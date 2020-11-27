Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Respite Open Thread: Cain’s Kittehs

Look at these black panthers…

From cain:

The one with the bowtie is Khush, and the other one without the collar is Lava. They are named after the twin sons of Sri Rama, the hero of the Ramayana and his queen Sita. Of course, I’m named after Sri Rama, so it makes sense that my fur children would have those names. :-)

TaMara here – I sure hope Lava is reading Balloon-Juice and is of age to drink! I usually adopt whatever cat decides to choose me, but I really do miss my black panthers and I’m hoping maybe one will adopt me next.

I get emails!

SiubhanDuinne sent this along when I post about Obama’s book. I loved it. We will revisit the book in early December after everyone who was fighting over copies has a chance to read theirs. I’m four chapters in (I only listen in the car, because otherwise I get distracted and miss the good stuff) and I’m really enjoying it. I like the campaign and policy wonk stuff!

And Evap made election night goodies and sent me photos. I had planned to post them the day Biden was declared the winner, but things have been a bit hectic around that. Now that the GSA has finally acknowledged what we’ve known since Nov 4, I’m sharing.

I think that catches you up on everything everyone has sent me (I do have one more political cartoon, but it needs a “darker” post for that).

Bixby and I had a moment yesterday – he pulled me off my feet on a walk! And then dragged me. In the six years we’ve been together that’s the third time he’s done that. We are all fine, but it does mean a few weeks of retraining since our trust bond has been broken. You don’t walk 280 lbs of dogs without training and trust. :-( I’m trying not to be cranky with him…but…

I have a friend who is about all of 5′ and her mastiff did the same thing to her about a week ago. I think the pandemic/shutdowns are making everyone edgy and the dogs a little reactive. But still no excuse.

With that, here’s a fresh open thread.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I’m having reheated leftover turkey, dressing, and baked sweet potato. It’s my first meal of the day, so technically it’s breakfast. OTOH, it’s coming up on noon, so it might be more appropriate to call it lunch. Delicious and satisfying, regardless, in that day-after-Thanksgiving way.

      Yarrow

      Bixby and I had a moment yesterday – he pulled me off my feet on a walk! And then dragged me.

      Wow. Are you okay? That sounds scary. Good luck with the retraining.

      Tenterhooks

      Checkerboard Biden-Harris cake and are those donkey cookies? very cool.

      evap

      @Tenterhooks:  Indeed, gingerbread donkeys!   I break out the donkey cookie cutter for election night parties.   It wasn’t much of a party this year, just a couple of friends, but I made the cake anyway.  I thought a chocolate and vanilla checkerboard cake fit the bill.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @TaMara, up top:

      Bixby and I had a moment yesterday – he pulled me off my feet on a walk! And then dragged me. In the six years we’ve been together that’s the third time he’s done that.

      Yikes! That sounds frightening and painful. Glad you’re okay — lucky if you get away with a couple of bruises and mild abrasions — but it certainly does sound as though he needs to repeat some obedience training.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @Yarrow: I’m a little scraped up. He just really wanted to see the baby and there was frost on the ground and that was it. He loves babies.  But again, no excuse, he was told to sit and hold and that’s what he should have done.

      It’s my fault, I’ve been lax on his training. I’ve been focusing on Scout and have gotten her to a really good place on walks where she doesn’t get all hyper around other dogs.

      And as he’s aged, he’s just become such a good and reliable dog. I got lazy. We both paid the price.

      Immanentize

      When I lived in San Antonio, I had a beautiful black cat — Jean Louis — who was the smartest cat I’ve ever had.  He figured out how to open the screen door to let himself in.  He would stand on his back legs, hook his claws into the lower screen, then shuffle backwards on his hind legs until the door was open enough for him to drop down and scoot inside without clipping his tail.  Sadly before the age of phone cams,. 😢

      Hungry Joe

      Missing Scully, our black long-hair kitten monster rescued off the less-than-mean streets of downtown San Diego. She loved all people, and tolerated, sometimes even liked, our dog and other cats. She lived to age 20, and seemed never to have a bad day. She drew blood exactly once, a few days after we got our puppy, Alice (now 13). Alice was tearing around the house, new-puppy-like, and Scully was sitting on the back of a chair, taking it all in, and not (yet) approving. I walked past her, and she reached out and swiped me on the arm, just to let me know. That was it — one time, in 20 years. I didn’t even blame her.

