Gee but I thought I'd ask you just the same

Let’s do some more fundraising and campaigning for the January 5th run off in Georgia.

There’s a new Stacey Abrams group that plans to register 10K new voters by Dec. 7. The New Georgia Project Action Fund

Plus there’s all the stuff we talked about before.

Opportunities to Help with Georgia!
Phone bank into Georgia with Fair Fight.


Phone bank into Georgia with the New Georgia Project.


Volunteer for Georgia with Vote Save America.


Write postcards for Georgia with the Georgia Postcard Project.

 


Write postcards for Georgia with Postcards to Voters.

 

Help With Georgia, and Listen to Stacey Abrams 5
Write postcards for Georgia with Postcard Patriots.

 

Help With Georgia, and Listen to Stacey Abrams 4
Write letters to Georgia with VoteFWD.

 

Donations

Balloon Juice for Fair Fight

Jon Ossoff, Georgia Senate Runoff!  

Raphael Warnock, Georgia Senate Runoff!

    2. 2.

      something fabulous

      Just a little proofreading note– I think the text for the Warnock thermometer is still off? Still says “recount” and the number amount seems strange?

      THANKS for doing these, in any case!

    5. 5.

      BQuimby

      Done.  Was thinking about this yesterday… I am sure there will be complaints about West Coast liberruls involving ourselves in this race.  GOOD.

