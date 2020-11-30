Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

So… this is Christmas?

So… this is Christmas?

Hey, November. Uh, when did you get here? It’s the 30th? How did I miss the whole month? And why does the month feel like a year? This is the longest shortest year in human history. Perhaps it’s the pandemic travel plans that involve making a circuit between the home office and the bathroom with special trips to the outside world for supplies. Just thought if I was going to be stuck in a home, fearful of seeing humanoids during my stealth runs to forage for food, I’d have stolen a nice compound during this zombie apocalypse already. I mean, there should be some upsides. But I digress.

By now I’ve started the gift making and the targeted mailing dates for Christmas. Instead, I’m currently wrapped in a blanket, avoiding work for a bit (lies, a lot). Usually, there’s a ton of cookies and other things in various stages of prep to packaging.

  • who wants?
Jam crafting, the bagging, this year’s pop tart dessert, berry filled cupcakes, the holiday white chocolate cranberry cookies

Instead, it’s just work. I resolve to put this weird year to the side and get some holiday on. Get out the antlers, dust myself with flour! No reason to not hold a space for seasonal joy no matter what. What’s on your Christmas list? Any fave treats we should know about? I’ve got a new recipe I want to develop – fingers crossed it’s edible. This is an open, food porn themed thread. No polly, no tics, no diets. Have at it, Jackals. Also, wonderful to see your lovely faces on the Thanksgiving zoom! Let’s do it again, shall we?

Obligatory Cat Pic: Hime wishes you all well

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      scav

      We’re going to attempt a stollen — marzipan and all — I should say ARE attempting as the fruits are drowning in rum as of last night. The trad. xmas bread is houska, and that’ll probably sneak in at the last minute (because) but no rum-addled raisins or marzipan there.

    4. 4.

      Barbara

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Not baked goods, but my local chocolatier has gluten fee gift box options.  Link.  I am trying to support my local small businesses as much as possible this holiday season.

    5. 5.

      Barbara

      @scav: I love stollen and its related variants.  My grandmother made nut rolls to die for. My family doesn’t really like sweets, a fact that I still find to be totally confounding for Christmas baking purposes.  I usually try a few new standout recipes every year, and then freeze what I can’t give away or eat after a few days to have into the new year.

    6. 6.

      geg6

      We had a nice Thanksgiving with our COVID pod and plan the same for Christmas, but with Italian food this time, maybe with a chateaubriand. We’re having the pastas catered and my sister will roast the beef.

      Funny about baking cookies…I am generally not a baker, but one of my other sisters called me the other day for my mother’s candy cane cookie recipe, as she and her college sophomore daughter are going to go all out with Christmas cookies this year, due to the time they have from the pandemic and the niece’s just discovered interest in cooking and baking. So, since I inherited most of my mom’s cookbooks, I pulled out her old (has to be from the early 60s) Betty Crocker Cookie Cook Book. My sister and I both remembered her making modifications to many of the recipes in the book and, sure enough, she had modified the recipe. My mom was a terrific baker and, as I talked to my sister and niece, I paged through the book and noted how many modifications she had made over the years, writing it in the margins with arrows and carets. It made us really miss our mom and now we both are going to work on some Christmas cookies (her more than me!). It also sent my sister to the internet to find a copy of the book, by some miracle. Which she did! Same edition, too! She’s going to call me when it arrives and I’m going to give her all the notations so she can have them all, too.

      I’m a bit of a Christmas grinch in a normal year, so it’s kind of nice to feel warmly toward the season in this awful, awful year.

    9. 9.

      CaseyL

      Oh, those look luscious!  What are the thumbprints with little bits of crust (?) on top of the filling?  Thumbprints, for some reason, are my fave cookie.  Grew up eating the surrounding cookie part first, then the filling :)

      I can’t eat that sort of thing anymore, but can still imagine what they taste like.

      And:  oh so beautiful kitteh!

    10. 10.

      Kent

      We live in a somewhat upscale suburban neighborhood and it feels like people are putting up more and grander Christmas displays this year.  It seems like there are more houses on my block with Christmas lights than previous years, and some with more elaborate displays.

      I wonder if this is just my imagination or if this is part of a larger trend this year due to Covid.  What are you guys seeing?  I know for me it felt more important to get the lights up this year than in previous years.

    11. 11.

      Benw

      We put our lights up a week before Thanksgiving! We can’t travel, so we’re getting our Xmas on early. 2020 is the year to violate norms!

      ETA: what Kent said, lots of lights already up in my burb and we dropped some $ on new lights as well!

    13. 13.

      geg6

      @Kent:

      More and earlier decorations on homes around here, too.  We noted it on our way home from Thanksgiving with our pod.  We think it’s COVID.  People have a bit of extra time on their hands and, I think, are determined to have some sort of holiday cheer.

    14. 14.

      Suzanne

      Kitteh. Is. SPECTACULAR.

      I am trying to feel Christmassy (and it’s my 11th wedding anniversary here in two weeks), but meh. If it wasn’t for the Spawns, I’d lay around in pajamas and not do anything special.

