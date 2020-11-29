Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Not all heroes wear capes.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

This is how realignments happen…

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Just a few bad apples.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Verified, but limited!

We have all the best words.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Reality always wins in the end.

No one could have predicted…

Yes we did.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Reclaiming the Flag (Open Thread)

Reclaiming the Flag (Open Thread)

by | 51 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Reclaiming the Flag (Open Thread)

Politico has an article about Dems and left-leaning independent voters reclaiming the American flag after the election:

[F]or many people on both sides of the political chasm, the flag had been re-cast as a kind of shorthand, an extension of the MAGA hat—sending an instant message of which side you were on, or inspiring stereotypes that pulled the country even further apart.

“When I saw somebody with a flag bumper sticker or a t-shirt with a big flag on it, I immediately thought. … It’s a Trump nut job. A crazy person,” said California screenwriter Ed Kamen…

“My attitude’s changed about it now,” Kamen, an independent, told me weeks after the election. “I am proud of my country, I love my flag, I love my country. And it’s nice to see the flag again representing the country as a whole, instead of one section of it.”

The article acknowledges that Republicans co-opted national symbols long before Trump — a literal flag humper — came along to represent the logical extension of Republicans’ worst instincts. But from what I’ve seen, the timing of the change described in the article is off; liberals taking back the flag is not just a post-election thing.

I think Dems and left-leaning indies began taking the American flag back four years ago. Anecdotally, I’ve seen a lot more American flags at anti-Trump and/or anti-wingnut issue demonstrations (Women’s March, airport protests against the so-called Muslim ban, March for Our Lives, etc.) than I recall seeing at anti-war marches, etc., during previous administrations.

Possibly it’s an instinctive response to the idolatry surrounding Trump and the un-American character of his time in office. W was an awful president, and his fans and flunkies questioned opponents’ patriotism. But Trump’s brazen attempt to rebrand America as his property and conflate the national interest with his personal interests strike me as different from W’s more pedestrian Republican awfulness.

Maybe that’s the difference that made some of us reach for our national symbols. We tend to value things more when they’re endangered.

Trump’s hideous visage and/or logo desecrate some of the American flags flown by cultists around here. I’ve never been one to attach a lot of meaning to symbols like flags, but seeing the Trump-despoiled flags makes me angry, as does the thin blue line flag, which I consider another form of desecration.

I’ve seen the whiny cultists in my town who spend their weekends haunting the courthouse traffic light corner and screaming about election fraud and communism fly thin blue line flags and an upside down American flag. But mostly they wave Trump flags.

I considered making a “Who’s Sleepy Now, Bitch?” bumper sticker to escalate my taunting campaign against them. But maybe I’ll just put an American flag sticker on my car — for the first time in my life.

It’s not so much that we’ve taken back the flag; it’s that the Trumpists tossed it aside in favor of grotesque knock-offs that express their allegiance to their idol instead of the country. So the flag is ours now.

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • brantl
  • cain
  • debbie
  • Delk
  • E.
  • Feathers
  • gwangung
  • hueyplong
  • JaySinWA
  • Jerry
  • John Revolta
  • Kattails
  • Kent
  • laura
  • Leto
  • LuciaMia
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Mike in NC
  • New Deal democrat
  • Nicole
  • NotMax
  • Old Dan and Little Ann
  • raven
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • Steeplejack (phone)
  • Suzanne
  • Tdjr
  • trollhattan
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • VOR
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    51Comments

    1. 1.

      raven

      It’s 14 years old but still.
       
      The Intellectuals and the Flag, Todd Gitlin.
       

      “The tragedy of the left is that, having achieved an unprecedented victory in helping stop an appalling war, it then proceeded to commit suicide.” So writes Todd Gitlin about the aftermath of the Vietnam War in this collection of writings that calls upon intellectuals on the left to once again engage American public life and resist the trappings of knee-jerk negativism, intellectual fads, and political orthodoxy. Gitlin argues for a renewed sense of patriotism based on the ideals of sacrifice, tough-minded criticism, and a willingness to look anew at the global role of the United States in the aftermath of 9/11. Merely criticizing and resisting the Bush administration will not do—the left must also imagine and propose an America reformed.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      debbie

      I must say I was surprised to see so many reversed flags in my neighborhood after the election. Dems have grown balls in the age of Trump.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      LuciaMia

      Saw Trump gave his first post-election interview on Fox this morning. At first glance it looks exactly what you’d expect.

