Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Hot air and ill-informed banter

This is how realignments happen…

What fresh hell is this?

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Women: they get shit done

Lighten up, Francis.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Trump is going to draw a dick on that dog with a sharpie, isn’t he?

How has Obama failed you today?

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

We survived Breitbartpocalypse!

No one could have predicted…

We have all the best words.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Links / Break Out the Tiny Violins: Hard Times for the Gun-Humpers

Break Out the Tiny Violins: Hard Times for the Gun-Humpers

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Our bad!… no, really, them bad. They’re trying to save Chief Grifter LaPierre’s worthless arse by blaming the guys who’ve already been thrown off the sledge:

The NRA said in the filing that it continues to review the alleged abuse of funds, as the tax-exempt organization curtails services and runs up multimillion-dollar legal bills. The assertion of impropriety comes four months after the attorney general of New York state filed a lawsuit accusing NRA chief executive Wayne LaPierre and other top executives of using NRA funds for decades to provide inflated salaries and expense accounts.

The tax return, which The Washington Post obtained from the organization, says the NRA “became aware during 2019 of a significant diversion of its assets.” The 2019 filing states that LaPierre and five former executives received “excess benefits,” a term the IRS uses to describe executives’ enriching themselves at the expense of a nonprofit entity.

The disclosures in the tax return suggest that the organization is standing by its 71-year-old chief executive while continuing to pursue former executives of the group. The filing says that LaPierre “corrected” his financial lapses with a repayment and contends that former executives “improperly” used NRA funds or charged the nonprofit for expenses that were “not appropriate.”…

The tax filing acknowledges that there are disputes over the alleged financial abuses the NRA blames on the departed officers, including former board president Oliver North and former chief lobbyist Chris Cox.

Some of those executives parted ways with LaPierre over his leadership and are cooperating with the New York attorney general’s investigation, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation…

LaPierre personally signed the 2019 tax return; such a document is customarily signed by the organization’s treasurer. “He is putting himself on the line, under penalties of perjury, which is what you do if you are trying to get in someone’s good graces,” Hackney said.

New York lawyer and expert on nonprofits Daniel Kurtz said, “It’s a smart move by the NRA instead of digging in their heels, though who knows how they came up with the numbers. It’s an admission of wrongdoing, for sure.”…

The new tax documents portray an organization trimming costs and struggling as membership dues and other revenue declined even before the coronavirus pandemic curbed charitable fundraising nationwide. The NRA reported a $12.2 million operating shortfall last year, up from $2.7 million the previous year. This is the fourth year in a row the organization has reported spending more than it took in.

The one area where the NRA’s expenses are growing: legal costs, which soared in 2019 to $38.5 million from $25 million in 2018. Ackerman McQueen was the NRA’s highest paid contractor for years, churning out provocative marketing campaigns and broadcasts, until the relationship disintegrated in a litigious squabble last year. Now the NRA’s single largest vendor is the Dallas law firm headed by William Brewer, which was paid nearly $25 million last year…

To reiterate: The NRA is not a gun organization with a lobbying arm, it’s a grift lobbying business with a gun-related trademark.

Related topics, from a longer thread:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Chief Oshkosh
  • germy
  • mrmoshpotato
  • PsiFighter37
  • Yarrow

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      Chief Oshkosh

      As has been covered in other posts/threads today, it is not up to the vast majority of the US population to understand, extend an olive branch, or in any other way be “nice” to these people, who are very likely entirely within the Trump-voting bloc. Fuck ’em. I am tired as hell listening to them about ANYTHING. Fuck ’em. There’s plenty of legal approaches to control their ownership and use of guns. My personal favorite is a requirement for insurance, coupled with laws that add enormous liability if one of your guns is involved in a maiming or death, intentional or not, whether it was stolen, borrowed, found, or simply used by the owner. Fuck ’em.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      PsiFighter37

      I would not be surprised if the NRA is trying to clean up its act and manage to stay afloat so they can use the specter of Democrats being in charge and threatening to take guns away to fleece the rubes who give them money. Like everyone on the right, everything for them boils down to money.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Yarrow

      The NRA is not a gun organization with a lobbying arm, it’s a grift lobbying business with a gun-related trademark.

      It’s also a money laundering organization. See all the connections the top NRA brass have with Russia.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      mrmoshpotato

      If the gun-humpers hump their guns harder, they’ll keep the NRA alive!

      Hump away gun-humpers!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.