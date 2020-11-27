Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Losing loser keeps losing

Losing loser keeps losing

Breaking from The Post:

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected President Trump’s request for an emergency injunction to overturn the certification of Pennsylvania’s election results.

The Third Circuit Court of Appeals said that the Trump campaign’s challenge of a U.S. district court’s decision had “no merit.”

The court’s sharply worded opinion was written by Judge Stephanos Bibas, who was appointed to the court by Trump.

“Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here,” Bibas wrote.

Emphasis mine. I haven’t been following the sore loser litigation closely, but I think the only concession Team Trump has won out of dozens of tries was that Republican poll watchers in one state were permitted to advance four feet toward ballot processors, i.e., they’d been told to stay 10 feet back but were allowed to move to within six feet. Miranda v. Arizona it was not.

The shitgibbon and his sycophants have essentially pivoted from trying to prove anything (because they can’t) to asserting that it’s preposterous that Biden got 80M+ votes without inspiring boat parades and rolling pickup truck rallies. The answer is blindingly obvious — something related to the “Italian food vs. tire rims and anthrax” entrée dilemma famously proposed on this blog.

But to bastardize another quote, this time Upton Sinclair, “It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary the survival of his gigantic fucking ego depends on his not understanding it.” So, the losing will continue.

Open thread.

    55Comments

    1. 1.

      PsiFighter37

      Pretty sure SCOTUS will deny a review – I don’t think anyone outside of Alito and Thomas at most votes to hear the case.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      MattF

      Trump is doing exactly what was expected. Won’t concede. Will never concede. Lies, bluffs, blusters, and insults– which exhausts his limited behavioral repertoire. Has an incompetent legal team composed of lickspittles that does what he tells them to. So, go look up ‘Decompensation’ in Wikipedia.

      I’ve changed my mind a bit about the likelihood of a Trump self-pardon. A self-pardon suggests accepting the proposition that he did something wrong. So, I’d say the likelihood is only 50/50.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      germy

      A Trump-appointed judge.

      That’s got to hurt.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Scout211

      Yeah, it’s his ego but also it’s the flow of money bilked from his MAGAt fans that will stop once he gives up on this crusade to find election fraud.  The daily emails to his fans continue to beg for more money, more money, more money.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      JoyceH

      @PsiFighter37:

      Pretty sure SCOTUS will deny a review – I don’t think anyone outside of Alito and Thomas at most votes to hear the case.

      Very true, but I think in his own mind, Trump is convinced that all he has to do is get the case to the Supreme Court, and he wins. After all, he’s ‘got’ three votes, the ones he appointed. In his mind, I mean. They’re his, and they’ll vote his way.

      I also think that he sees a SCOTUS decision as the whole ball of wax – like if he gets this PA case up to SCOTUS and they rule in his favor, he doesn’t just get the specific thing they’re asking for, some specific votes discarded in specific counties in Pennsylvania, the ruling turns the whole election over to him.

      We must never forget that he really isn’t very bright.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      JoyceH

      @debbie:

      Yes, but isn’t it this decision that finally gets him to the SC?

      No, it gets his lawyers the chance to APPEAL to the Supreme Court. It doesn’t make the Supreme Court agree to hear it, that’s up to them.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Yarrow

      But to bastardize another quote, this time Upton Sinclair, “It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary the survival of his gigantic fucking ego depends on his not understanding it.” So, the losing will continue.

      It’s not just his ego. Staying in office is the only thing that will protect him from the lawsuits and debts that await him out of office. He’s the cornered animal working to save himself.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      germy

      Further proof of the grift: Even conservative SCOTUS justices hate this sort of talk, particularly when it’s about conservative colleagues. It’s like flipping off the ref BEFORE the call. Nuts as legal strategy, boffo for scamming the rubes. https://t.co/lXntYPaDaF

      — Don’tEverTalkToTheHatThatWay (@Popehat) November 27, 2020

      For anyone who entertains SCOTUS worries – or fantasies — about the Trump litigation, it’s notable that the Trump legal team has done every possible thing to make SCOTUS review (let alone success) less likely. I’d be hard pressed to imagine how better to avoid review.

      — Don’tEverTalkToTheHatThatWay (@Popehat) November 27, 2020

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @MattF:

      As I have said a few times, this bullshit with not conceding and suing over the results is not actually new.  Being a sore loser is well established in Republican electoral politics.  What Trump is, is a sore loser so stupid and whiny that he will go through every single option that regular Republican sore losers don’t try because they don’t work.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Fleeting Expletive

      Reading it now.  This could make me take up smoking. The opinion slices the lawyerly work presented presented by the president’s elite strike force team like a Benihana chef.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Lapassionara

      @debbie: In the alternate universe where rules apply, this is the end of the line for this case. All that happened was that he was not allowed to amend his complaint for a second time, and the case was dismissed. The Supreme Court does not take such cases, in that universe. In any event, before he files for cert, he must seek en banc review. I think even in the Trump universe, he has reached the end of the line.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Kent

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      @MattF:As I have said a few times, this bullshit with not conceding and suing over the results is not actually new.  Being a sore loser is well established in Republican electoral politics.  What Trump is, is a sore loser so stupid and whiny that he will go through every single option that regular Republican sore losers don’t try because they don’t work.

