I’ve been struggling to articulate why, to me, this is so funny pic.twitter.com/XRPgYNYbC3 — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 27, 2020

A sincere and personal thanks to our indispensible WaterGirl, whose holiday labors gave all of us so much joy… and gave me a chance to spend the day mostly loafing, which was wonderful!

Back in this ugly reality… I’ll admit my first thought, upon seeing the top pic, was Bastid better not have tried to sell off the Resolute Desk. More likely, though, either Melania booted him out of the Oval Office to finish her holiday decorating, or else the NSA transition team is already busy tearing the office down to the studs, looking for bugs (including the kind spread by fecal contamination & long-neglected fast food detritus).



Sir, I am grateful that our new President Joseph R. Biden of Delaware has allowed you to use the White House junior fun time desk for your remaining weeks in the White House. He is a good and kindhearted man! — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 27, 2020



Swan, or turkey?

The only insight I can add to this photo is that I would bet a thousand dollars it was his idea. pic.twitter.com/C0D2GVdBQu — David Roth (@david_j_roth) November 27, 2020

So, what you're saying is that Biden's win is even more impressive than people are giving him credit for? https://t.co/bFjabn6eyU — Daily Trix (@DailyTrix) November 27, 2020

Courtesy of commentor Tenar Arha, another Thanksgiving leftover, because who doesn’t love those leftovers?