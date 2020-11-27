Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Morning Open Thread: A Chance to Breathe Again

Friday Morning Open Thread: A Chance to Breathe Again

by | 38 Comments

A sincere and personal thanks to our indispensible WaterGirl, whose holiday labors gave all of us so much joy… and gave me a chance to spend the day mostly loafing, which was wonderful!

Back in this ugly reality… I’ll admit my first thought, upon seeing the top pic, was Bastid better not have tried to sell off the Resolute Desk. More likely, though, either Melania booted him out of the Oval Office to finish her holiday decorating, or else the NSA transition team is already busy tearing the office down to the studs, looking for bugs (including the kind spread by fecal contamination & long-neglected fast food detritus).


Swan, or turkey?

Courtesy of commentor Tenar Arha, another Thanksgiving leftover, because who doesn’t love those leftovers?

    1. 1.

      Geo Wilcox

      Was he going for the optical illusion of being bigger than he is due to a smaller desk or is someone pranking the fuck out of him?

    8. 8.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I kept trying to settle down for one of yesterday’s zooms and being phoned by everyone I ever knew. I think all of them were a little lonely and didn’t have jackals to zoom with. Anyway, I’m sorry I missed it. Sounds like a good time.

    9. 9.

      Betty Cracker

      Apparently that tiny desk has been around for a while, and normal presidents use it when they’re signing important legislation where they want a photo op with a ton of people witnessing the signature. No surprise that a narcissistic sociopath like Trump wouldn’t grasp the importance of including others in images using that desk, so he looks like a whiny toddler banished from the grownups’ table.

      Friday Morning Open Thread: A Chance to Breathe Again

    11. 11.

      p.a.

      You know there’s one crew sweeping the WH for bugs and another crew doing inventory on the valuables while also scanning online sales and swap sites.
      “Goddamnit if I have to peel another ‘Property of Donald R Trump’ sticker off the Gilbert Stuart…”

    13. 13.

      SFAW

      @Patricia Kayden:

      I assume that tiny desk will be one of the many White House items that Orange Bigot tries to steal when he’s finally kicked out.

      Probably easier to catalog the things he doesn’t try to steal.

    15. 15.

      germy

      Corrupt U.S. oil executives

      They thought they were going to a business meeting. “A corporate jet shuttled them to Caracas and they were told they’d be home for Thanksgiving. Instead, a cadre of military intelligence officers swarmed the boardroom, taking them to jail.” https://t.co/rjf5owJ4q4— @tiffanydcross (@TiffanyDCross) November 27, 2020

      Maybe we can tell Trump he’s going on a “business meeting”

    16. 16.

      SFAW

      @p.a.:

      while also scanning online sales and swap sites.

      The key question: would he post them on the NYC, the WDC, or the Mar-a-Loser Craigslist?

      Hah! Trick question, he wouldn’t do any of the actual work required to post them.

    18. 18.

      Betty Cracker

      No one really knows how bad the coronavirus spread is here in FL because the governor 1) lies and manipulates the level of testing the state controls to rig the count, 2) has been hiding from the press since the election (issuing official communication via video instead of news conferences),  and 3) hired at least one COVID-denier crackpot for the state data team.

      But it’s not possible to cover up overwhelmed hospitals, and that’s coming home to roost in my county. There’s an article in the local paper about the county’s public health official contacting the two towns that are planning Christmas parades and begging them not to assemble crowds because the two hospitals are already hard hit and wouldn’t be able to handle an influx.

    22. 22.

      SFAW

      @Tony Jay:

      Piss off, President Pettygrift.

      What’s the difference between “piss off” and “sod off”?

      Asking for a bunch o’ Yanks who wish you Brits would learn to talk good English.

    25. 25.

      germy

      I know we're focusing on Biden winning over and over every day. But have some perspective. Please don't forget to focus on Trump losing over and over every day.

      — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 24, 2020

    26. 26.

      Tony Jay

      @SFAW:

      “Piss off” is ruder and is more likely to be said in anger, while “Sod off” is a bit lighter. Otherwise they’re pretty much interchangable.

      Now “Shove it up your pygmyhole or I’ll choke you with your own ballsack“, that’s something you could say to Granny on her birthday and still get a spoonful of jam. 8-)

    28. 28.

      SFAW

      @Tony Jay:

      Now “Shove it up your pygmyhole or I’ll choke you with your own ballsack“, that’s something you could say to Granny on her birthday and still get a spoonful of jam.

      Thanks for the pro tip.

