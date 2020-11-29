Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Fat City

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Fat City

52 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools unsuffered.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the world of shit falling on our heads daily in the political sphere.

Tonight’s Topic:  Fat City

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Fat City

On this week’s MC, let’s talk sports and art.

I recently re-watched John Huston’s amazing film “Fat City,” and it got me thinking about the way films/books/TV series use sports to explore culture. This is usually their strength, even if the actual representation of sport is also pretty good. As solid as the football is in “North Dallas Forty” or the boxing in “Raging Bull,” or the soccer in Bill Buford’s Among the Thugs, the real insights are about the cultures in which these activities occur.

So, what examples can you think of that explore this kind of cultural exploration?

***

🌺 NOTE: For next week’s Medium Cool, we’ll have the discussion of Tom Levenson’s book, Money For Nothing, that we promised in our thread the day Tom’s book was released.  ~WaterGirl

 

    52Comments

    1. 1.

      BGinCHI

      Have others seen “Fat City”? It’s available on Prime.

      It’s really spare, and moving, and beautifully shot. A really quiet gem of a film.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      bmoak

      Slapshot, the greatest sports movie of all-time,  is an exaggerated, but pretty accurate portrayal of minor league hockey in the 70s.  Try to guess which character are played by actors and which are played by hockey players.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      trollhattan

      Will just note that Stockton proudly wore the Fat City label on their civic sleeves when I lived there and also, too, Cool Hand Luke was filmed there, the Delta filling in for Florida. Fat City’s skid row of the film was bulldozed for a freeway, because California.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      BGinCHI

      @bmoak: As I’ve said many times here, I really love the culture that film offers, which seemed to get ignored for a long time. Those rusty PA mill towns and the dead end lives going on there are perfectly captured. And it’s also damn funny.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      zhena gogolia

      I really liked Slap Shot and Bang the Drum Slowly when I saw them. But that was a very long time ago and I can’t remember why I liked them. I loved Bull Durham too. Can’t say I’ve seen any sports movies since then.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      BGinCHI

      @trollhattan: I read about how they used the last remaining vestige of skid row for “Fat City.” The visuals and interior spaces are amazing.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      BGinCHI

      “Hoop Dreams” is brilliant at showing how Chicago’s racial divisions work when it comes to big-time sports. Great documentary.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      realbtl

      I’m sorry but Fat City will always be Hunter Thompson’s proposed rename of Aspen in his run for sheriff.  Snowmass at Fat City just doesn’t have the ring.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      NotMax

      Not what you had in mind but feel must also mention that for loving parody and leaving toothmarks in every cliché of 30s boxing movies the first film-within-a film of Movie Movie, “Dynamite Hands,” is tough to top.

      While possibly stretching the definition of sport to its limit, would consider The Hustler a must watch. For something quite different when it comes to smacking balls around on a table, Billy the Kid and the Green Baize Vampire.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Zuleika

      “Among the Thugs” wasn’t really about about soccer, it was about Buford’s attempts to join in with the English soccer hooligans and what it was like to go to soccer matches with the possibility and excitement that the hooligans brought to the events.  It was a riveting, thrilling book to read when it first came out, when that world was still alive.  I’ve never seen a sport movie that compared to the excitement of that book.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      zhena gogolia

      @schrodingers_cat:

      I only know him from clips that my students have shared. He is truly awesome. I can tell just from the clips what a good actor he is. I’ve watched the “Pretty Woman” one about 1000 times. I’d never seen this one — thanks!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Craig

      Ted Lasso on Apple. So many great little things happening in that show. Lots of cliches reworked into functioning comedy, and commentary. I didn’t expect much from a show about a mediocre American college football ball coach hired as an English Premiere League soccer team, but it’s damn smart.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      BGinCHI

      @Zuleika: “Green Street Hooligans” (2005) is the closest I can think of. Pretty solid, but nothing like the thrill of reading Buford’s book.

      You’re right that it’s pretty much one of a kind, on a culture that’s nowhere else as vividly portrayed.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      SFBayAreaGal

      A League of Their Own.

      I  didn’t know there was a women’s baseball league that was started to keep the game alive during the Second World War, when many of the male players were enlisted to fight.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Yarrow

      “Murderball.” It’s about wheelchair rugby, specifically the US team preparing for the Athens Olympics. It’s so good. Really shows what the world is like for people who get injured, have to go through rehab and learn what they can and can’t do and how they deal with it. The guys are such amazing athletes. Really great.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Scout211

      I know it’s not considered a great movie or even a good movie, but Brian’s Song always brings back  fond memories from my youth. What a tear-jerker! But I guess it was what I needed at that stage of my life.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      mali muso

      Was going to mention Bend it like Beckham but others have beat me to it. I remember really enjoying it when it came out, and I’d be curious to watch it now and see how it holds up.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Yarrow

      @BGinCHI:  It came out in 2005, just a few years into the whole reality TV thing and well before social media took over. I don’t think they could make it today. It feels so honest and real.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Yarrow

      “When We Were Kings” about the Ali – Forman ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ fight. It’s amazing. As much cultural and political discussion as sports.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Yutsano

      I’ll actually make an argument for Rocky. Although it’s not really a boxing movie inasmuch as it is a personal growth story. The very original from 1977 is a solid piece of storytelling.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Yarrow

      Also enjoyed “Battle of the Sexes” about the family Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs match. It shows how the Women’s Tennis Association gets started and how hard it was for them and how little they got paid.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      NotMax

      @Omnes Omnibus

      Downhill Racer

      Oh gawd. Played an extended run at the theater where I was an usher. Will never excise from the gray matter the sheer unadulterated piercing annoyance of the sound of the beeper signalling ready, set, go for each participant as it spat out of the large array of speakers night after night.

      ;)

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Craig

      @Yarrow: watched that again the other day. Fantastic movie, still as brilliant as in 1996. Norman Mailer tells some great boxing lore. Everyone should see that film.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      narya

      Agree on Slapshot and Breaking Away and Bull Durham and League of their Own for sure; I’ll throw in Bingo Long Travel All-Stars and Motor Kings. I happened to watch Driving While Black (recorded it on PBS a while ago), and Bingo Long would likely look different with that in mind.

      Reply