      How seasonal. “Trump the king, in his raging…”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      debbie

      @LuciaMia:

      I’ve been reading about that interview. Announcing his 2024 campaign while Biden’s inaugurated? Who the fuck cares, you washed up, old, crooked has-been.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jerry

      I went out and bought an American flag on the Saturday that the major news media outlets called the race for Biden/Harris.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      E.

      I bought a flag just to hang on my door once Biden hit 270. I find myself using the word “patriot” more now too. Honestly it feels better to love your country more than you fear it, and displaying the flag helps that.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      hueyplong

      Unaltered American flags unaccompanied by obnoxious slogans or Confederate paraphernalia have signaled Dem to me for a while now.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      VOR

      Guy down the street was flying both a Trump flag and a thin blue line flag. So I put out the US flag after Biden won. That’s the Biden flag.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Suzanne

      I might buy a flag to fly outside my house on holidays. I don’t like ceding semiotic ground to anyone. AMERICA doesn’t belong to the MAGAts.

      My grandfather, who very much became a Republican in the second half of his life, was a soldier and took the Flag Code very, VERY seriously. He would have been been absolutely scandalized by how the American flag is used as personal branding on boots, boxer shirts, swim trunks, etc. It’s gross.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      cain

      I’ve hated that I look upon the flag as some kind of MAGAt thing – especially when you see it flying from a pick up truck alongside the Trump flag or the blue line flag.

      Flying that blue line flag seems like alternative to the confederacy flag.  I see it as an act of sedition. But at least I can identify them now. I still don’t fly the Old Glory, but happy to wear a lapel pin or some other.

      What I do wish people would do is stop wearing it as a fashion statement. So disrespectful to have it as a bathing suit (men and women) or some other thing – plus of course right wingers will display that shit with a submachine gun. Just ridiculous.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Nicole

      @Suzanne:

      My grandfather, who very much became a Republican in the second half of his life, was a soldier and took the Flag Code very, VERY seriously. He would have been been absolutely scandalized by how the American flag is used as personal branding on boots, boxer shirts, swim trunks, etc. It’s gross.

      When I was a kid I remember being told it was disrespectful to the symbol of the nation to put the Stars and Stripes on anything other than an actual flag (I was also told if a flag touched the ground it should be burnt).   And now, here we are, with conservatives happily fucking with the design of the flag with that fucking blue line.  Demonstrating that it was never about loyalty to country for them.

      I’m not particularly patriotic and I don’t care if people wear flags (I never cared) but that fucking thin blue line flag makes me furious.  Probably because what it’s demonstrating is a deep-held belief in authoritarianism.   God, these people.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Suzanne

      @raven: Thanks for the recommendation. Richard Rorty also argued for a strong patriotic posture from the left. Michael Walzer said something similar in “A Foreign Policy for the Left”.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      cain

      @Suzanne:

      When I was growing up in Indiana, I learned to raise and lower the flag and fold the flag properly from 4th – 6th grade. I bet most of these MAGAts wouldn’t know the first thing about it.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Suzanne

      @cain: I learned that, too. Then I see douchebags wearing the flag the same way other people wear the Nike logo and I silently judge the fuck out of them.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      John Revolta

      This issue bothers me a lot, how the Right has adopted and co-opted the flag to of MY country to be their own personal property and a exclusive statement of their views. But it’s not a new thing. Even back in the day, it was the “hard-hats” who used to wave the flag at us while they were giving us the finger for marching against the war. Abbie Hoffman famously had a Flag shirt made and he used to get death threats for wearing it. Now it’s on everything.

      Perhaps we can take it back as our own and leave the Right to their Traitor Stars and Bars. That would make me happy.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      New Deal democrat

       

      I considered making a “Who’s Sleepy Now, Bitch?” bumper sticker to escalate my taunting campaign against them. But maybe I’ll just put an American flag sticker on my car — for the first time in my life.

