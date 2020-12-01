Good evening!

In case you missed it, the preview of the 2021 Pets of Balloon Juice Calendar A was this morning.

Please check the links in the sidebar to see which calendar and which month(s) your pets are in.

Here’s a preview of the 2021 Pets of Balloon Juice Calendar B. Please check for your pets and make sure that all your pets are there, that the names are right, that we have the right name with the right pet, etc.

If you asked for a heart or a rainbow for a pet who is no longer with us, please check for that, too. We are using all hearts and instead of hearts and rainbows, so I hope that isn’t too much of a disappointment for anyone.

Click on each image and then use Ctrl+ to enlarge so you can read everything. Then hit the back arrow to go back to the post.

YOU DEFINITELY WANT TO CHECK BEFORE YOU BUY, BECAUSE ONCE YOU HAVE PLACED THE ORDER, WE CAN’T FIX ANY ISSUES YOU FIND LATER. Well, we can fix them, but then you’d have to buy another calendar in order to get the fixed version.

These are really low-resolution for posting on the blog, but the calendar itself is very high resolution.

Cover: (another gorgeous cover photo is by Stephanie L)

January:



February:



March:



April:



May:



June:



July:



August:



September:



October:



November:



December:

