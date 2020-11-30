Every state Rs were contesting (AZ, GA, MI, NV, PA, WI) has now certified its results. Trump "path to victory" = getting courts or legislators to toss out the results. This was where it was always headed, but wasn't official til rn.https://t.co/kwhU80J77R — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) November 30, 2020





I find it hilarious when Trump says there’s “no way [they] lost this election” Like, sir, people were literally dancing in the streets and bells rang around the world. Very much yes way. — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) November 30, 2020

“We can go on and on with all the farcical claims alleging interference in the 2020 election, but the proof is in the ballots. The recounts are consistent with the initial count,” says Krebs. “The American people should have 100% confidence in their vote.” https://t.co/SBqu3FlK6S pic.twitter.com/5ZMHcnLGYa — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 30, 2020

I believe this is the first instance in which Trump himself recognizes that his staff treats him like a toddler. https://t.co/CO2BTKxRbu — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) November 29, 2020

it gets lost in all the bravado and dishonesty and cruelty but never underestimate just how deeply, deeply stupid donald trump is. overconfident dumb guy explains like 95% of everything. https://t.co/LaDnMpl4gx — Normie Transition Team (@CalmSporting) November 29, 2020

It’s not complicated. Trump lost because a rock-solid American majority disliked and disapproved of him every single day since an Electoral College fluke installed him in the presidency despite a 3 million vote margin against him in 2016 — David Frum (@davidfrum) November 30, 2020

Trump just claimed that foreign leaders are calling him to say "that’s the most messed up election I've ever seen." The White House has read out zero phone calls with foreign leaders since the end of October. Nearly every major US ally has called Joe Biden to congratulate him. — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) November 29, 2020

The world leaders who are always calling Trump to marvel at the way he's handling Covid and are now telling him the election was stolen from him just sent me a group text saying they can't believe he's still falling for their pranks. — Jack Shafer (@jackshafer) November 29, 2020