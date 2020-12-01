Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

2021 Balloon Juice Pet Calendar: Calendar A

by

Good morning!

Here’s a preview of the 2021 Balloon Juice Pet Calendar A.  Please check for your pets and make sure that all your pets are there, that the names are right, that we have the right name with the right pet, etc.

If you asked for a heart or a rainbow for a pet who is no longer with us, please check for that, too.  We may end up with all hearts and no rainbows, so I hope that isn’t too much of a disappointment for anyone.

You can check the links in the sidebar to see the month your pets are in.

Click on each image and then use Ctrl+ to enlarge so you can read everything.  Then hit the back arrow to go back to the post.

We plan to have Calendar B ready for review later today.

These are really low-resolution for posting on the blog, but the calendar itself is very high resolution.

Trigger warning:  (beautiful) snake in October

Cover: (this gorgeous cover photo is by Stephanie L)

2021 Balloon Juice Pet Calendar: Calendar A

January:

2021 Balloon Juice Pet Calendar: Calendar A 1

February:

2021 Balloon Juice Pet Calendar: Calendar A 2

March:
2021 Balloon Juice Pet Calendar: Calendar A 3
April:
2021 Balloon Juice Pet Calendar: Calendar A 4
May:
2021 Balloon Juice Pet Calendar: Calendar A 5
June:
2021 Balloon Juice Pet Calendar: Calendar A 6
July:
2021 Balloon Juice Pet Calendar: Calendar A 7
August:
2021 Balloon Juice Pet Calendar: Calendar A 8
September:
2021 Balloon Juice Pet Calendar: Calendar A 9
October:
2021 Balloon Juice Pet Calendar: Calendar A 10
November:
2021 Balloon Juice Pet Calendar: Calendar A 11
December:
2021 Balloon Juice Pet Calendar: Calendar A 12

 

  • danielx
  • Elizabelle
  • EmbraceYourInnerCrone
  • HinTN
  • jackmac
  • Luciamia
  • Lyrebird
  • MazeDancer
  • rikyrah
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

    15Comments

    4. 4.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      My boys look awesome!  Thank you!

    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      So many cute, handsome and adorable pets!

      Lower resolution photos had to be smaller so they wouldn’t be fuzzy.  We are thinking of maybe having a photography post about resolution early-ish in 2021 so everybody knows how to take and save a photo that is high enough resolution to be showy in the calendar.

    6. 6.

      Lyrebird

      Awwwwwww I so needed that.

       

      Will buy at least one for the Leaping Over Tikka shot alone.

       

      Are the little hearts for pets that have passed on?

    9. 9.

      HinTN

      Got no dog in the Calendar A hunt, but Sophie in May is adorbs. Yes, I’ll be buying one of these. Thanks for wrangling this, WaterGirl.

    10. 10.

      Elizabelle

      Those pets have some great names.

      And November has Steeplejack’s late, great The Housecat on her heated throw??

      They’re all beautiful pets.

    14. 14.

      danielx

      Two thumbs way up for Toto in January!

      Also for house rulers Natasha, Boris and Zoey in September. If you want their undivided attention, make a roast beef sandwich. Works every time….

      ETA: never seen a picture of Tikka without a baleful expression.

