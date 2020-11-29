After disputing allegations of misspending for years, the NRA tries to come clean — new tax filing says current and former execs misused the nonprofit’s funds for personal gain. w/ @CarolLeonnig https://t.co/GdMENP9NmF — Beth Reinhard (@bethreinhard) November 25, 2020

Our bad!… no, really, them bad. They’re trying to save Chief Grifter LaPierre’s worthless arse by blaming the guys who’ve already been thrown off the sledge:

… The NRA said in the filing that it continues to review the alleged abuse of funds, as the tax-exempt organization curtails services and runs up multimillion-dollar legal bills. The assertion of impropriety comes four months after the attorney general of New York state filed a lawsuit accusing NRA chief executive Wayne LaPierre and other top executives of using NRA funds for decades to provide inflated salaries and expense accounts. The tax return, which The Washington Post obtained from the organization, says the NRA “became aware during 2019 of a significant diversion of its assets.” The 2019 filing states that LaPierre and five former executives received “excess benefits,” a term the IRS uses to describe executives’ enriching themselves at the expense of a nonprofit entity. The disclosures in the tax return suggest that the organization is standing by its 71-year-old chief executive while continuing to pursue former executives of the group. The filing says that LaPierre “corrected” his financial lapses with a repayment and contends that former executives “improperly” used NRA funds or charged the nonprofit for expenses that were “not appropriate.”…

The tax filing acknowledges that there are disputes over the alleged financial abuses the NRA blames on the departed officers, including former board president Oliver North and former chief lobbyist Chris Cox. Some of those executives parted ways with LaPierre over his leadership and are cooperating with the New York attorney general’s investigation, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation… LaPierre personally signed the 2019 tax return; such a document is customarily signed by the organization’s treasurer. “He is putting himself on the line, under penalties of perjury, which is what you do if you are trying to get in someone’s good graces,” Hackney said. New York lawyer and expert on nonprofits Daniel Kurtz said, “It’s a smart move by the NRA instead of digging in their heels, though who knows how they came up with the numbers. It’s an admission of wrongdoing, for sure.”… The new tax documents portray an organization trimming costs and struggling as membership dues and other revenue declined even before the coronavirus pandemic curbed charitable fundraising nationwide. The NRA reported a $12.2 million operating shortfall last year, up from $2.7 million the previous year. This is the fourth year in a row the organization has reported spending more than it took in. The one area where the NRA’s expenses are growing: legal costs, which soared in 2019 to $38.5 million from $25 million in 2018. Ackerman McQueen was the NRA’s highest paid contractor for years, churning out provocative marketing campaigns and broadcasts, until the relationship disintegrated in a litigious squabble last year. Now the NRA’s single largest vendor is the Dallas law firm headed by William Brewer, which was paid nearly $25 million last year…

To reiterate: The NRA is not a gun organization with a lobbying arm, it’s a grift lobbying business with a gun-related trademark.

To distill @mattyglesias' take: gun politics are bad for Democrats, gun policies aren’t effective enough to be worth the sacrifice, so progressives should just cede the issue in favor of other priorities. Why I think he’s wrong (a thread): https://t.co/5KxgAnMMF7 — Ted Alcorn (@TedAlcorn) November 26, 2020

But are gun politics really bad for Democrats? Yglesias argues that reformers’ message invariably collapses into “gun control > gun rights,” which polls poorly and puts them fundamentally at odds with gun owners. But to end gun violence we need not take the path of “gun control. — Ted Alcorn (@TedAlcorn) November 26, 2020

The science backs focused deterrence & violence interruption to address community violence, lethal means counseling & protection orders to reduce suicide, & yes, commonsense laws strengthening norms for safely selling & storing guns. @Abt_Thomas https://t.co/o5axWsQtef — Ted Alcorn (@TedAlcorn) November 26, 2020

Yglesias is beholden to the old myth that gun hobbyists are some uber-powerful bloc—but they’ve never been more than a fraction of the population, and they're increasingly matched by single-issue voters on the other side who have finally gotten organized. https://t.co/Me3BpF2PaW — Ted Alcorn (@TedAlcorn) November 26, 2020