Monday Morning Open Thread: Cry More, Snowflakes

by

Bonus round: NEERA TANDEN!

The wailing & rending of garments among the GOP Death Cultists and the Cosplay Socialists, as pipelined by Very Serious NYTimes anklebiter Ken Vogel, is absolutely schadenfreudelicious, in a very boutique way. Query: Should I share some of the more amusing snippets in a late-night thread later, or nah?

    34Comments

    3. 3.

      Betty Cracker

      I never really understood the antipathy toward Tanden from the alt-left. Is it all about Matt Bruenig getting shit-canned (not Tanden’s fault — Bruenig’s), or is there more to it?

    4. 4.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Betty Cracker: It’s the Bruenig-Greenwald-Tracey orbit making the most noise. I’m not even sure we should be calling these people “the far left”–as far as I can tell they’re people with a weird collection of culturally right-wing/populist/contrarian tendencies who won’t admit it, and claim to be left of the Democrats because that pigeonhole gets them more attention.

      And most of this really does seem to have come out of a personal fight between Tanden and Bruenig, amplified by the misogynistic tendency of this whole crowd and the fact that Tanden was associated with Hillary Clinton.

    5. 5.

      Anne Laurie

      @Betty Cracker: It’s mostly, AFAICT, from the same impulse as Bruenig’s sex-pest issues:  Tanden is a little brown woman!!! who dares to disrespect her social(ist) betters!!!

      At least one tweeter posited that Neera’s become the new Hillary-Beast for a certain group of RoseBros & Rosebro enablers.  They’re not completely coherent about what she’s done wrong, apart from having a ‘bad attitude’ and ‘being shrill and unlikeable, probably on purpose.’

      So I have been collecting receipts, for my own amusement, which I may or may not share here, depending.  Michael Tracey, for one example, presents himself for pig-bladdering by the rude twitter mob…

    6. 6.

      Matt McIrvin

      Anyway, I figure that unless we can pull off a miraculous takeover of the Senate, zero of Biden’s Cabinet picks will get approved. There will be some reason every one of them is an unacceptable socialist radical. He’ll be working with “actings” much as Trump has, the big difference being that Trump preferred that.

    7. 7.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Betty Cracker: from her Wiki page:

      She has been a vocal critic of U.S. Senator and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, his policy proposals, and his supporters. She has also been subject to criticism by Sanders supporters.[39][40][41]

    8. 8.

      Soprano2

      She said something about Libya and oil that upsets them,  but I think more than anything she’s associated with Hillary and they hate that. Plus, she’s a brown woman who’s succeeded, and the far left seems to hate that, too. And lastly,  they have suddenly (for some reason) rediscovered how offended they are by the use of drones. Trump hugely increased their use,  but since they expected that it’s not a big deal to them (at least that’s what I get from Twitter). We all know it’s just that they enjoy punching at other liberals,  though.

    9. 9.

      NotMax

      Closed caption funnies. Came this close to doing a spit take while watching a light comedy B-movie from 1930.

      Dialogue: “Now isn’t that too bad.”

      “Too bad, yeah.”

      CC: “Now isn’t that too bad?

      “Obama. Yeah.”

      For some esoteric reason the closed captioning for this movie displayed entirely in lower case, also too.

    10. 10.

      Betty Cracker

      @Matt McIrvin: I’ve been calling them the “alt-left” because labeling them “leftists” or “progressives” associates them with people who don’t deserve to be lumped in with those cranks, IMO, but you make a great point about them being contrarian jerks who are in it for the clicks.

      @Anne Laurie: Thanks. I vaguely remember the kerfluffle when Bruenig was fired and figured it escalated from there. It was obvious at the time Bruenig brought it on himself, but it’s unsurprising he’d blame a woman after suffering the consequences of his own shitty behavior.

    11. 11.

