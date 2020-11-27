Let’s do some more fundraising and campaigning for the January 5th run off in Georgia.

There’s a new Stacey Abrams group that plans to register 10K new voters by Dec. 7. The New Georgia Project Action Fund

Plus there’s all the stuff we talked about before.

Opportunities to Help with Georgia!

Phone bank into Georgia with Fair Fight.



Phone bank into Georgia with the New Georgia Project.



Volunteer for Georgia with Vote Save America.



Write postcards for Georgia with the Georgia Postcard Project.



Write postcards for Georgia with Postcards to Voters.



Write postcards for Georgia with Postcard Patriots.



Write letters to Georgia with VoteFWD.

Donations

Balloon Juice for Fair Fight