Dyspeptic Open Thread: Statler, Waldorf, and Me

Dyspeptic Open Thread: Statler, Waldorf, and Me

31 Comments

    4. 4.

      JanieM

      From the Normie Transition Team tweet:

      they’re just shitty human beings. this is not a mystery to be solved nor a knot to be untied. they are bad, dishonest people. you know this already!

      Some of them, I’m sure. But watching the videos in the tweets, it sure seems to me that the overwhelming factor at work is bottomless stupidity.

    5. 5.

      rikyrah

      Nate gets on my nerves sometimes.

       

      OF COURSE, MORE PEOPLE VOTED  FOR BIDEN.

       

      VOTER SUPPRESSION WAS EVERYWHERE.

       

      STOP PRETENDING THAT IT WASN’T😠😠😠😠

    8. 8.

      JanieM

      @rikyrah: I don’t read him enough to be a good judge, but I thought he was being snarky about the NYT obsession with Clickbait voters. No?

    9. 9.

      rikyrah

       

      One of the by-products of Dolt45 is that I wasn’t able to enjoy tv or movie entertainment. Haven’t really in almost 2 years. Yesterday, I did my first binge watching in a very long time.

      Britbox did a new series based upon the Bletchley Circle series that they did a few years ago.
      But, they changed it to San Francisco. Using two of the original British characters, and adding three Americans. I really enjoyed it.

    10. 10.

      Punchy

      I think Sargent is missing The Question. The better phrased, fuller question is:  despite his absymmal COVID response, child-like mannerisms, wanton stupidity on global matters, govt-by-Twitter, etc etc, why did so many still vote for him?

      IOWs, of course some would vote R reflexively, but Trump did SUCH a terrible job in all aspects yet still found nearly half of voting adults apporoved.  THAT is actually a question that the country needs answered if theres any hope (my take: theres not any) of the US moving forward.

    11. 11.

      Baud

      Nate gives the correct response.  The problem for him is, he’s part of that media scene now.  He should be answering the question instead of asking it.

    12. 12.

      trollhattan

      Jordan Klepper has an uncanny ability to get these critters to open up on camera. Bless his heart for putting himself out there. It must get soul-robbing at some point.

    13. 13.

      rikyrah

      @JanieM:

      It’s not just Nate.

      it is the matter of factness of how the media just sat around for the most part ( I can make the journalists who defend voting rights on a consistent basis with barely two hands), as the voter suppression mechanisms were set up all over.

    15. 15.

      jonas

      To answer Nichols’ question: Why is it always incumbent on urban residents, college grads, and POC to reach out and “understand” the “economic anxiety” of rural Trump supporters and never the other way around? White supremacy. No, not the Klan-burning-a-cross-on-your-lawn stuff, but simply the unspoken assumption across most American institutions and the media that the rural, white male is the default “normal” American and that the less-than-real Americans in the cities and suburbs have to try to sympathize with why they’re so mad all the time.

    16. 16.

      JPL

      @jonas: The NYTimes reporting on Hitler’s rise to power was atrocious.     Students should be taught about MSM support of the Nazi party, and how that might have affected our thinking about Eastern European immigrants.   The NyTimes might have been the worse, but they were not alone.

    17. 17.

      Baud

      @Punchy: Because Trump gave hope to them that he could destroy us.  Think about what would have happened to us had he won the electoral college.

      We’ve speculated about the concept of a Democratic Trump.  What would we have tolerated or turned a blind eye to if we believed our guy could destroy conservatism or Republicanism or corporatism for a generation?  I don’t know the answer to that because we’ve never had to deal with anyone who gave us that level of hope or who was that rotten.  But I’m not so sanguine about our collective character as maybe I used to be.

    18. 18.

      Suzanne

      Why is there never a plea – or demand – to people in rural Indiana to say: “Listen, you better start understanding the 100 million Americans who aren’t like you.”