      Trump turned the election into a reality show in which he gets to lose and get humiliated 40 times in a row instead of just once.

      I guess if you are going to lose, you might as well lose “bigly”

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Geminid

      Hopefully there is good news in the NY22nd Congressional District race. Republican challenger Claudia Tenney had a 28,000 vote lead election night, but after counting absentee ballots Democratic Congressman Anthony Brindisi had a 13 vote lead as of Wednesday. He’s claiming victory, but there are several hundred disputed ballots not yet tabulated. Court fights over these will take some days to resolve.

      The 22nd district covers a swath of central New York from Binghamton near the PA border to Oswego on Lake Ontario. Brindisi beat incumbent Tenney in 2018.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      patrick II

      @Mike in NC:

      No, they should keep the tiny desk (and low chair which no one seems to mention) at the White House for when Joe Biden’s grandkids want to play president.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      dmsilev

      The opinion is just brutal.

      “Mr. Giuliani, what you just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I have ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response, were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it. I award you no points, and may God have mercy on your soul.”

      Reply
    31. 31.

      JoyceH

      @germy:

      No, that’s the People’s Desk.

      Thing is, that desk has a specific purpose and it doesn’t look odd when used in its proper context. You’ve probably seen it dozens of times and never noticed.

      That’s the desk they use when the president is signing a bill and there are a crowd of people ranged around behind him to share in the glory. The emphasis is on the crowd, so the desk is  minimized.

      But out of that context, it does look weird. The whole thing looked weird – that bare Christmas tree in the corner? Someone on Twitter said that Trump could make the White House Diplomatic Reception Room look like the activities room of an underfunded community center, where the out of season holiday decorations are shoved into the corner to make room for Zumba.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Mike in NC:

      For whoever hasn’t heard, the tiny desk is a standard fixture for photo-ops that Obama and other previous presidents have used.  The trick is, it’s for photo-ops where the president is surrounded by people, so that they can be as much the center of attention as the president.  When you’re an asshole who refuses to share the limelight, you just look like an idiot sitting at the kiddy table.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Geoduck

      Other presidents have used that table, but it’s supposed to be deployed outdoors and/or as the Prez signs the bill de jour while surrounded by relevant supporters.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      FelonyGovt

      @germy: Yes, I particularly love the fact that judges HE APPOINTED can’t bring themselves to entertain this dog’s breakfast of unsupported allegations.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      mrmoshpotato

      @germy:

      Trump appointee Judge Stephanos Bibas writes “calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.” 

      Cry harder, Dump humpers.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Kent:

      I guess if you are going to lose, you might as well lose “bigly” 

      He should start a trash reality show on the surface of the Sun – The Biggest Loser Assclown.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      trollhattan

      Read elsewhere the ruling finds the plaintiff must repay the state for costs. I so hope it’s true (and they do not accept checks or IOUs).

      Reply
    46. 46.

      WaterGirl

      @SiubhanDuinne: I am guessing that many people think Popehat is totally clever and awesome and that some people find him insufferably arrogant.  I am one who appreciates him, and I listen to his “All the president’s lawyers” podcast with Josh Barro, but I would almost bet my house that a lot of people also find him arrogant and full of himself.

      When Popehat has spoken, there is definitely a reverent respect as if that’s the end of it.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      germy

      @FelonyGovt:   …judges HE APPOINTED can’t bring themselves to entertain this dog’s breakfast of unsupported allegations.

      Yes, and that’s got to be confusing the hell out of him.  Because he views everything as transactional, I’m sure he can’t comprehend why it happened.  “I appointed that judge.  He owes me.”

      I wonder if he’s mentioning McConnell in any of his angry rants and screaming sessions at staff.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      mrmoshpotato

      @JoyceH:

      That’s the desk they use when the president is signing a bill and there are a crowd of people ranged around behind him to share in the glory. The emphasis is on the crowd, so the desk is  minimized. 

      Oh!  Didn’t realize that.

      Wonder why Obama never looked like a manbaby when sitting at it…

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Betty Cracker

      @Amir Khalid: I think Hunter has a couple of kids who are still babies/preschoolers.

      PS: Maybe Jill Biden can champion a breast cancer detection initiative called #BeBreast.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      germy

      @WaterGirl:

      I think he’s arrogant, but he surprised me one day with a long thread about his mental breakdown and time in a psychiatric hospital.  Made me rethink my opinion of him.

      Reply

