You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday/Friday, Nov. 26-27

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday/Friday, Nov. 26-27

by | 10 Comments

Reminder, Bolsonaro’s had (a moderately severe case of) COVID-19, so he’s personally safe in refusing vaccination:

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      cs

      The “angry ladies all over Yankee Candle” tweet hits a little close to home.

      My niece tested positive on Wednesday. Probably from an unmasked person at the bank where she works. I zoomed with her & the family on Thanksgiving. She told me: “Harry Styles saved my life!” I of course asked “WTF?” She told me she bought the Vogue magazine issue with Harry Styles on the cover. There was a perfume sample inside. She sniffed it and smelled absolutely nothing. That was her warning sign to go get tested immediately.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Yesterday, China reported 0 new domestic confirmed cases and 0 new asymptomatic case. Manzhouli in Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region is commencing the 2nd round of mass screening of all residents in the city.

      Yesterday, China reported 5 new imported confirmed cases and 8 imported asymptomatic case:

      * Shanghai Municipality – 3 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from France and 1 from Denmark
      * Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Russia; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Italy
      * Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 confirmed and 3 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Russia
      * Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the US
      * Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Russia
      * Nanjing in Jiangsu Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      * Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Egypt

      Yesterday, Hong Kong reported 92 new cases, 3 imported (from the US, the UK, Russia, Romania, etc.) and 89 local (17 of whom with out clear sources of infection, 58 are related to dance clubs).

      Reply
    4. 4.

      mrmoshpotato

      A Gallup poll of Americans recorded the lowest level of concern of contracting the virus since mid-June.

      👍 COVID-19 loved this.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      mrmoshpotato

      going to a mass gathering at the acupuncturist and asking them to stab me right in the carotid artery after reading this

      Holiday sarcasm is the best sarcasm.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 numbers. Director-General of Health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 1,109 new cases today, for a cumulative reported total of 61,861 cases. Dr Noor Hisham also reports two new deaths for a total of 350 deaths — 0.57% of the cumulative reported total, 0.69% of resolved cases.

      11,307 active and contagious cases are currently in hospital; 113 are in ICU, 41 of them on respirators. Meanwhile, 1,148 patients recovered and were discharged, more than were diagnosed today, for a total of 50,204 patients recovered — 81.2% of the cumulative reported total.

      Four new clusters were reported today: Jalan Tuaran in Sabah, Puteh Lama building site in KL, Jalan Haruan in Negeri Sembilan, and Beringin in Penang.

      1,099 new cases today are local infections. Sabah has 441 cases: 54 in older clusters, 43 in Jalan Tuaran cluster, 249 close-contact screenings, and 95 other screenings. Selangor has 174 cases: 99 in existing clusters, 47 close-contact screenings, and 28 other screenings. Negeri Sembilan has 167 cases: 46 in older clusters, 116 in Jalan Haruan cluster, one close-contact screening, and four other screenings. KL has 145 cases: 15 in older clusters, 118 in Puteh Lama building site cluster, and nine other screenings.

      Penang has 64 cases: 32 in older clusters, 18 in Beringin cluster, seven close-contact screenings, and seven other screenings. Perak has 42 cases: 38 in existing clusters, and four other screenings. Johor has 33 cases: 28 in existing clusters, and five other screenings. Kedah has 25 cases: 24 in existing clusters, and one other screening. Kelantan has five cases: two in existing clusters, and three close-contact screenings. And Pahang has three cases: 2 close-contact screenings, and one other screening.

      Putrajaya, Melaka, Terengganu, Labuan, Sarawak and Perlis reported no new cases today.

      10 new cases are imported. Nine were reported in KL and one in Selangor. They are arrivals from the United Arab Emirates (two), India (three), Indonesia, Egypt, Singapore, Turkey, and Iraq.

      The two deaths today, both reported in Sabah, are a 47-year-old non-Malaysian man with heart disease, and a 64-year-old non-Malaysian man with stroke.

      In other news, PM Muhyiddin Yassin has announced that the Government signed a deal with Pfizer for 12.8 million doses of its vaccine, enough for 6.4 million people, subject to the vaccine getting final approval from the FDA.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Our dumbass mayor really hit one out of the park this time around.  Yes people, he really is that clueless.

      He went on to make a classic non-apology apology when this not only blew up locally but nationally:

      “I apologize to the residents of Denver who see my decision as conflicting with the [stay at home] guidelines…”.

      He’s term-limited but we’re stuck with him for a 3rd term because of the stupidity of our non-partisan, jungle primary system.  The anti-mayoral vote was split three ways and the least of the opponents, an unemployed realtor who changed her voter registration party affiliation from (R) to (I) literally the week before she announced her candidacy , made the cut. I couldn’t vote for her during the run off. If we’re gonna stick with this, we probably need to adopt a ranked choice system.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Brachiator

      Los Angeles County news.

      More than 5,000 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Los Angeles County on Thanksgiving Day.

      The L.A. County Public Health Department reported Thursday that there were another 5,087 cases, bringing the county’s total to 383,275 cases since the pandemic began.

      There were also another 37 new deaths from the disease. The county’s death COVID-19 death toll stands at 7,580.

      Countywide hospitalizations from COVID-19 were at 1,809, up from 1,682 on Wednesday. Of those, 24% of patients were in ICU beds.

      L.A. County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly said Wednesday that hospitalizations had jumped 70% in just the past two weeks, with the county now averaging about 300 new admissions. daily. With the current rate of transmission, Ghaly warned there would likely be shortages in the number of hospital beds, especially intensive-care unit beds, over the next two to four weeks….

      L.A. County’s five-day average of new cases topped 4,500 earlier this week, a threshold that is expected to trigger a new safer-at-home order soon. L.A. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said this week that order would include no public or private gatherings of people not in the same household, limiting outdoor permitted activities to only 50% capacity, indoor essential retail to 35% capacity and indoor non-essential retail to 20% capacity.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Bruce K

      Greece saw another 2018 cases and 99 dead on 26 November. 608 COVID patients are on ventilators, and some northern Greek hospitals have reached full capacity, with preparations being made for patients to be transferred to Athens.

      Lockdown has been extended from 30 November to 7 December. Some local experts are saying it should be extended longer, because the case load may have stabilized, but it hasn’t dropped.

      Reply

