Celebrating Jackals: Narya – Kitchen Reveal (finally . . .)

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are.

Time for the big reveal! And apologies for taking so long to organize this; I was so stressed about the election that I couldn’t think, much less try to write coherently. It’s not that big a space—but I was also having trouble fitting things into the frame (not least because I’m not a good photographer). Of course, that will make the tour easier.

Things I would have done a little differently: I might have replaced the butcher block with new butcher block and with a little more of an overhang. The cabinet handles stick out a bit, and I occasionally snag a hipbone on them. The light over the sink shines directly in my eyes—I should have had that light under the cabinets. The microwave kinda sucks—the light over the stove is too dim AND it gets very hot (it might be halogen, which would be stupid); I had no idea that that was something I needed to even think about. The fridge is only adequate—there’s no light in the freezer and no cheese drawer in the fridge—but it was really the best I could find that wasn’t French doors or freezer on the bottom. It is SUPER quiet, though, so I now realize just how close to dead the old one was.

Things I like even more than I thought I would: all of the storage space! The stacked cabinets were totally the way to go. The stone counter—it is so nice to not have to watch my countertop rot. Three racks in the oven—awesome. The floor is wonderful, and the light color means I end up cleaning it WAY more often, so there’s that. And the tile—I love having some color in the kitchen. May I point out that the tiles are all the fault of John G. Cole: after his last trip to the Fiesta factory outlet, I was noodling around on their site and discovered that I could get tiles in licensed Fiesta colors, from a factory in Pittsburgh. I have Fiesta dinnerware, in multiple colors, so spending the extra on that tile was a no-brainer. 

And now that I’ve been using it for a couple of months, I realize just how many workarounds I had in place. I’ve added a curtain to the window (I MacGyvered a roman shade that looks . . . okay, but I will make a new one when I get the sewing machine fixed), which, in the two days it’s been up has already improved the temperature in there. All in all, the whole thing is such an awesome upgrade—definitely a thing for which I am grateful this year.

Celebrating Jackals: Narya - Kitchen Reveal (finally . . .) 5
DR to porchNovember 27, 2020

First up: This is looking from the doorway into the kitchen; the fridge is out of frame on the left, as is the long counter. Here you can see that there’s now a stone countertop where there was once rotting butcher block, and you can see there’s an undermount sink, as well as a faucet that doesn’t leak. (There’s also no garbage disposal, because it turns out the sink is too deep and there was no room; I don’t really care.) You can also see the floor, and the new storm door.

Celebrating Jackals: Narya - Kitchen Reveal (finally . . .) 4
Porch to DR

This is the same side of the kitchen, but from the outside in. There’s a small space above the sink that doesn’t have tile—we ran out, but I don’t actually hate it with the gap. If I change my mind, I’ll order a little more tile.

Celebrating Jackals: Narya - Kitchen Reveal (finally . . .) 3
fridge to window

Here’s another view from the dining room doorway into the kitchen—this gives a better idea of the stacked cabinets, and how it looks without the cabinets next to the window.

Celebrating Jackals: Narya - Kitchen Reveal (finally . . .) 2
window to fridge

Here’s the opposite view of the butcher block counter—and the tile. 

Celebrating Jackals: Narya - Kitchen Reveal (finally . . .) 1
counter end

This is the end of that counter nearest the window. The little space at the end of the counter is just big enough for a garbage can—and if I order more tile, I’ll put it on this wall, too. I just splurged on some carbon steel pans—a 12-inch sauté pan AND a paella pan—and I may hang one or both of those here as well when I get them.

Celebrating Jackals: Narya - Kitchen Reveal (finally . . .)
panorama

Finally, here’s a panorama view. (No, the counter is NOT jagged at the end.)

    30Comments

    4. 4.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      Well done!  Thanks for all the good pictures.  I know you will enjoy your new kitchen every day.  The Fiesta tiles really spice up the place :-).

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Phylllis

      Usually not a fan of subway tile, but your color scheme (Michigan? Charleston Southern? WV Mountaineers?) is really cool. Dig the cabinetry too.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      narya

      I think the fridge is an LG.

      @WaterGirl: The shelves might be my favorite part, too. They are actually repurposed/recycled barn wood. They were in my Kitchen Fantasy from the start. The bottom shelf holds my tea, as well as the pans hanging from it, so it’s actually really functional.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Keith P.

      Prepare to be asked this a lot – did you happen to attend LSU or Michigan?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      There go two miscreants

      Very pretty! It’s hard to tell from the pix b/c of perspective, but it looks like you could add a skirt to the front edge of the cabinet above the sink to block the light from your eyes. Assuming you can match the wood.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      BruceJ

      A small apron under that cabinet above the sink will fix the glaring light problem, I’ll bet, if you have some leftover bits from the base cabinets to match. But it is gorgeous.

      I’m envious…

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Eunicecycle

      Wow! Very nice! Love all the storage, though do you need a ladder to get to the top ones? :)  I remember when we redid our kitchen, out of everything my favorite was the under counter lighting. Didn’t know I needed that!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      CaseyL

      A very warm and welcoming looking kitchen!  I envy you the high ceiling – mine is too low to put another row of cabinets up.  Have fun in the new space!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      NotMax

      Lotta folks dislike bottom freezers. But since hot air rises they do make some sense.

      ;)

      As for French doors on a refrigerator? Ugh. No, never.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      narya

      @WaterGirl: Yeah, they are. They’re mostly from spirits I’ve enjoyed. One wine bottle is autographed by the artist who made the label. I need the ladder to reach that shelf, so the top will likely remain decorative, but I also will be able to hang one or two pans from the bottom, so it will be partially functional.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Mary Ellen Sandahl

      @Baud:The use of color is just great (along with the beautifully chosen appliances, fixtures, et al) — It all says, “C’mon, cook with me! We’ll have fun.” but it has a calming quality too. Bravo to you!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      John Revolta

      Counter space! *sigh* We have an old kitchen, about the same size, but with old fashioned glass-front cabinets that, while cool looking, come down about a foot above the narrow countertops which makes them all but useless for working at. Also I love your tile!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      narya

      @NotMax: The French doors make NO sense to me. I will also note that what I mostly needed was room–in the fridge AND freezer–for a sheet pan or two, when I’m baking and need to chill something. This was one of the very few fridges that had that kind of functionality (and I was at a good appliance place–Abt, for those of you in this neck of the woods).

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Zelma

      You’ve done a great job and taken advantage of your high ceilings.  Storage is always an issue in a small kitchen.  I love the fiesta-colored tiles.  Lovely.

      Reply

