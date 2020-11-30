On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are. Submit Your Photos

Albatrossity

This is the last set in this series, as fall is slowly giving way to winter here in flyover country, with migration slowing down and winter residents settling in. To me much of the joy in fall migration is the return of our winter hawks, a diverse mix of Red-tailed Hawk subspecies, falcons, and the occasional Rough-legged Hawk. I have yet to see the latter this season, but here are some pics of some of the others, as well as a winter-resident sparrow or two.