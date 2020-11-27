Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Nature & Respite / Friday Evening Open Thread: Rocky the Xmas Owl

Friday Evening Open Thread: Rocky the Xmas Owl

by | 21 Comments

This post is in: ,

If I know New Yorkers, there’s all sorts of farces / musicals / childrens’ books being written about a little owl with big dreams, who finally makes it to Broadway… only to get rudely dumped back in the sticks of Saugerties…

I mean… does this tiny queen look grateful for being captured?

    21Comments

    3. 3.

      Spanky

      The northern saw-whet owl is a small owl native to North America. Saw-whet owls are one of the smallest owl species in North America. They can be found in dense thickets or conifers, often at eye level, although they can also be found some 20 feet up.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      germy

      Why do I never see owl recipes?

      Lots of ways to prepare chicken…

      Reply
    5. 5.

      PsiFighter37

      Gah…seems like we are on track to narrowly lose IA-02 after all. There was a miscount in the numbers in one county, so the Democrat is behind by 7 votes with only one county left to recount. Hopefully Brindisi holds on in NY-22 (up 13 votes).

      It also seems like we are narrowly gonna lose CA-25…my hope? That Katie Hill decides to rejoin the rat race and win back her old seat in 2022. This is a district that should be ours. We should also find better candidates to retake the two OC counties we lost, as well as the Central Valley one where we crush at the presidential level but underperform massively at the congressional level (CA-21).

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Brachiator

      Owl by myself

      The avian puns must be flying.

      Owl Be Thinking of Yule, Next Christmas.

      It was fitting that Rocky was cared for at the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center.

      The BBC story also notes that Rocky was fed mice to help her get back to health. Once again, rodents get the short end of the stick. Circle of Life.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      PsiFighter37

      @mrmoshpotato: Think you mean 223-212 if all races stay as is, which is a 5-seat majority (218 being the bare minimum). Subtract Richmond and (likely) Haaland, and it will be 221 for a while. I sure hope the moderates and Squad folks can stop their feuding and focus on getting stuff done when the new Congress convenes.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jeffro

      Thanks everyone for the numbers but now…double ugh.

      Let’s get a good rest in this holiday season, and then crank. it. up.  We’re going to be needed for those midterms, whew!!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      burnspbesq

      @PsiFighter37:

      I sure hope the moderates and Squad folks can stop their feuding and focus on getting stuff done when the new Congress convenes.

      Not bloody likely, I’m afraid. If House Dems can’t pass legislation without the Squad, we are well and truly fucked.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      @PsiFighter37: I wouldn’t call CA-25 a natural for the Dems, Santa Clarita is pretty suburban and the rest is really rural.  I was a bit surprised it flipped in 2018, but Katie Hill was a good candidate and she had ads in heavy rotation on the TV.

      ETA:  Looks like it also has Simi Valley as well as Palmdale and Lancaster, still it’s not like the basin politically.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Feathers

      San Diego Zoo did a presentation at the World Fantasy Convention when it was held there. Got to see a pangolin up close! But very cool was a huge owl. It was not far away when it suddenly started flapping its wings. I didn’t hear a thing, totally silent. But the power of the displaced air blew my hair like a strong wind gust. Just amazing. Can’t see one now without imagining the blowing hair.

      There is some sort of party next door with many shrieking, playing children. No idea what the social distancing protocols are and I’m not going to check.

      As to Congress, the big thing that needs to happen is a strong playing of the refs. We really can’t allow Republicans to keep claiming the moral high ground. Part of the problem is that opposition is always seen as being from the right. On the ACA, it always looked unpopular, but when the question was properly asked, a large majority thought it was either fine or didn’t go far enough.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Yarrow

      @Feathers:  Along those lines, I was surprised to see this awesome thread from NeverTrumper and LP advisor Tom Nichols last night:

      But more to the point, why is it always a plea for *us* to understand *them*? Why is it always one way? Why is there never a plea – or demand – to people in rural Indiana to say: “Listen, you better start understanding the 100 million Americans who aren’t like you.”
      — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 27, 2020

      I’m so f*cking tired of people going to rural Wisconsin like anthropologists on a field trip. Take those same people from Oshkosh and put them on a bus to Boston or LA and say: “You better learn about these people. They’re your fellow citizens and they way outnumber you.” /3x

      And just to continue this rant a little more: These Trump voters did not spend a lot of time saying “You know, the inner cities are a mess, and people there seem desperate and unhappy. I wonder why. Maybe I should understand them more.”

      Instead, they said: F*ck those cities. /1

      I swear, he sounds like a Juicer. There’s more if you click through.

      Reply

