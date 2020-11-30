Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday/Monday, Nov. 29-30

Note the author of this tweet — Miss Sunk Costs herself:

I remember reading, earlier in this pandemic, that Putin was (rightly) terrified of catching COVID-19. What changed? Does he really believe in the Russian vaccine to that extent? Or — like Trump & Bolsonaro — has he survived a bout with the virus, to consider himself now immune?

      Yesterday, China reported 3 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) cases and 3 new asymptomatic case. All of the new cases reported by Manzhouli of Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region. The authorities did not share whether these cases are discovered from close contacts under quarantine, or from the 2nd round of mass screening completed yesterday. Currently there are 14 confirmed cases, 4 asymptomatic cases and 2 suspect cases. 940 Tiers 1 & 2 close contacts are under quarantine.

      With respect to the asymptomatic case exported to South Korea, Chongqing Municipality has not yet found any additional positive cases from the close contacts or employees of the SK Hynix flash memory packaging plant or the hotel. As the case flew to South Korea via Chengdu in Sichuan Province, Chengdu authorities have traced 103 contacts and collected 13 environmental samples, all are negative. The driver that took the case from Chongqing to Chengdu has also been placed under quarantine, currently negative. He had stayed at a hotel on the way back from Chengdu, 14 hotel employees have been tested, and 4 environmental samples collected, all negative.

      Yesterday, China reported 15 new imported confirmed cases and 14 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 5 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from the US and 1 each returning from Russia and the Russia, Italy and Japan
      • Rizhao Port in Shandong Province – 5 confirmed and 3 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese crew members off a cargo ship coming from Indonesia
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 3 confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic), 1 Chinese national each returning from Egypt and Nepal, and a Libyan national coming from Libya (via Cairo); 3 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Egypt, and 1 Iraqi national coming from Iraq (via Cairo)
      • Taiyuan in Shanxi Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Poland
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Morocco (via Dubai & Muscat); 5 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals each teturning from Iraq (via Cairo) and Kuwait, and a Saudi national coming from Saudi Arabia (via Cairo)
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 4 confirmed cases, 3 Chinese nationals returning from Russia and 1 from the US; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Russia
      • Jilin City in Jilin Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chines national returning from Saudi Arabia; the case had entered China (via Dubai and Seoul-Inchon) at Qingdao in Shandong Province on 10/31, passed through 2 weeks of mandatory quarantine and tested negative, he was released from quarantine on 11/14, and flew to Changchun in Jilin Province on 11/15, when he was taken by designated shuttle to Jilin City and placed under mandatory centralized quarantine for an additional 14 days, and tested positive on 11/29
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Argentina
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Pakistan, off a flight diverted from Beijing

      Yesterday, Hong Kong reported 76 new cases, all local (9 of whom with out clear sources of infection, 40 are related to dance clubs). There are another 50 preliminarily positive cases. The dance clubs outbreak has accumulated 519 cases so far, across 28 establishments. The city’s government has announced that all schools will switch to remote learning from 12/2, until Christmas break. All restaurants and cafeterias are to close by 10 PM, gatherings limited to 2.

      Monroe County, NY stats from yesterday:

      511 new cases, 341 people hospitalized, 62 in the ICU, still at 317 reported deaths.

