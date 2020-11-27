My parents had to put down Ginny this morning, who died of a particularly aggressive cancer of the blood. I had not mentioned this to you all because there was so much else bad going on in the world, but over the past few months she had developed bleeding tumors all over her body, and twice had to have surgery to remove them. This is a particularly nasty cancer that does not respond to chemo or radiation, and Ginny quite never got over the second surgery, and even as she was recovering more tumors were appearing.

Harry, our family vet, came over and helped ease Ginny out of her pain this morning, and suffice it to say mom and dad are devastated, so keep them in your thoughts. It’s hard to imagine life without Ginny- she was just such a big presence crammed into a tiny little body, with dozens of personality quirks that made her an absolute delight to know.

She will be very, very missed.