Steve from Mendocino

Comptche is about 30 minutes from Mendocino, up in the hills beyond the overcast. It’s 10 degrees cooler during the winter and 10 degrees warmer during the summer. There are fewer than 200 people, most spread out in the hills on 40-acre parcels. During the late 60’s and early 70’s there were a number of communes situated near Comptche, and a good bit of marijuana grown (Comptche Crippler, anyone?). Traditionally, logging and farming sustained the community. The old families are mostly Republican, but with the influx of hippies, politics shifted hard left. For shopping, employment, and socializing, the area orients toward coastal Mendocino instead of east toward Booneville or Ukiah.