Saturday Evening Open Thread: #TrumpFailShow Still Workshopping New Routines

Saturday Evening Open Thread: #TrumpFailShow Still Workshopping New Routines

45 Comments

This post is in: , ,


    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    45Comments

    4. 4.

      burnspbesq

      There are still 70-odd million of your friends and neighbors who think he’s the coolest thing EVAH.

      And Orban didn’t succeed in destroying Hungary’s democracy on his first go-round.

      Don’t sleep on this fucker. He’s not done.

    9. 9.

      Mike in NC

      So does anybody think that Fat Bastard is going to lower the cost of joining his “exclusive” properties like Bedminster and Mar-A-Lago now that he’s been kicked to the curb?

      Not a chance! The grift must go on. There will be lawyers to not pay.

    11. 11.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Stop worrying about stupid shit that Trump says about the election.  Please.  That’s over.  Yes, he can still do horrible things about to the world until Jan. 20, but he can’t change the election result.

    14. 14.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Mike in NC: he doubled membership fees at Mar a lago in November of ’16, and word was that a lot of people who’d been snubbing him, especially the “old money”, came around paid up. I wonder if we’ll hear about a rush of cancelled memberships.

    17. 17.

      Hildebrand

      Trump is finished.  Even if he tries to run in 2024, his political/cultural heirs are not going to wait for him to kick the bucket before trying to wrest control.  They are just as power-mad as he is, which means the attempt to put him out to pasture starts January 21 (if not as soon as the EC votes).

    20. 20.

      MomSense

      I bought a cherry red, mint condition, barely used Epiphone ES 335 pro with a case for my youngest son for Christmas.  Got such a good deal and it’s beautiful.  He is going to be thrilled!

    26. 26.

      Yarrow

      @Mike in NC:
      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:
      There are going to be so many canceled memberships. He might lower the membership fees because he needs money coming in. If that will help bring in money then he’ll do it.

      I think his biggest cash cow in the near term will be Republican candidates. He’s going to own them because he knows their secrets. To get his endorsement candidates will have to kiss his ring and give him money. He’ll bully anyone who dares go against him and keep splitting the R party.

    31. 31.

      MomSense

      There are some beautiful instruments for sale now because there are so many musicians who can’t gig because of Covid.  At least this one is going to someone who will love it.  He’s been making me watch videos of young BB, Magic Sam (Riviera technically)Freddie King, Otis Rush, Eric Clapton (but we’ll forget him FTM), Chuck Berry playing the equivalent Gibson 335. He’s going to lose his shit Christmas morning.

    36. 36.

      NeenerNeener

      @JPL: And if Vanky, Jared and Trump Jr are also fighting for their freedom in NYS courts then that leaves the 2024 nomination field open for Fvcker Carlson and Loud Obbs.

    38. 38.

      Redshift

      @Yarrow:

      Trump’s fans like him because he was a winner. He’s now a loser. They won’t like him because of it. They want a winner. 

      That’s why he’ll never stop claiming the election was stolen. I guess we’ll see how long that keeps working. Best outcome is probably that whoever sticks with Trump goes after any GOP that doesn’t keep fighting his Lost Cause (like they just did with Ronna Romney McDaniel.)

    40. 40.

      MomSense

      @Omnes Omnibus:
      Heh.

      BTW I haven’t forgotten that we were all waiting for the 2016 election to be over so we could have a celebratory music thread.  I have missed those music threads.  Maybe we can summon Steep to join us.

    42. 42.

      Suzanne

      @MomSense: That is an awesome gift.

      I kinda think that a fraction of Trump’s base — but I don’t know how big a fraction — will be lost to the GOP if they don’t find a similarly Trumpy figure to lead them. There’s a part of that cohort that was only here for Trump, and they will not be there for someone like Romney or Rubio or Larry Hogan or Mike DeWine or whomever.

    44. 44.

      Yarrow

      @Redshift:  He definitely will continue to claim the election was stolen. He’s also going to announce he’s running 2024. Not that he’s going to run but for the grift. He can “suspend his campaign” at any time and keep all the cash.

      It’s kind of fun to watch the disillusioned people on Twitter or the screengrabs of Parler. They can see the courts smacking down his claims or the Supremes refusing to take up cases. Not all of them will drift away but some will. They know he’s a loser. Some will wonder if they got taken for a ride.

    45. 45.

      Suzanne

      I need some advice. Now that I am living in a 100-year-old house, I am facing a quandary I didn’t really consider, which is how to put up Christmas lights. I have no outdoor power. I’m skeptical that any solar solutions would be effective with the gray skies this time of year. How do y’all do it?

