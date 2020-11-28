Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Morning Open Thread

Saturday Morning Open Thread 3

(Drew Sheneman via GoComics.com)
.


SHAMELESS BIPARTISAN PANDERING:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3. 3.

      Baud

      SHAMELESS BIPARTISAN PANDERING:

      Haha.  That was my thought.  Funny how he didn’t reveal his during the campaign. He sold us out!

    4. 4.

      PsiFighter37

      Curious what folks think of Clyburn’s not-so-subtle displeasure with Biden’s appointees (so far). I get that Clyburn helped him a lot, but Clyburn also doesn’t get to call all the shots now. He’s not the one who got elected president.

      I also think the fight over SecAg seems to be highly misplaced. I sure don’t mind a reorientation of priorities, but the dismissive ness of rural / farming concerns would be a mistake IMO. We do need to start rebuilding our credibility with parts of the country that have been vastly voting against both us, and by extension, their own self interests.

    5. 5.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Yet more proof that God has a wicked sense of humor:

      A recount in Wisconsin’s largest county demanded by President Donald Trump’s election campaign ended on Friday with the president-elect, Joe Biden, gaining votes.

      After the recount in Milwaukee county, Biden made a net gain of 132 votes, out of nearly 460,000 cast. Overall, the Democrat gained 257 votes to Trump’s 125.

      Trump’s campaign had demanded recounts in two of Wisconsin’s most populous and Democratic-leaning counties, after he lost Wisconsin to Biden by more than 20,000 votes. The two recounts will cost the Trump campaign $3m. Dane county is expected to finish its recount on Sunday.

      So recounts in heavily DEM areas turns up more votes for Biden. Who’da thunk it?

    8. 8.

      RSA

      Cheesecake 4 breakfast = mom approved

      Awkward Bill Cosby vibes for people over a certain age.

    12. 12.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Visitors track down mystery desert monolith in Utah

      Around 48 hours after news of their finding was made public, pictures appeared on Instagram of people who had managed to find it. Among them was David Surber, 33, a former US army infantry officer, who drove for six hours through the night to find it after spotting a Reddit post purporting to have found its coordinates.

      “Awesome journey out to the monolith today,” he wrote on Instagram, where he also shared its location. “Regardless of who built it or where it came from. It was a positive escape from today’s world. Some for many people to rally behind and enjoy together.”

      He said he was alone with the structure, which he described as formed of aluminium and formed of “three pieces riveted together”, for about 10 minutes before others arrived.

      “Overall not too crowded you all want to make the journey,” he wrote.

    19. 19.

      Brachiator

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      The two recounts will cost the Trump campaign $3m. Dane county is expected to finish its recount on Sunday.

      This is a pathetic waste of time, although I enjoy watching Trump throw his money away. You cannot uncover any Democratic Party fraud because there was none.

      But Republican attempts at voter suppression? All over the place.

      Oh well, the clock keeps ticking.

    20. 20.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: Just between you and me, I fully expect him to attempt to pocket just as much of that money as he can. Maybe funnel it thru a few shell corporations to a couple of bank accounts in the Cayman Islands.

      ETA because not paying his debts is pretty much his M.O.

    22. 22.

      Geminid

      Looks like trump is doing another road show. The plan is for a Georgia rally supporting Loeffler and Perdue next Saturday, Dec. 5. According to yesterday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution article, Georgia republican officials are expressing some ambivalence about the prospect. But the show must go on.

      trump is also calling Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger “an enemy of the people.”

    26. 26.

      germy

      @Geminid:

      trump is also calling Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger “an enemy of the people.”

      Anyone Trump doesn’t like automatically becomes an enemy of the people.

      If I were like Trump, my boss and one or two coworkers would be an enemy of the people.

    28. 28.

      Baud

      @germy:

      Any analysis that reduces the power of Trump to economic anxiety misses the forest for the trees. is making excuses for white Trump voters who aren’t rich.

    30. 30.