      Geminid

      I was listening to the classical station the other day and heard that German/French composer J. Offenbach wrote a Snowflake Ballet. It may be time for a revival

    12. 12.

      gene108

      I am just glad most people are not on Twitter. So much Twitter drama translates to nothing much in actual impact on the non-Twitter using world.

    13. 13.

      Anne Laurie

      @Betty Cracker: Credit where due, Matt’s more-traditionalist-than-the-Pope-(that-commie) wife Elizabeth has done her level best to elevate ‘questions’ about Tanden… which she is well equipped to do, being as the Washington Post made the mistake of giving her an op-ed slot during that brief primary period where Bernie’s “socialism, but only for working class white people” looked to be the new improved Democratic philosophy.

      They’re a one-traditionalist-family, all-purpose outrage shop, and have been of infinite use to the GOP Death Cult for the last couple of years.  It will please me no end if the incoming Biden administration turns them into another historical curiosity, the way Obama’s administration did the ‘Tea Party’.

    14. 14.

      Cameron

      The only noise I’ve heard about Neera Tanden is that she allegedly wants to cut or restrict or otherwise do bad things to Social Security.  I really doubt that – a Democratic administration that took even a tiny poke at Social Security would vanish in a puff of smoke and take the whole party with it.

    15. 15.

      Anne Laurie

      @gene108: I am just glad most people are not on Twitter. So much Twitter drama translates to nothing much in actual impact on the non-Twitter using world.

      Absolutely!  But Twitter gives those of us bystanders who enjoy watching the political ant farms a glass window into some of the behind-the-scenes DRAMA that used to be the province of historians, decades after the fact.

      I mean… imagine if there’d been Twitter when J. Edgar Hoover was ‘very privately’ swanning around in full drag…

    18. 18.

      Matt McIrvin

      @debbie: I haven’t seen them being Q-curious but it may only be a matter of time

      They’ve spent the past 4 years opposing everyone who opposes Trump and getting outraged when people suggest they support Trump.

    19. 19.

      Punchy

      @Matt McIrvin: Nah….for that to happen, every GOPer would have to vote aganst.  I dont see Romney AND the Alaska Sen (sp?) both voting with their bloc on this.  Maybe Im wrong, but Romney seems genuinely pissed at his party’s absurdly right-wing flavor.

    20. 20.

      Zzyzx

      The great thing about Trump fighting these really stupid lawsuits is that it’s massively delaying the post election infighting as we still have an obvious common enemy.

    25. 25.

      Baud

      @Matt McIrvin:

      They’ve spent the past 4 years opposing everyone who opposes Trump and getting outraged when people suggest they support Trump.

      Ah, the proverbial shy Trump supporters have been found.

    27. 27.

      gene108

      @Anne Laurie:

      I am on Twitter. And it’s interesting to get brief blips about the news from reporters before it appears on CNN or other news outlets, certain videos that become very popular, like Sarah Cooper’s Trump impersonations, and seeing what people are thinking, especially glimpses into conservative commentary.

      We may share the same meat space as conservatives, but we do not share the same reality.

      But when something “blows up” on Twitter it is usually meaningless in the broader world, even though some folks on Twitter think it’s a big, big deal, which I find amusing.

    29. 29.

      Princess

      @Matt McIrvin: I’ve started calling them the white left. That’s what they are with a few people like Brie Brie sprinkled in to make them feel good about themselves. So far as I can see, they’ve never accomplished anything at all.

    30. 30.

      Betty Cracker

      A cold front just blew through my area, and we’re supposed to get a hard freeze tomorrow in the wee hours! Badger will be modeling his new sweater, and I’ll try to get a pic.

    32. 32.

      WereBear

      What gets lost in the FUD about Twitter is how it is an astounding source of effective activism.

      I met the most fascinating people who use it for Good. And when the usual apoligiad make excuses for Republicans, scorn descends and FINALLY there is a way of pushing back which has an effect.

       

      I’ll take it.

