Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

The willow is too close to the house.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

This blog goes to 11…

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

How has Obama failed you today?

Mission Accomplished!

This really is a full service blog.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

You are here: Home / Absent Friends / RIP / RIP Ginny Cole, the Goodest Girl

RIP Ginny Cole, the Goodest Girl

by | 79 Comments

This post is in: ,

RIP Ginny Cole, the Goodest Girl

My parents had to put down Ginny this morning, who died of a particularly aggressive cancer of the blood. I had not mentioned this to you all because there was so much else bad going on in the world, but over the past few months she had developed bleeding tumors all over her body, and twice had to have surgery to remove them. This is a particularly nasty cancer that does not respond to chemo or radiation, and Ginny quite never got over the second surgery, and even as she was recovering more tumors were appearing.

Harry, our family vet, came over and helped ease Ginny out of her pain this morning, and suffice it to say mom and dad are devastated, so keep them in your thoughts. It’s hard to imagine life without Ginny- she was just such a big presence crammed into a tiny little body, with dozens of personality quirks that made her an absolute delight to know.

She will be very, very missed.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Aleta
  • Alison Rose
  • Amir Khalid
  • Antonius
  • Barbara
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bex
  • cain
  • CaseyL
  • chrisanthemama
  • DCrefugee
  • debbie
  • dexwood
  • Drunkenhausfrau
  • dww44
  • Elizabelle
  • Emma from FL
  • FelonyGovt
  • Fraud Guy
  • geg6
  • Ghost of Joe Liebling*s Dog
  • Goku (Amerikan Baka)
  • greenergood
  • hedgehog mobile
  • Immanentize
  • J R in WV
  • JMG
  • Joy in FL
  • Kristine
  • leeleeFL
  • lol chikinburd
  • Louise B.
  • LuciaMia
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Mary Ellen Sandahl
  • MazeDancer
  • Michael
  • Middlelee
  • Mike in NC
  • MoCA Ace
  • mrmoshpotato
  • narya
  • NeenerNeener
  • Nicole
  • Nutmeg again
  • Ohio Mom
  • p.a.
  • Patricia Kayden
  • Phylllis
  • planetjanet
  • Quantumman
  • Renie
  • RobertDSC-iPhone 8
  • RoonieRoo
  • Ruckus
  • Sarah Wenk
  • Shakti
  • Sherparick
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Sloane Ranger
  • Steeplejack (phone)
  • stinger
  • Suburban Mom
  • Suzanne
  • TaMara (HFG)
  • tokyokie
  • Tom Levenson
  • TomatoQueen
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • WaterGirl
  • way2blue
  • Yarrow
  • Zelma
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    79Comments

    7. 7.

      Goku (Amerikan Baka)

      I’m sorry Cole for your parents’ loss. Ginny sounds like she was a good girl. I’ll keep your mom and dad in my thoughts today

      Reply
    8. 8.

      debbie

      So sorry to read this. Wasn’t she the one who used to tear across the “good” couch?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Nicole

      I am very sorry to hear this.  Sending sympathy to your parents, and to all the Cole households.

      I’m so glad that many vets make house calls for when it’s time.  I think it’s a great kindness, that the animals who give us so much can pass out of life at home, surrounded by everything familiar.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Deepest condolences to you and your family.  It sucks.  We are still reeling from the loss of our Juniper in August :(

      Reply
    16. 16.

      TaMara (HFG)

      Oh, I am so sorry. JRTs and Senior Cole video is legendary. They leave such lasting pawprints on our hearts. Loss is the price we pay for love and it’s never, ever easy.  Ever.

      [[[hugs]]] to all the Coles

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Yarrow

      Oh, no! Condolences to your parents. And your whole family. So sorry to hear about all of this.

      I always loved when you posted pics and videos of them. This video of them playing on your parent’s furniture while your dad vacuumed is my favorite.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Aleta

      What a loss.   Deepest sympathy to your parents and family.   Her irreplaceable spirit is plain to see in her photo.  I am so sorry.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      MazeDancer

      Oh, how incredibly sad. At least your parents know she is not suffering. And Ginny always knew how much she was loved.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Fraud Guy

      The hardest part about having pets is when you have to decide to say goodbye. May their memories outweigh their sorrow.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Sherparick

      My condolences to your parents, your family, & you. May the aches in your hearts soften with thoughts of Ginny’s memory.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Middlelee

      john, I am so sorry and my heart breaks for your folks.

