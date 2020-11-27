Look at these black panthers…

From cain:

The one with the bowtie is Khush, and the other one without the collar is Lava. They are named after the twin sons of Sri Rama, the hero of the Ramayana and his queen Sita. Of course, I’m named after Sri Rama, so it makes sense that my fur children would have those names. :-)

TaMara here – I sure hope Lava is reading Balloon-Juice and is of age to drink! I usually adopt whatever cat decides to choose me, but I really do miss my black panthers and I’m hoping maybe one will adopt me next.

I get emails!

SiubhanDuinne sent this along when I post about Obama’s book. I loved it. We will revisit the book in early December after everyone who was fighting over copies has a chance to read theirs. I’m four chapters in (I only listen in the car, because otherwise I get distracted and miss the good stuff) and I’m really enjoying it. I like the campaign and policy wonk stuff!

And Evap made election night goodies and sent me photos. I had planned to post them the day Biden was declared the winner, but things have been a bit hectic around that. Now that the GSA has finally acknowledged what we’ve known since Nov 4, I’m sharing.

I think that catches you up on everything everyone has sent me (I do have one more political cartoon, but it needs a “darker” post for that).

Bixby and I had a moment yesterday – he pulled me off my feet on a walk! And then dragged me. In the six years we’ve been together that’s the third time he’s done that. We are all fine, but it does mean a few weeks of retraining since our trust bond has been broken. You don’t walk 280 lbs of dogs without training and trust. :-( I’m trying not to be cranky with him…but…

I have a friend who is about all of 5′ and her mastiff did the same thing to her about a week ago. I think the pandemic/shutdowns are making everyone edgy and the dogs a little reactive. But still no excuse.

With that, here’s a fresh open thread.