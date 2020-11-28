Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Not all heroes wear capes.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

How has Obama failed you today?

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

False Scribes! False Scribes!

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

This is a big f—–g deal.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Too inconsequential to be sued

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

Shocking, but not surprising

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

The willow is too close to the house.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / In Case You Missed Having a Large Group Around the Table for Thanksgiving

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • featheredsprite
  • John Revolta
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6Comments

    4. 4.

      featheredsprite

      Wonderful! Absolutely wonderful!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.