      Agree. There’s been variations of this that I’ve seen going around. One especially notable piece that came across my social media feed was called “Stop Talking About Your Travel”. The thesis was that when “globalists” (who are just Americans who have spent any amount of time abroad, for work or pleasure) discuss how their travel was enlightening or enriching in any way that it makes other people who can’t afford or don’t want to travel feel bad. Like…. why are we spending so much time and effort trying to protect everyone’s feelings about this? Why are we accepting these terms?

    19. 19.

      Elliott

      We have to either punish trump supporters unmercifully or understand them. Why are liberals unwilling to do what’s necessary to redeem the Republic? Until we start hurting them, then the ny times will continue to visit diners.

    20. 20.

      waspuppet

      @rikyrah: There’s some remarkable process by which even writers and reporters who know voter suppression exists willfully forget about it once the election is over. Someday a Democratic presidential candidate is gonna get 150 votes in the entire state of Florida or Wisconsin after polling at 72% and everyone will say “Gee, the polling was so wrong; I guess they were a really uninspiring candidate there couldn’t be any other possible explanation.”

       

      And actually I think we need MORE analysis of the Trump voter. The problem is, the “analysis” of the past four years has proceeded from the assumption that they’re basically good people who believe in American ideals. Which is contradicted by all available evidence, including their own words.

    21. 21.

      Chris Johnson

      @Punchy: QAnon, writ large.

      It’s called propaganda. A huge international effort and billions of dollars over a span of decades, for the purpose of spelling out the idea that Democrats eat babies and sold your job to China.

      Fact is, post-Keynsian economics sold your job to China and it wasn’t going to take no for an answer, either from Democrats or Republicans. And it wasn’t going to be possible to sustain the post-war America story forever, and nobody wants to get blamed when it inevitably fails.

      But the mechanism is propaganda. This is not hard to understand. People do actually believe the Democrats are there to hurt them and take away their shit.

    22. 22.

      Baud

      @rikyrah:

      matter of factness

      Yep. The language the media uses against them is different from the language they use when talking about us.  It was only near the very end where there was some level of parity.

    23. 23.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @jonas: slowly, slowly media people are waking up to the notion that “The Heartland” is an incredibly loaded concept. The place where some Americans are more American than other Americans. I’d love to hear the Dems announce that Iowa and New Hampshire are no longer front-loaded in the primary process.

      But the underlying, unspoken conceit of all the Cletus Safaris (I believe a Pierce coinage) is that it’s not about race, because nothing is ever about race (another Pierce coinage). Even when the Cleti tell them pretty explicitly it’s about race.

    25. 25.

      MattF

      Also, for the record, diners generally have bad food. Inferior ingredients, badly cooked. Awful coffee. Pies that kill. And customers who pay to eat there.

    29. 29.

      Suzanne

      @Punchy:

      The better phrased, fuller question is:  despite his absymmal COVID response, child-like mannerisms, wanton stupidity on global matters, govt-by-Twitter, etc etc, why did so many still vote for him?

      Because OWN THE LIBS. That’s it. That’s the answer.
      I don’t know why it’s so difficult for liberals to grasp this. I think it’s because most of us are at heart nice people. But it’s true.
      As much as I agree with progressives on policy positions, it makes me crazy that they can’t grasp this either: the deplorables are never gonna vote with us, no matter what we do for them, because they hate us. Full stop.

    30. 30.

      Roger Moore

      @JanieM:

      I don’t think you can easily separate them being stupid from them being bad, dishonest people.  They are dumb because they continue to believe what they want to believe, evidence be damned, and they want to believe what they believe because they’re awful people.

    31. 31.

      Baud

      @Suzanne:

      I don’t know why it’s so difficult for liberals to grasp this.

      It’s because our side is built to fight elites.  It doesn’t have the vocabulary, training, or interest to fight ordinary people.  It’s been a major weakness in our armor that we still don’t know how to deal with.

