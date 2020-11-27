Rocky the owl is released into the wild after stowing away in the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree ????https://t.co/lT153ECukR pic.twitter.com/Fyyxa2hS4t
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 25, 2020
If I know New Yorkers, there’s all sorts of farces / musicals / childrens’ books being written about a little owl with big dreams, who finally makes it to Broadway… only to get rudely dumped back in the sticks of Saugerties…
I mean… does this tiny queen look grateful for being captured?
Owl by myself: A worker helping set up the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree found a holiday surprise — a tiny owl among the branches. The little bird, now named Rockefeller, was discovered on Monday, dehydrated and hungry, but otherwise unharmed. https://t.co/T5tKzC8tOF #odd
— AP Oddities (@AP_Oddities) November 19, 2020
