It was only a year ago that Charlie and Jerry Falwell Jr. were both riding high, announcing their new ‘Falkirk Center for Faith and Liberty’ — “a national think tank with the mission of equipping “courageous champions to proclaim the Truth of Jesus Christ, to advance His Kingdom, and renew American ideals.” And yet for some reason (professional jealousy, perhaps), the Falkirk Center was eyed askance by more traditional education institutes.

Then Falwell’s ‘Poolboy Scandal’ broke. If you need a refresher, TPM has an interview with the young dude at the (ahem) heart of the story: “Sex, Lies, And Regret: Giancarlo Granda Reels From Eight Years With The Falwells”.

Now all the GOP Death Cult machers are pointing bony fingers at poor pitiful young Charlie…

… To Trump’s critics, Biden gained ground with young voters because of who his opponent was: a divisive politician with a culture wars playbook that failed to energize audiences outside of his base. But among the president’s campaign aides and allies, the consensus is far less clear. Interviews with more than a dozen people involved in Trump’s 2020 operation revealed rifts, acrimony and a system in which no one would take the blame but everyone had a scapegoat — from the president himself, to the campaign to outside groups like Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk’s conservative campus organizing group… Others faulted the Trump campaign, accusing the president’s top aides of “outsourcing” his youth outreach program to Turning Point Action, the political action arm of the conservative campus group Turning Point USA. Led by its 26-year-old founder, Charlie Kirk, the group oversaw myriad door-knocking and grassroots get-out-the-vote efforts this cycle, in addition to working with top White House aides like senior adviser Jared Kushner to plan events that put the president and his surrogates in front of young audiences. People involved with Kirk’s operation claimed his “herculean” efforts to boost Trump’s reelection were done without input or resources from the Trump campaign — much to their chagrin in the months leading up to the Nov. 3 election. But two Trump campaign aides who have worked closely with Kirk said the campaign had its own youth outreach efforts that went beyond voters who are still in college. These aides described Turning Point’s messaging as too sycophantic to bring in young voters who might align more closely with conservatism but remain apprehensive about Trump himself. Kirk was afforded a primetime speaking slot at the Republican National Convention in August and has a close relationship with the president and some of his adult children… Another Trump ally described Turning Point Action as ill-equipped to handle youth outreach for a major party presidential campaign “because it’s a relatively new organization without deeper community ties.” People close to Kirk rejected these claims, suggesting the young activist and his group did what they could to help the president, and accused the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee of lacking the organizational skills and resources needed to reach broad swaths of young voters in the critical 2020 battlegrounds…

He’s young, I’m sure we’ll be hearing about his ongoing grifts for many years to come. Meanwhile, here’s some context for the picture at the top, because hre really does sound bitter & defeated: