This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are.

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

On the Road: Week of November 23 (5 am)

Albatrossity – Fall in Flyover Country #4

way2blue – Cyclades

🐾BillinGlendaleCA –

Captain C Goes to Japan: Osaka Aquarium 1

J R in WV – Westward Look Guest Ranch Gardens

I have been amazed and delighted by all the stunning photos of Fall Colors in After Dark.

The week ahead starts out featuring our final week of fall colors and begins our transition to Parks After Dark.

On the Road Fall Colors: Week of November 23 (10pm)

way2blue – Walchsee In November, Fall Color

Karen H – Fall in La Veta, CO

JanieM – Fall Color Part IV – Trees and Water

ljt – Parks in Fall

🌺 And now, back to JanieM