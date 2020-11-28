the right wing grievances are now “I’m totally allowed to do a thing and I’m totally going to do that thing but I’m totally furious that some people refuse to make me feel good about the thing” https://t.co/s18rPiAgth — kilgore trout, four seasons appreciator (@KT_So_It_Goes) November 25, 2020

I can understand the thrill of competitive shopping, but not the aggressive ‘conservative’ whinging about how everyone has to publicly applaud your every action. Ooooh, you get to do what you like, with only the tiniest modifications to your usual routine! What a bold free spirit! Yay, snowflake!

Medieval proverb: Take what you want, and pay for it, says God.



Best Buy has doorbuster deals on ventilators. https://t.co/50XKa7p2fy — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) November 27, 2020

Speaking of pissy little snowflakes…