      Yarrow

      @TaMara (HFG):  Glad you’re okay but that still sounds scary. He’s a big boy and strong. Does he know he wasn’t the bestest dog in that moment? Take care of yourself. Aches and pains can sometimes take a day or two to really show up.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @Yarrow: He moped all day yesterday and retraining started bright and early this morning. Lots of disciplined sitting and holding before the puppies got to go outside (oh, having to hold while the squirrel taunts you…so hard!) and same before breakfast.

      We’ll work our way up to a short walk this afternoon.

      Yarrow

      Has anyone seen Kay? Last I saw was in a thread where she was upset about (in her view) Democrats not standing up for voters. It seemed to get a little heated as at least one person said they were going to pie her. I’ve been very busy and haven’t been around much but I’ve looked for her comments and haven’t seen her. I hope she’s okay. I really appreciate her take on things.

      Yarrow

      @TaMara (HFG):  Awww…doggie moping and hang dog face when they know they’ve been bad always get to me. I’m such a sucker and a softie. Poor doggos being taunted by the squirrels. 😂

      Yarrow

      @frosty:  Maybe a frontpager could reach out? She’s such an asset to the blog. I didn’t see a GBCW, but she was really getting beaten up on and may have just left. I know how that feels.

      MagdaInBlack

      Gearing up to make your Pumpkin Buttermilk Bundt cake =-)

      My black panther, Ivan the Dink/Dinklepuddy, lived to be 18 years. I rescued him from my in laws, where cats were on their own and the dog had killed his sibling.

      HinTN

      Indulging in all things Thanksgiving, today. I made a cranberry pecan upside down cake, which went well with coffee this morning. Now it’s on reheated turkey, dressing, and cranberry sauce for lunch.

      Chacal Charles Calthrop

      Cain, why is there no covering on that chair? It’s beige & the cats’ fur is black. Unless you know how to launder chairs, there’s no way you’re getting all the black hair off of it. Slip covers are a must with cats!

      CaseyL

      Oof! Sorry to hear about Bixby’s backsliding.  It’s good you’ve started the retraining immediately, so Scout doesn’t get any ideas about following her Big Brother’s example.

      My breakfast was eggs with leftover sweet potato casserole. Yummy!  And I’m glad I left the pies with my neighbors, because otherwise I definitely would have had some this morning.

      Gearing up for a grocery run later on, hoping Black Friday doesn’t also happen at supermarkets.  Other than that, no particular plans for the day.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @jeffreyw:

      Leftover turkey-and-dressing sammitches (yes, of course with cranberry sauce; I’m not a heathen) are for Saturday and Sunday, not the day after Thanksgiving. I thought everyone knew that.

      Monday is for a big ol’ heaping mess of bread and gravy. There should be dressing with it, but it’ll probably be gone by then.

      Steve in the ATL

      @SiubhanDuinne: We grilled salmon at 11 am.  While it was our first meal of the day and therefore breakfast under the SD Rule, we exercised our constitutional rights and deemed it lunch so we could have a bottle of Turley zinfandel with it.  Red, of course–only Omnes drinks white zin.

      Sorry I missed the Zoom fest yesterday. Sounds like a good time was had by almost all, with minimal trolling and no Toobining.

      WaterGirl

      @Yarrow: I dropped a note to Kay.  Her last comments were on Monday, so hopefully she is just busy with the holidays.

      In any case, Kay knows folks have been asking about her and hope she’s just busy and not taking a break after the discussion on Monday.

      pamelabrown53

      @TaMara (HFG):

      Sorry to hear about the Bixby backslide.

      I have a question: Not too long ago, you featured a dish that required a lot of lemons (chicken?). Do you recall the recipe?

      Yarrow

      @WaterGirl:

      I’m not a big fan of too many Zooms. I think it will lead to more of an in-crowd issue than already exists. Those that can’t or don’t feel comfortable zooming will not be part of the in-crowd. The blog itself will suffer during exciting times like the inauguration because people will Zoom and not comment.

      CaseyL

      @Yarrow:

      The blog itself will suffer during exciting times like the inauguration because people will Zoom and not comment.

       

      That’s a good point. Also, Zoom doesn’t preserve our comments so latecomers can see them. I would love an Inauguration Day Zoom (I’m one of the people who has suggested it), but you’ve given me something to think about.

      JanieM

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      I’m having reheated leftover turkey, dressing, and baked sweet potato. It’s my first meal of the day

      My first meal of the day too, except not reheated. I like my leftovers cold from the fridge.

      Any word on your sister?

      Just One More Canuck

      @Hungry Joe: We had a rescue cat name Scully who lived to be 17. So gentle with our daughter (Scully would swat the air in front of her if she had had enough, but never made contact). She was a great hunter – the local chipmunks learned to give her a wide berth, though she did catch one when she was 16

