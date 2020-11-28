.
I had cheesecake for breakfast because I'm an adult with access to cheesecake in the morning and I can do that.
Texted mom that decision & she replied:
"Crust = cereal
Cream cheese = milk
Fruit on top
Cheesecake = breakfast of champions"
Cheesecake 4 breakfast = mom approved
— Normality Failed (@NormalityFailed) November 27, 2020
Pie passes the donut test.
Donuts are acceptable breakfast.
Is <<insert name>> as nutritious as a donut?
If yes, it passes the donut test and qualifies as breakfast.
— Jim Gon (@DrJamesJTeeth) November 27, 2020
SHAMELESS BIPARTISAN PANDERING:
And now some breaking news on #SundayMorning…
President-elect @JoeBiden and his wife @DrBiden won’t just be bringing their German shepherds, Major and Champ to the White House. The Bidens tell us exclusively that soon they’ll be joined by a cat. #sundaypets pic.twitter.com/KCkNV6jNpH
— CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) November 28, 2020