      I think Ginny was one of the dogs in the hilarious video of your dad finding them racing around the living room while your mom vacuumed.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Middlelee

      Racing around the furniture in the living room and yes it must have been your dad vacuuming.  Didn’t read all the comments because on my way out the door and someone eat me to it.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Quantumman

      I am so sorry for you and your parent’s loss.  It is so hard to lose them.  And the decision about euthanasia is so traumatic, even when it is obviously the right decision.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      dww44

      Chalk another loss up to 2020 which seems to excel in that respect over and above any other.  So sorry.  Such a lovely dog.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Michael

      @debbie@debbie:

      I once got a new couch upholstered in Haitian cotton (for free, not something I would have chosen). That’s the big weave nubby natural off white color stuff that used to be around, not at all up to dog pawing, so I told the dog she couldn’t go on it. She was clearly depressed or something and kind of moped around for a day or two so I tucked some sturdy material I happened to have for some reason on the seat cushions and invited her up. Happy once again.

      I had that dog for over 20 years. She was the vet’s oldest dog (or cat) patient and ended up with all the usual problems like failing kidneys and started throwing up despite special food etc. I had to end it at that point. She couldn’t survive much longer.

      In the car she kept trying to get up and see out the windows but couldn’t. It was traumatizing.

       

      Everyone who has been in that situation understands how your parents feel. They will never forget Ginny.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      geg6

      Awww, poor Ginny.  Such a sweetie and so sad she’s left us. 🐾  My deepest sympathies to the Coles.  Is Guessley (sp?) going to be too sad?  Extra scritches may be in order.  Give some for me.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      CaseyL

      I am so sorry.  What a horrible illness, and a devastating loss.

      Ginny’s memory will stay green, in the stories and videos.  She was a Cole all through.

      How is Guesly doing?

      Sympathy and condolences to your Dad, your Mom, and you.

      {{Hugs}}

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Ruckus

      John, so sorry for the family and Ginny. Cancer is never fun, no matter who has it, no matter how serious, you can take this from personal experience.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      WaterGirl

      @Quantumman: For me, losing them is traumatic, but making the decision is not.  My dogs always tell me when they are done – so it’s not hard to know when it’s time.

      It’s the most loving and unselfish thing we can do for them, because it goes against our desire to have them always be with us.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      TomatoQueen

      So sorry that sweet Ginny has gone on.  She was well-loved & it was kind of the vet to come to her home to ease her passing.

      Ginny goodest girl on the Bridge!

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Suzanne

      Oh no. I’m so, so sorry, to you and your parents. I hope your parents can take comfort knowing that she’s no longer in pain and that they have the best wishes for hugs and healing from all of us.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      cain

      Deepest condolences, to father and mother Cole and the rest of the Cole household. But it seems like the best decision to save this girl any more pain. Fuck cancer.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      WaterGirl

      @Amir Khalid: When the loss isn’t so raw, we can post the video of Ginny in her prime, racing around on the furniture, much to the chagrin of Dad Cole, whose voice exclaiming “oh my god” still replays in my head.  Memories of happier days.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Ghost of Joe Liebling*s Dog

      What a hard year…  She looks like a sweet dog and I’m sure that, living with your folks, she had a happy, happy life.  I’m so sorry.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      tokyokie

      Add my condolences to those of the other jackals. I guess a benefit of living in a small town is having a vet who will make house calls. But considering how horrible her disease was, waiting around until Monday to take her to the office wasn’t really an option.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Drunkenhausfrau

      What heartbreaking news!  Hoping your parents feel all the love we are sending. We have all lost our furry loves. Condolences.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      RoonieRoo

      I am so sorry mom and dad Cole.  I can picture my great big Gregor dog is meeting her at the other end of that rainbow bridge.  He was a great big dog who adored tiny dogs.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Alison Rose

      My love and condolences to your parents, and the whole family, John. You know I lost my baby recently so can empathize so deeply right now. May Ginny’s memory be a dear blessing to all of you.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      dexwood

      We do what we can for the pets we love all their lives. Comes a day, though, we do what we must for them. It’s always hard to do. Wag on, Ginny, wag on.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      MoCA Ace

      So sorry.  The compassion shown by your parents is commendable… it’s never easy at the end but the decision is almost always necessary.  Sending out thoughts for many happy puppers memories.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      J R in WV

      So sorry for the Greater Cole Family’s loss. Our fur babies are so precious, and that last hardest favor we do for them is so very hard.

      Skritch the other fur babies for me too!

      Reply
    78. 78.

      SiubhanDuinne

      That’s very sad news, John. Please pass along my sympathy to your folks. She was a little lightning bolt of energy when she and Guessley (sp?) were little, and I know all Coles are going to miss her.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      greenergood

      Oh what a beautiful little mophead!! I’m glad she could stay at  home and not endure all the strangeness of travel and the vet’s office, etc. Loads of friends greeting her at the Bridge, but my condolences to you, and especially your mum and dad.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.