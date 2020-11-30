Fauci: Restrictions likely won't be reversed before Christmas https://t.co/1iVwbjJARP — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 29, 2020





Public health officials are growing increasingly concerned about the spread of the coronavirus after millions of Americans defied warnings and gathered in large numbers for the Thanksgiving holiday pic.twitter.com/WZ9TZGET2Q — Reuters (@Reuters) November 30, 2020

The Thanksgiving effect: What will all that travel & all those gatherings that people were urged not to do but did anyway do to #Covid19 cases & deaths? We'll know more around the next travel period — Christmas, @michaelmina_lab told @DrewQJoseph. https://t.co/ZrC7sv0G1J — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) November 29, 2020

"Close the bars and keep the schools open," says Fauci on @ThisWeekABC. "The default position should be to try… to keep the children in school or to get them back to school. … If you look at the data, the spread among children and from children is not really very big at all." — Will Saletan (@saletan) November 29, 2020

For those who want to see the full context, here is Fauci's extended answer, via ABC's transcription. https://t.co/C1MSmevxBf pic.twitter.com/mgccb2OnSu — Will Saletan (@saletan) November 29, 2020

Birx emphasizes masks, not closures. "What we do know works is mask mandates," she says in response to the question about bars. In states, cities, and counties that mandated masks, "We can see a really significant difference in not only cases but hospitalizations and fatalities." — Will Saletan (@saletan) November 29, 2020

Note the author of this tweet — Miss Sunk Costs herself:

The president credits himself with vaccine development. Moderna timeline shows it began working on a vaccine while the president was still denying the virus was spreading in the US. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 29, 2020

Market analysis for vaccine distribution is starting to differ a little but all put general population starting aggressively in Q2. Goldman Sachs is bullish while Morgan Stanley extends through much of 2021, etc.

If this is helpful, I just made vacation plans in August 2021. — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) November 28, 2020

Turkey has changed the way it reports daily COVID-19 infections, confirming what medical groups and opposition parties have long suspected — the country is faced with an alarming surge of cases and is now one of the worst-hit places in Europe. https://t.co/kEobUI5KKF — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) November 29, 2020

Russia confirmed 26,683 coronavirus cases and 459 deaths Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,269,316 https://t.co/V48mk0VK8v — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 29, 2020

I remember reading, earlier in this pandemic, that Putin was (rightly) terrified of catching COVID-19. What changed? Does he really believe in the Russian vaccine to that extent? Or — like Trump & Bolsonaro — has he survived a bout with the virus, to consider himself now immune?

Putin’s handshaking ways have left Russians shaking their heads. https://t.co/pW0PhE29rj — Meduza in English (@meduza_en) November 27, 2020

Critics fear Russia is using the WHO’s structural weaknesses to validate its coronavirus approach, @PjotrSauer and @JakeCordell reporthttps://t.co/1yHPcOGfSL — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 28, 2020

South Korea considers more vaccine buys as coronavirus cases spike https://t.co/KrqnRj5PI7 pic.twitter.com/f6G9K7yttV — Reuters (@Reuters) November 30, 2020

Cambodian officials say a family of six and another man tested positive for the coronavirus in a rare case of local infection, and Prime Minister Hun Sen expressed concern the woman believed to be the source had traveled extensively in the country. https://t.co/S9O6suECtI — The Associated Press (@AP) November 29, 2020

Thailand tracking 200 people as infected returnees skip COVID-19 quarantine https://t.co/ila3wjvelw pic.twitter.com/IoyV4H25rf — Reuters (@Reuters) November 30, 2020

Italy's Calabria has two pandemics: Covid and the Mafia https://t.co/Z0InHpGyL6 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 30, 2020

Up to 100 Conservative MPs are unhappy with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's COVID-19 tiered lockdown measures so the government may have to rely on the Labour Party to get it through parliament, Environment Secretary George Eustice said https://t.co/nc3xVN3CkE — Reuters UK (@ReutersUK) November 30, 2020

Singapore studies effect of COVID on mother and foetus after baby born with antibodies https://t.co/dKfj3bJIVd pic.twitter.com/LAHHbFaSgf — Reuters (@Reuters) November 30, 2020

United Airlines has begun operating charter flights to position doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for quick distribution if the shots are approved by regulators– one link in a global supply chain being assembled: https://t.co/paaHBBXJ9Q via @WSJ — megan twohey (@mega2e) November 29, 2020

Narcolepsy fiasco a decade ago is spurring Covid vaccine fears in Sweden https://t.co/aPMTWsUAin via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 29, 2020

Horrible business: As coronavirus infections surged in people, the virus also is spreading in minks. Oregon reported its first cases at a fur farm with 10 infected animals but no deaths. Fur farms in Utah, Michigan & Wisconsin have also reported infections https://t.co/Wc6vQ45cQa pic.twitter.com/P2F4pNDy4b — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 30, 2020

Mass vaccinations against Covid19 will be a ‘mind-blowing’ challenge for Alabama & other poor, rural states https://t.co/YFxNNLKhsu pic.twitter.com/207JalSyhv — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 29, 2020

New York City public schools will begin to reopen for in-person learning with weekly COVID-19 testing https://t.co/jEoOpUTRCx pic.twitter.com/sq6zZqjXEG — Reuters (@Reuters) November 30, 2020

A Pennsylvania state senator abruptly left a West Wing meeting with President Trump after being informed he had tested positive for the coronavirus, a person with direct knowledge of the meeting told The Associated Press. https://t.co/PFWixu4QHV — The Associated Press (@AP) November 29, 2020

How the hell did we end up here? Dystopian that this warning is even necessary, yet here we are. Stay safe everyone, please. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Fub1baJ9qS — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 29, 2020

this isn't even right about Christianity, where Easter is far holier than Christmas. https://t.co/iENif1i7mn — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) November 29, 2020