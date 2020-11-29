Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This is what optimism sounds like in Arizona

This is what optimism sounds like in Arizona

The Arizona modeling team has been running models to predict hospital demand from both COVID and non-COVID demand drivers. On November 27th, they wrote to the Arizona state government about their most recent model runs. The results are dire:

No matter what actions are taken, Arizona will experience a hospital crisis in the coming weeks. However, if action is not immediately taken, then it risks a catastrophe on the scale of the worst natural disaster the state has ever experienced. It would be akin to facing a major forest fire without evacuation orders….”

This is a dire half paragraph from academics.

And it is based on modeling that has a key assumption that is probably optimistic:

The models that are projecting a baked in crisis and a catastrophic outcome under a no-change scenario are assuming that there is no change in transmission dynamics from the Thanksgiving holiday. That is a shaky assumption. We know that Thanksgiving has lots of people traveling, even if travel was done significantly this year compared to 2019. We know that Thanksgiving tends to have a lot of talking and loud voices in confined, interior spaces. We know that Thanksgiving tends to have a good amount of drinking. I think that making the assumption that Thanksgiving will not change infection trends is a key assumption that requires significant sensitivity analysis.

However, I also think that the modeling exercise with data that probably was fresh on Tuesday or Wednesday of the week for a Friday release is useful. The model is putting out a floor. Thanksgiving could be a nothingburger but business as usual is still a catastrophe by Christmas. Thanksgiving could produce a significant bump in transmission which moves up the no-intervention hospital overload by days or weeks. The model and its results gives a meaningful floor from which action can be taken to divert from the projected outcomes.

But right now, this is what “optimistic” modeling looks like in some states.

    11Comments

      Wag

      Excellent and sobering piece. Thanks for sharing.  This reflects what I am seeing in Colorado, as well.  Our hospital is shutting down much of the high dollar end of year “I used my deductible so let’s get this knee replacement done” money making procedures in order to be able to convert pre-op and post-op beds to icu beds.   Gearing up for a bumpy ride into the New Year.

      Searcher

      Are they going to start building field hospitals, send a hospital ship, etc, or is everyone just going to standby and watch?

      Cermet

      And a big part of this insanity is solely due to president agent orange (a toxic substance) making masks a polictical issues rather than the essential safety issue it actually is. Another gift from the grifter-in-chief

      E.

      In my rural County the hospital is bragging that they are completely prepared for anything and the Sheriff has announced in a long and self-congratulatory facebook post that he will not enforce the Governor’s covid mandates. So bars are open and people jam the coffee shops every morning, fogging up the windows. We just had our first two deaths, a week apart. I feel like I’m trapped on the Titanic.

      David Anderson

      @Searcher: the treatment constraints are Space, Stuff and Staff.

       

      Right now the hard constraint is Staff.  In April and July there were large implicit reserved of skilled, trained and mobile clinical caregivers.  Tennessee could back up NYC with a flight of incoming nurses and docs in April to supplement and relieve NYC scrubbed staff.  NYC and Boston had flights heading south in July.

       

      Those reserved do not exist right now

      Mikeindublin

      I don’t think it’s mentioned enough how Republicans sacrificed the health and well being of its voters by holding massive rallies and endless indoor campaign events just to win.

      Republican leadership was silent.

      Blood on their hands.

      And to think they’d strip healthcare from those same people and sit there with their solemn straight faces.

      debbie

      I’ve read airlines no longer keep the middle seats open to aid with distancing. This alone would indicate pending infection rate increases.

      Humanities Prof

      HP’s wife here (OB/GYN):

      I feel like fucking Cassandra – we’re a rural hospital. The tertiary centers we usually ship to are now not accepting patients (except for maternity. WHEW!) The closest children’s hospital is accepting a few adult transports. Our med-surg floor is full, mostly COVID. Nurses and aides are in tears running from room to room caring for sicker patients than they should but the REALLY sick ones are in the 6 bed ICU.

      We’re still doing elective surgeries! I’ve argued at least stop the ones who are planned admissions post-op. Keep the small outpatient ones for cash flow. Have PACU become both pre- and -post op (open bays)  while converting what we use as pre-op (individual rooms) into hospital beds. Evidently I’m the only surgeon in the hospital warning patients that their case may be delayed. WTF?

      Next week, classes are being held for administrative RNs to return to the bedside (those working in IT or the education departments for example). It’s going to teach charting in the EMR as well as things like how to run the IV pumps.

      I’m happy to say we at least have PPE. But the public is going about acting like it’s 2019.

      debbie

      @Searcher:

      Here, they converted a convention center to a treatment center back in the early days. They’ve since dismantled it, but kept everything there in case things get bad again (which they are). They say it will take 7 to 10 days to reinstall the beds, etc. FWIW.

      Nelle

      @Mikeindublin: Iowa’s numbers have held steady or are slightly declining the past few days.  Mostly holiday breaks in testing and reporting, I’m assuming.  I was thinking the huge rise  in early and mid-November was from Halloween, but my son reminded me of the big Frump and Pence rallies just before the election.  And our governor quit governing at all as she ran from rally to rally, cheerleading and throwing maga hats to the crowds.   She’s back in her office now but we can’t see that that makes any difference

