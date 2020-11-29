In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools unsuffered. We hope it’s a welcome break from the world of shit falling on our heads daily in the political sphere.

Tonight’s Topic: Fat City

On this week’s MC, let’s talk sports and art.

I recently re-watched John Huston’s amazing film “Fat City,” and it got me thinking about the way films/books/TV series use sports to explore culture. This is usually their strength, even if the actual representation of sport is also pretty good. As solid as the football is in “North Dallas Forty” or the boxing in “Raging Bull,” or the soccer in Bill Buford’s Among the Thugs, the real insights are about the cultures in which these activities occur.

So, what examples can you think of that explore this kind of cultural exploration?

🌺 NOTE: For next week’s Medium Cool, we’ll have the discussion of Tom Levenson’s book, Money For Nothing, that we promised in our thread the day Tom’s book was released. ~WaterGirl