Monday Evening Point & Mock Open Thread: Another Speedbump for the GOP #FailParade

Monday Evening Point & Mock Open Thread: Another Speedbump for the GOP #FailParade

The #FailParade Continues - STOCKPILE

(Lalo Alcaraz via GoComics.com)
  • germy
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist

      germy

      New phone who dis?

      HE’LL GET BACK TO YOU Back in July, Gov. Ducey said he changed his White House ringtone to “Hail to The Chief” so he wouldn’t miss a call from Trump/Pence. Guess who called while Ducey was certifying Arizona’s election? (7 secs in) pic.twitter.com/bzBGpfSIDf

      — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) November 30, 2020

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      trump has officially pardoned Flynn, here’s the text.

      Neal Katyal @neal_katyal 
      I am no expert but this pardon looks written to try to establish a precedent for blanket pardons. It pardons all offenses within the jurisdiction of the Special Counsel, something Trump may hope to do for himself and the lawbreakers he surrounds himself with. Nice try won’t work.

      I am even less of an expert, but I looked up Ford’s pardon of Nixon and that seemed like a more relevant precedent. Katyal seems convinced that someone– I guess the USSC?– will overrule a (still hypothetical) self-pardon. I don’t see it happening.

