon Juice Calendar A was this morning.

Please check the links in the sidebar to see which calendar and which month(s) your pets are in.

Here’s a preview of the 2021 Pets of Balloon Juice Calendar B.  Please check for your pets and make sure that all your pets are there, that the names are right, that we have the right name with the right pet, etc.

If you asked for a heart or a rainbow for a pet who is no longer with us, please check for that, too.  We are using all hearts and instead of  hearts and rainbows, so I hope that isn’t too much of a disappointment for anyone.

Click on each image and then use Ctrl+ to enlarge so you can read everything.  Then hit the back arrow to go back to the post.

YOU DEFINITELY WANT TO CHECK BEFORE YOU BUY, BECAUSE ONCE YOU HAVE PLACED THE ORDER, WE CAN’T FIX ANY ISSUES YOU FIND LATER.  Well, we can fix them, but then you’d have to buy another calendar in order to get the fixed version.

These are really low-resolution for posting on the blog, but the calendar itself is very high resolution.

Cover: (another gorgeous cover photo is by Stephanie L)

2021 Pets of Balloon Juice: Calendar B

January:
2021 Pets of Balloon Juice: Calendar B 1

February:
2021 Pets of Balloon Juice: Calendar B 2

March:
2021 Pets of Balloon Juice: Calendar B 3

April:
2021 Pets of Balloon Juice: Calendar B 4

May:
2021 Pets of Balloon Juice: Calendar B 5

June:
2021 Pets of Balloon Juice: Calendar B 6

July:
2021 Pets of Balloon Juice: Calendar B 7

August:
2021 Pets of Balloon Juice: Calendar B 13

September:
2021 Pets of Balloon Juice: Calendar B 9

October:
2021 Pets of Balloon Juice: Calendar B 10

November:
2021 Pets of Balloon Juice: Calendar B 11

December:
2021 Pets of Balloon Juice: Calendar B 12

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Benw
  • beth
  • Black_onion
  • BruceFromOhio
  • Dan B
  • debbie
  • eddie blake
  • emrys
  • frosty
  • HinTN
  • JanieM
  • Lapassionara
  • Miss Bianca
  • Odie Hugh Manatee
  • raven
  • rikyrah
  • RoonieRoo
  • Ruckus
  • Tim in SF
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    43Comments

    2. 2.

      Lapassionara

      These are wonderful, as were the photos for calendar A that I saw this morning. Thank you, Watergirl! You rock!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @BruceFromOhio: I knew that had to be you before I saw your name.  :-)

      People have tonight to let us know about any changes.

      In the morning, Beth will make any changes and then upload the calendars to Cafe Press and make them order-able.

      Not to pat ourselves on the back, but okay, I will anyway…I’m pretty pleased that we set Dec 1 for our deadline, and we’re pretty damn close.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Black_onion

      This looks great

      I didn’t mention it at the time, but it was the loss of Chloe that paved the way for me to ‘rescue’ Grace in February from this very website that I lurk at daily. She’s still happy, healthy and enjoying the extra human time at home due to covid. I’ll submit her next year, perhaps.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ruckus

      I think I commented in Betty’s post about Badger about buying both calendars and giving one to a friend, as they have had cats since I’ve known them, which is over 45 yrs. They have always had 2 cats, the two they have now are getting pretty geezer, they really are not looking forward to this pair’s last days, they talked about getting more but don’t know if they would be around to see them through. That’s not something I’ve had to think about, yet. But probably should because I expect to find another pet when I retire in a few months.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      RoonieRoo

      3 thing:

      1) All my babies are there and good.

      2) Looking at both the calendars I am so impressed with the pet grouping choices in the months.  Someone has a great eye for balance and pattern.

      3) I love how many brown tabbies the jackles have.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      HinTN

      WaterGirl – You’ve got all my guys names right. In August, you could put a heart by Abby and, this is very late-breaking news, Lightning. Thanks for all your work to make this happen. I’m in for one from Column A and one from Column B.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      frosty

      I love the two cover photos!

      ETA in honor of the new administration, next year’s cover should have Cats and Dogs Living Together LOL.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Dan B

      Impressive layout!  A graphic designer friend was impressed, even intrigued by the layout.  The number of pets must be close to 450.  Oh my!

      Thanks for raising money for the shelter.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      WaterGirl

      @HinTN: You hadn’t said you wanted hearts but we guessed that you might want them for your guys who had gone over the rainbow bridge. We got the heart by Abby with Lincoln in February, but we missed the heart for Abby in August.

      I am so sorry to hear about Lightning, such a beautiful boy. I was always happy every time I saw his photo. (I assumed a boy, anyway.)

      Reply
    31. 31.

      HinTN

      @Ruckus: We have had a wonderful life with this troika of big dogs since the early naughts. We got a chocolate and black brother and sister pair in 2003 and then they added the blonde when he showed up at the bottom of the driveway in 2008. We had Black Brown and Beige for several good years, but big labs are notorious for being relatively short lived.  This past Saturday the last of the troika, the blonde, came to that place in life where we knew it was time and he went across the Rainbow Bridge.

      I say all that because the void in our lives is compounded by the knowledge that we don’t have 12 (or so) years for another run like that. Enjoy your opportunity to let that companion choose you!

      Reply
    37. 37.

      WaterGirl

      @Dan B: Beth will be happy to hear that!  (As am I, but she gets the credit.)

      About 350 photos, and lots of photos with 2 or more pets.

      Now you see why we went with 2 calendars this year.  The pictures would have been so small… we wouldn’t have been able to see anybody!

      Reply
    41. 41.

      beth

      @Dan B: thanks, dan! i always say my graphic designer super power is fitting 10lbs of text/images/charts into a 5lb publication that you’ll still want to read.

      i look forward to this project every year. having watergirl keep me on a deadline has only made the experience that much more fun and meaningful.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.