      I think we are gonna do cookies next weekend. Maybe get the tree as well.

    15. 15.

      schrodingers_cat

      This year I was too busy to do anything for Diwali so I am going to make my Diwali goodies along with Christmas stuff for Christmas

      1. Flattened rice chivda*
      2. Karanji
      3. Pistachio-Almond cookies
      4. Chocolate covered pretzels
      5. Spicy nuts
      6. Potato stick chivda

      *like a trail mix, salty, crunchy and sometimes sweet

    16. 16.

      NotMax

      Didn’t stumble across this selection until after Big Breasted Bird Day, however some of the variations on more common prep may interest folk enough to give one or two a go for upcoming holidays.

    20. 20.

      Suzanne

      @Kent: In AZ, our neighborhood was very middle class, and the light displays were epic. Also inflatables are popular. We had two of those projectors, path lights, and icicle lights along the main gable of our house, and we were on the less-lit-up side. Here in PA, they seem much more restrained in the outdoor decorating. I ordered a battery-operated LED garland for the front door and that’s it. I have no exterior power outlets. That may be part of it.

    21. 21.

      frosty

      Fave treat: Maker’s Mark Bourbon Balls. We bought them at the gift shop after our distillery tour a few years ago and I just found the recipe online. I’m not a baker at all but I’m going to have to try to make these.

      https://www.makersmark.com/food/bourbon-balls

      ETA: From the recipe, there’s no baking involved. This caveat is at the bottom:

      Since bourbon balls are not cooked in any way, the Maker’s Mark in them is fully active. Difficult as it may be, don’t eat too many and do keep these out of the reach of children.

    22. 22.

      grandmaBear

      Every year I make Alton Brown’s free- range fruit cake, which I love. Great for breakfast. Usually make enough to give away, but think I’ll just make one for the household this year. Was thinking of getting a foldable ping pong table for the household this year, but the one on sale at Costco this week is really expensive! May need to shop around. Got a set of left-handed kitchen tools plus a beginning cookbook for the granddaughter.

    23. 23.

      p.a.

      @Kent: I see it too.  Shutdowns, work-from-home, kids at home,  allow more time to decorate, and it’s obviously self-therapy to help deal with the tRumpPlague, and maybe extra celebration of the election outcome.

      ETA: I don’t know if it was planned or if the lightsource got turned around but last year a neighbor had his ‘laser’ dot xmas lights pointed into bare deciduous trees in his yard.  Especially as they swayed in the wind I thought they looked really nice!

    24. 24.

      evap

      The best Christmas cookies:  Orange Nut Balls

      Mix:  2 c. all-purpose flour, 1/4 cup sugar, grated rind of an orange, a pinch of salt

      Process in the food processor until very finely ground:  2 cups pecans.  Add to flour mixture along with 1 cup soft butter and mix well.   Chill in the fridge for a while, then roll into 1/2 inch balls and bake at 350F until beginning to brown on the bottom, about 40 minutes.   Roll in powdered sugar.

      I use vegan butter (preferably Miyoko’s) since I don’t eat dairy.

      I don’t know what makes them Christmas cookies, but my mom always made them at Christmas time.  Now I make them every year, they are so good and easy to make.

    25. 25.

      artem1s

      Hey, November. Uh, when did you get here? It’s the 30th? How did I miss the whole month? And why does the month feel like a year?

      longest month of my life for the first 8-10 days. After that, shortest month ever – compared to the agony of living thru the longest month ever starting November 9, 2017, each month exponentially longer than the preceding month, for the last 4 years.  I’m  experiencing time in a more normal way for the first time in a long time. It will seem weird until COVID is completely over, but compared to the Trump plague years, not weird at all.

    26. 26.

      Barbara

      @Suzanne: Highly dependent on the area!  One year we drove from State College where SIL lives to Pittsburgh on Route 22 and I couldn’t believe how many opulent displays of Christmas lighting I saw along the way.  But my parents and their neighbors were always pretty restrained. People definitely don’t have as much storage space for holiday decorations in older houses in urban areas.

    31. 31.

      Suzanne

      @Barbara: Yeah, I’m sure the suburbs are a bit showier. We have lots of storage space, tho! All these houses have basements! Much of the west has slab-on-grade and very few houses have useable attics, so storage space is reduced there. I think it’s more of a cultural thing.

    32. 32.

      Bluegirlfromwyo

      I don’t do Christmas cookies except for one batch for an office cookie exchange, and since office is closed, no exchange. Also no Christmas Eve open house as usual, but I’m making the cakes I serve there and sending them to friends and family. Lots of chocolate Guinness cupcakes and rum cake baking in my near future.

      Oh, yeah, tons of early Christmas decorations in my neighborhood too.

    35. 35.

      narya

      Maybe I’ll make my grandmother’s pecan sticky buns if I’m feeling ambitious. They’re not difficult, just very caloric. (Funny story: my mom’s neighbor tried to make them, but they weren’t quite the same. I was rummaging through my mom’s recipes and my grandmother had used parts of two different recipes, which I realized because I had made them at one point.)

