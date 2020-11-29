



Virus deaths approach spring record amid changing U.S. crisis https://t.co/EToUET3NUV — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 28, 2020

Every State in the Nation has officially out-of-control #COVID19 epidemics. With >90,000 Americans hospitalized and nearly 270,000 deaths, we are heading into Holidays Hell. https://t.co/iS6FhSQOWz — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) November 28, 2020

the staggering death totals probably mean that we will never get a full accounting of just how reckless and selfish we have been. the shame should persist forever, but of course it will not. because that would require a collective conscience we do not possess. https://t.co/JJj978NoHv — Normie Transition Team (@CalmSporting) November 28, 2020

Few Americans use the term “bend the curve” now, in contrast to the spring, but that’s what we need to be doing. Hospitals across the US are in crisis because of the overload of covid patients. https://t.co/Z6LUxEKv1a — Edward Wong (@ewong) November 28, 2020

As sports fans start to trickle back into stadiums around the world, sports teams and large venues are working out how to safely put fans back in the stands pic.twitter.com/SI8FqlVDYi — Reuters (@Reuters) November 25, 2020

Russia confirmed 27,100 coronavirus cases and 510 deaths Saturday, bringing the total to 2,215,533 cases and 38,558 deathshttps://t.co/0FKw6ibB4x — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 28, 2020

Russian medical students who are treating coronavirus patients will receive $260 in payouts by the end of the year for their work on the front lines of the pandemichttps://t.co/C5iiM24dpY — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 28, 2020

Serbia coronavirus: The Church losing its leaders to the pandemic https://t.co/MskA0FzNB1 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 29, 2020

As coronavirus testing becomes even more critical, a lab in Berlin is hoping to speed up the process by using drones to avoid traffic and fly samples to the lab. https://t.co/d7vm8OtlUq — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) November 24, 2020

A ski resort spread coronavirus across Europe. Austria and Switzerland are eager to reopen slopes anyway. https://t.co/JGqUneyumR — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 27, 2020

Siri, find a photo least likely to inspire public trust in vaccines pic.twitter.com/7ncSnSl0f3 — Henry Mance (@henrymance) November 27, 2020

South Korea mulls stricter social distancing as COVID-19 spike continues https://t.co/SFon7AUT0m pic.twitter.com/JpUuhIawxw — Reuters (@Reuters) November 29, 2020

Mexico posts more than 10,000 confirmed coronavirus cases: health ministry https://t.co/dA9WuADSRk pic.twitter.com/cgV1pK5kSN — Reuters (@Reuters) November 29, 2020

Trudeau expects most of Canada to be vaccinated by September 2021 https://t.co/vWGjqMf68p via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 28, 2020

A shot. A wait. Another shot: Two-dose coronavirus vaccine regimens will make it harder to inoculate America https://t.co/FaQXUOm87x — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 27, 2020

This will go down in history as one of science and medical research’s greatest achievements. Perhaps the most impressive.

I put together a preliminary timeline of some key milestones to show how several years of work were compressed into months. pic.twitter.com/BPcaZwDFkl — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) November 28, 2020

An important detail here: means a kids’ vaccine won’t be available for Fall 2021 https://t.co/hOgx9ZDeVJ — Elizabeth Joh (@elizabeth_joh) November 28, 2020

2 billion vials by Dec 2021: German glassmaker Schott has been busy for months: churning out vials to hold vaccine. The 130-year-old company invented the borosilicate glass favored by Big Pharma & has been working 24/7 to meet the unprecedented demand https://t.co/J7r0BysSUA pic.twitter.com/SnYyYXbdFF — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 28, 2020

Massive testing for Covid more than pays for its costs. So why haven’t we been doing it? https://t.co/wHZYAPsPtc — Erik Brynjolfsson (@erikbryn) November 28, 2020

Hearing specialists across the U.S. are seeing an uptick in visits from people who only realized how much they relied on lip reading and facial expressions when people started wearing masks. https://t.co/OqcGZYNctC — The Associated Press (@AP) November 24, 2020

More than 100 New England colleges implemented mass coronavirus testing this fall. Of some 3.5 million tests administered, about one in a thousand turned up positive. Some experts say it's further evidence of the power of broad "surveillance testing." https://t.co/UnJePfcDhK — NPR (@NPR) November 29, 2020

The myth that COVID is only a disease of older people. "The majority of patients in our intensive care unit currently are below 60. There are three patients in their 20s." https://t.co/4zfjxIzHVc — Tom Inglesby (@T_Inglesby) November 28, 2020

Los Angeles is closing restaurants as coronavirus surges. California is feeling the full brunt of the 2nd wave https://t.co/2k1uuaItl4 via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 29, 2020

1 out of every ~940 residents of South Dakota alive at the start of the pandemic now dead. Just yesterday South Dakota crossed the the 1 in 1,000 milestone w/39 deaths:https://t.co/lPEBj9URTp — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) November 28, 2020