Breaking from The Post:

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected President Trump’s request for an emergency injunction to overturn the certification of Pennsylvania’s election results. The Third Circuit Court of Appeals said that the Trump campaign’s challenge of a U.S. district court’s decision had “no merit.” The court’s sharply worded opinion was written by Judge Stephanos Bibas, who was appointed to the court by Trump. “Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here,” Bibas wrote.

Emphasis mine. I haven’t been following the sore loser litigation closely, but I think the only concession Team Trump has won out of dozens of tries was that Republican poll watchers in one state were permitted to advance four feet toward ballot processors, i.e., they’d been told to stay 10 feet back but were allowed to move to within six feet. Miranda v. Arizona it was not.

The shitgibbon and his sycophants have essentially pivoted from trying to prove anything (because they can’t) to asserting that it’s preposterous that Biden got 80M+ votes without inspiring boat parades and rolling pickup truck rallies. The answer is blindingly obvious — something related to the “Italian food vs. tire rims and anthrax” entrée dilemma famously proposed on this blog.

But to bastardize another quote, this time Upton Sinclair, “It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary the survival of his gigantic fucking ego depends on his not understanding it.” So, the losing will continue.

Open thread.