      Geminid

      @Baud: It seemed that on balance, the republicans thought they needed trump to mobilize the base, but they recognize downsides. They know that trump is a potent GOTV resource for Democrats as well. And Perdue is starting to push the idea that he and Loeffler are needed to prevent a Democratic Vice President from deciding legislation in a tied Senate; this conflicts with trump’s narrative that he can still win. And no one knows what trump will say. He’s a loose cannon.

    33. 33.

      RAM

      Donuts, of course, are healthy in a major way that, say, a cherry or cheese Danish are not. The secret is the hole that allows all the calories to fall out.

    34. 34.

      Amir Khalid

      In the English Premier League’s lunchtime kickoff match, no score between hosts Brighton & Hove Albion and vsitors Liverpool. But Brighton’s Neil Maupay sent a penalty wide and then Mo Salah had a goal disallowed on a very close offside call.

    35. 35.

      germy

      @Betty Cracker:

      “From all I hear, Black people have been given fair consideration,” Clyburn told Williams, a columnist for The Hill. “But there is only one Black woman so far.”

      “I want to see where the process leads to, what it produces,” he added. “But so far it’s not good.”

      Can you imagine if AOC was the one saying this? Commenters Chyron and Cosmo would be blowing their tops!

    36. 36.

      JMG

      @Betty Cracker: Clyburn has a bee in his bonnet because he deeply feels that Vilsack, who was AgSec under Obama, ignored specific complaints of black farmers. Being a city boy, I have no idea if this is a legit beef or not.

    39. 39.

      Immanentize

      @RAM: Some idgit at LGM was dissing pumpkin pie.  They are dead to me because it is a perfect dessert (with ice cream) or breakfast (with whipped cream).

      Yum.  Gonna get me some!

    43. 43.

      Immanentize

      @Amir Khalid: A while back, we had a discussion about lego stadiums.  I heard a story on NPR last weekend about some Brit kid who is making all the German League stadiums.  I thought of you.

    45. 45.

      OzarkHillbilly

      ‘Why did it take nine hours to go 130 miles in our new electric Porsche?’

      A couple from Kent have described how it took them more than nine hours to drive 130 miles home from Bournemouth as they struggled to find a working charger capable of producing enough power to their electric car.

      Linda Barnes and her husband had to visit six charging stations as one after another they were either out of order, already had a queue or were the slow, older versions that would never be able to provide a fast enough charge in the time.

      While the couple seem to have been “incredibly unlucky”, according to the president of the AA, Edmund King, their case highlights some of the problems that need ironing out before electric car owners can rely on the UK’s charging infrastructure.

      I suspect that here, it is much worse in some locations but better in others.

    49. 49.

      Punchy

      Im sure Im the 194th person to mention this, but Don Dick walked back his “yeah I’ll bolt” comment about Jan’s upcoming eviction and seemed to imply he aint going willingly. I cannot envision the optics of one of the world’s leaders being physically dragged out of the Westy by the SecServ bouncers. The thought of such an action on an adult by adults is just insane.

    50. 50.

      different-church-lady

      @Immanentize: The moment Biden’s hand is on the bible I’m swearing off my LGM hate-read addiction. They’re so addicted to sneering that they’ll sneer at the dumbest tiny little things and then be absolutely relentless about it.

    52. 52.

      germy

      @Punchy:  I cannot envision the optics of one of the world’s leaders being physically dragged out of the Westy by the SecServ bouncers.

      It would get a sharpy, raspy laugh out of me.

    54. 54.

      Immanentize

      @germy: It’s true people would be angry!

      It’s funny, but the more radical black women I follow haven’t been pushing this type of representational appointment.

      Biden is considering Admiral (ret.) Lloyd Austin for Sec. Of Defense, but there are some barriers — mostly he hasn’t been out of service long enough to serve so Congress would have to pass an extra bill allowing it.  There are still many seats to go.

    57. 57.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @different-church-lady: I can make them, I just can’t eat them. Sends my blood sugar thru the roof after which comes the debilitating crash. I’ve been this way for decades now.

      40 years ago I lived across the street from World’s Fair Donuts up in STL. Their fresh glazed donuts were literally melt in your mouth good. I swear, other than the bite I never had to chew. I got me some (or an apple fritter, damn damn damn) most every morning. I really miss their donuts.

