The U.S. crossed 13 million coronavirus cases on Friday. The numbers reported over the next week or so are likely to be erratic, experts say, as fewer people get tested during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. https://t.co/0HLnszlBUk — The Associated Press (@AP) November 27, 2020





The US reported +149,609 new confirmed COVID-19 cases yesterday and +164,012 more today, bringing the total to over 13.4 million. Once again, the break in the trend is likely due, at least in part, to reporting over the holiday. pic.twitter.com/GyA5ovCevJ — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) November 28, 2020

The challenge of COVID-19 was a challenge to show that we are up to the fundamental task of self-government, which is to govern ourselves. We've obviously got some work to do. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) November 27, 2020

======

“Almost half of all cases and deaths are in just four countries, and almost 70% of cases and deaths are in the top 10 countries. And there are many countries all over the world that have shown #COVID19 can be controlled with existing tools.”@DrTedros https://t.co/2GiE6bdRWz pic.twitter.com/RZYfxsAgu5 — Dr Alexey Kulikov (@KulikovUNIATF) November 27, 2020

Germany’s government is preparing to roll out a nationwide coronavirus vaccine program as it became the latest country to hit the milestone of 1 million confirmed cases. https://t.co/jElndgQlos — The Associated Press (@AP) November 27, 2020

German #COVID19 restrictions are possible until March 2021, say German officials The number of confirmed #coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 22,268 to 983,588, while the death toll rose by 389 to 15,160.https://t.co/IJJ5HqPPL1 pic.twitter.com/eFpEeJPrF8 — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) November 27, 2020

Leave a chair empty at the family Christmas dinner or face the possibility of having that chair empty forever. That's the stark dilemma Belgium's prime minister has set as Europe struggles to reconcile cold medical advice with festive traditions. https://t.co/EwHsYj58Qo — The Associated Press (@AP) November 28, 2020

Ukraine's total coronavirus cases exceed 700,000, health minister says https://t.co/bMMXQKTbFV pic.twitter.com/dfO9Ni9mP9 — Reuters (@Reuters) November 28, 2020

Russia confirmed a new record of 27,543 coronavirus cases and 496 deaths Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,215,533https://t.co/0FKw6ibB4x pic.twitter.com/cWgysAKCvs — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 27, 2020

Moscow reported a 300% month-on-month increase in coronavirus deaths for October, with coronavirus being the main cause of 2,235 deaths that monthhttps://t.co/tXu3d4tgON — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 27, 2020

Russia's military is planning to vaccinate nearly half a million active-duty personnel as part of its coronavirus vaccine campaign, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Fridayhttps://t.co/lJNXwUSWTr — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 27, 2020

Russian medical students who are treating coronavirus patients will receive $260 in payouts by the end of the year for their work on the front lines of the pandemichttps://t.co/C5iiM24dpY — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 28, 2020

South Korea has reported more than 500 new coronavirus cases for the third straight day, the speed of viral spread unseen since the worst wave of the outbreak in spring. India’s infections continued to slow despite a major festival two weeks ago. https://t.co/W0pQgLb9Gf — The Associated Press (@AP) November 28, 2020

======

The world is getting ready to put several coronavirus vaccines into action. They’ve been developed in record time – but that doesn’t mean the pandemic is over… THREAD 1/9https://t.co/AETBH7ZkV1 pic.twitter.com/N6GIy0OYTT — BBC World Service (@bbcworldservice) November 27, 2020

#COVID19 & #influenza have some overlapping symptoms. Learn how to tell the difference between the flu, coronavirus, and colds: https://t.co/4KNWmpkxu0 via @umichmedicine — Alliance for Aging Research (@Aging_Research) November 27, 2020

AstraZeneca says its vaccine needs 'additional study.' The drug maker earlier this wk said it was seeking regulatory approval after its vax showed up to 90% effectiveness in a small subset of subjects. US scientists say the high rate was found by accident https://t.co/zZK5ucdRiH pic.twitter.com/t9h4qtnlD6 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 27, 2020

Most adults over 50 say they'll get vaccinated against COVID-19, but many want to wait https://t.co/StdMxJKCBw via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 27, 2020

North Korean hackers posed as job recruiters on LinkedIn

to send virus-infected documents to AstraZeneca employees working on COVID-19 vaccine. https://t.co/srN0wFzYsP — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) November 27, 2020

======

Covid Overload: U.S. hospitals are running out of beds for patients. As the pandemic surges across the country, hospitals are facing crisis-level shortages to provide adequate care for patients https://t.co/A35B9yovuN — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 27, 2020

In total, the virus has killed 4,854 veterans and 74 @DeptVetAffairs employees as of Friday afternoon, and nearly 108,000 VA patients have tested positive since the pandemic began. https://t.co/2E9UwqiAUC — Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) November 28, 2020

“We are not an anti-mask group. We are a pro civil liberties organization." Despite being badly hit by #Covid19, mask resistance runs strong in Big Sky Country. https://t.co/2ukPVcm8CM — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) November 27, 2020

As South Dakota takes a hands-off approach to the coronavirus pandemic, Native Americans feel vulnerable. "It's like we're trapped in a house on fire and we're doing our best to put it out," a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe says. https://t.co/43XhIaYF4V — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 28, 2020

the absolutely defining feature of the Western approach to lockdown has been the provision of loopholes for special interests – thus both defeating the purpose and decreasing trust in the measures https://t.co/9npWT93zLx — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) November 28, 2020