Late Night Grotesquerie Open Thread: Needy Greedy

by

I can understand the thrill of competitive shopping, but not the aggressive ‘conservative’ whinging about how everyone has to publicly applaud your every action. Ooooh, you get to do what you like, with only the tiniest modifications to your usual routine! What a bold free spirit! Yay, snowflake!

Medieval proverb: Take what you want, and pay for it, says God.

Speaking of pissy little snowflakes…