      Porque no los dos?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Kent

      @Suzanne:My grandfather, who very much became a Republican in the second half of his life, was a soldier and took the Flag Code very, VERY seriously. He would have been been absolutely scandalized by how the American flag is used as personal branding on boots, boxer shirts, swim trunks, etc. It’s gross.

      Times change.  Back in WW2 military uniforms didn’t have US flag patches.  Now they do.  The US flag did not actually become a mandatory component of US military uniforms until 2005.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Tdjr

      I made it a point to put a small American flag on my Biden 2020 sign. I hate the idea that if you’re a Dem, you’re not allowed to be a patriot.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      We took down our flag after drumph was elected.  It went back up that beautiful Saturday a few weeks ago. As for the idiots hanging their trump flags still.  They’re never coming down. Sigh.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Suzanne

      @Kent: It’s still not supposed to be worn as apparel, not for any advertising purpose. Wearing it as one wears a corporate logo is an advertising purpose, in my view.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Kent

      @John Revolta: It goes back way longer than  Abbie Hoffman. He just used the flag image subversively which is what got people’s goat.  But if you look at imagery of WW2 you see all kinds of shit like this:  https://www.amazon.com/AGS-Vintage-Military-Propaganda-Poster/dp/B07K7YDPWS

      In fact, the iconic Uncle Sam wearing a flag pants and hat goes back to the 19th Century  https://www.magnoliabox.com/products/19th-century-illustration-of-uncle-sam-signing-a-declaration-of-independence-42-16258891

      Reply
    28. 28.

      cain

      @Tdjr:

      Yes, they have co-opted what is a patriot – and they believe they are real america – which for some reason I can’t figure out why – most of these small towns are depressed, filled with drugs and mental health issues – which are understandable but even with govt help they refuse to change their trajectory and make a difference (see coal towns)

      Then you of course get all the attention from rags like the New York Times that pay attention to you and who in turn tell the rest of us – “look, real americans, suffering, they matter!” Like the rest of us don’t have our problems as well.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Delk

      There was one of those thin blue line flags along with an American flag on a house a block over from me. A couple weeks before the election the flag was replaced with a Chicago flag. I live in a very liberal neighborhood. Never saw a trump sign during any of my daily walks.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Kent

      @Suzanne:@Kent: It’s still not supposed to be worn as apparel, not for any advertising purpose. Wearing it as one wears a corporate logo is an advertising purpose, in my view.

      According to who?  The US Flag Code?   All that flag fetish stuff was drawn up in 1923 during the height of the first “red scare” by the National Americanism Commission of the American Legion and jammed into law during the start of WW2.    It’s all patently unconstitutional which is why it isn’t ever enforced.  And it most certainly doesn’t go back to the founding fathers or anything like that.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Mike in NC

      I’ve driven past a few houses in our area that still have Trump flags proudly flying. Those were the same houses that, in the pre-Trump era, flew the Confederate battle flag.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      JaySinWA

      @debbie:Announcing his 2024 campaign while Biden’s inaugurated? Who the fuck cares…

      I believe he will use the announcement as a cudgel to declare any investigation or charges as politically motivated like the “Russia Hoax”. He may even get some traction with DOJ guidelines about interfering in elections being what they are.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      UncleEbeneezer

      The thin blue line cooption of the flag is so disgusting but also so perfect, for who these people are.  They really do see unfettered, racist policing (with zero accountability, oversight etc.) as fundamental to their view of America.  And let’s not forget, that that blue lives flag bullshit only popped up as a reaction to Black Lives Matter.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      brantl

      Whoever said Shrub wasn’t just as bad as Stump, doesn’t remember all that Shrub degraded and ruined in this country. Shrub was the worst president since Andrew Johnson, until Stump. Now he’s just the runner-up, and that only by a nose. Who else ruined the economy, lied the american people into a war, and killed more than 1 MILLION PEOPLE, as a deliberately misleading mistake, created “free speech zones” in barricades, for penning up people who disagreed? GWB, that’s who!

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Kattails

      My Biden sign is still up since the three local Trumpies still have theirs up, fuck them  royally.  I keep thinking to get several small American flags and put them all around the Biden sign.

      On another front I’d just like to say that more and more I see images of people like Kelly M. and Noem, up close shots where they’re looking straight at the camera, and I want very much to punch the shit out of them. And I am not a particularly violent person, or so I believed.  Noem– they’ve lost one in every thousand people in her state and they’re “about where they expected to be”???????????? WTFF? And aren’t I pretty and I  have my gun and my Bible…..

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Kent

      @brantl:Whoever said Shrub wasn’t just as bad as Stump, doesn’t remember all that Shrub degraded and ruined in this country. Shrub was the worst president since Andrew Johnson, until Stump. Now he’s just the runner-up, and that only by a nose. Who else ruined the economy, lied the american people into a war, and killed more than 1 MILLION PEOPLE, as a deliberately misleading mistake? GWB, that’s who!

      Shrub was an example of the horrific badness of the institutional  Republican Party.

      Trump is an example of the horrific badness of the MAGA insurgency that has taken over the institutional Republican party.

      Honestly there hasn’t been anything good about the Republican party since maybe Eisenhower.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      zhena gogolia

      So funny to see all these jackals planning to put up flags. I was just saying to my husband I want to do that, after living in this house for 30 years with no flags.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Kent

      @gwangung:

      I DESPISE performative patriotism.

      If all it took to be patriotic was to wave a flag, then any idiot could do it.

      The yellow ribbons during the Iraq War really made my skin crawl.  They were everywhere in TX back then.  Vote for politicians who send soldiers to die, and vote for politicians who cut the VA and VA benefits when they return.  But “support our troops”   Yep.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Leto

      Most of the MAGATs fly Confederate, Nazi, and thin blue line flags. They fly the flags of traitors and losers, and it’s how I most easily distinguish patriots from seditionists. Most of the Trumpists around here have taken down their hate symbols, while a few still proudly fly them, but I sure as fuck remember every home who had that shit hung up. Long memory here.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      laura

      @LuciaMia: I was late to the last thread and your comment. I dropped everything and made Waldorf salad. Thanks a bunch!

      I can’t hear Maria Batmobile and not think of her really bad dress and opera length gloves from a few Washington Dinners a few years ago – maybe the Al Smith dinner. Sure enough- a quick google search confirms what was described as “practically a White Snake video.”

      Reply
    49. 49.

      raven

      @Steeplejack (phone):

       

      CHICAGO (WLS) — The Chicago flag has been representing the city for more than 100 years.

      It’s stamped on t-shirts, hats and even some people’s bodies. It’s a Chicago trademark, but what exactly does it mean?

      Let’s take things back to 1917. Chicago writer and poet Wallace Rice designed the flag. At that time, it only had two stars.

      One to symbolize The Great Chicago Fire of 1871 and another to symbolize the Columbian Exposition of 1893.

      Then in 1939, another star was added to commemorate Fort Dearborn, which was originally destroyed in the battle of 1812.

       

      In 1933, the city added another star to represent the “Century of Progress”, a time when Chicago was the Country’s second-largest city.

      There are three white stripes on the flag, which represent the north, west and south sides of the city.

      The top blue stripe represents Lake Michigan and the north branch of the Chicago River. The bottom stripe represents the south branch of the river and the great canal.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Feathers

      Those thin blue line flags started showing up when people started getting fired for flying Confederate flags, just saying.

      Not watching The Crown, although I may watch this season at some point, I am remembering back in the day that my parents thought it was a sign of bad times coming that the Reagan’s chief of protocol curtseyed to Prince Charles during a visit that he made to the US. “American blood was shed so that no American girl would ever have to curtsey” was how it was put to me at the time. At least Nancy had the sense not to curtsey to the Queen at the wedding. The British press freaked out, of course. Fuck ’em. Disney has a lot to answer for with its princess propaganda, as well as that hot garbage fire The Lion King. An evil lion takes over and the lionesses all just bow to him until they are saved by a little cub who’s done nothing but grow up and have royal blood. Convinced that movie paved the way for Shrub. And George Lucas turning a Vietnam War allegory into the most bloodlines are everything claptrap imaginable. Fuck JJ Abrams, too. Sigh. I’m fun at parties.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.