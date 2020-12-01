Good morning!

Here’s a preview of the 2021 Balloon Juice Pet Calendar A. Please check for your pets and make sure that all your pets are there, that the names are right, that we have the right name with the right pet, etc.

If you asked for a heart or a rainbow for a pet who is no longer with us, please check for that, too. We may end up with all hearts and no rainbows, so I hope that isn’t too much of a disappointment for anyone.

You can check the links in the sidebar to see the month your pets are in.

Click on each image and then use Ctrl+ to enlarge so you can read everything. Then hit the back arrow to go back to the post.

We plan to have Calendar B ready for review later today.

These are really low-resolution for posting on the blog, but the calendar itself is very high resolution.

Trigger warning: (beautiful) snake in October

Cover: (this gorgeous cover photo is by Stephanie L)

January:

February:

March:



April:



May:



June:



July:



August:



September:



October:



November:



December:

