“Americans' confidence that they can protect themselves from getting the disease is linked to their level of concern about dying from it, and that their perceptions of risk are largely dependent on their partisanship, age and race.” https://t.co/ypjxPQXFgf https://t.co/qshhiNywcE — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) November 26, 2020





A somber Thanksgiving holiday in the US amid a record number of daily coronavirus cases & deaths https://t.co/DO7qkIVNRi — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 26, 2020

262,831 reported deaths so far from #covid19 in the United States, 2,313 yesterday alone. That’s one life lost every 37 seconds. https://t.co/lLfca3lG5R — Carl Zimmer (@carlzimmer) November 26, 2020

Nearly 2100 died of Covid19 in the U.S. two days before Thanksgiving, the deadliest day since early summer & a troubling sign that the worst is yet to come https://t.co/TyGBwhgH7D pic.twitter.com/igJtQ97Arc — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 26, 2020

======

Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients are driving a surge in new cases in South Korea, frustrating efforts to control transmission by the Asian country which managed to keep infections under control in previous outbreaks https://t.co/qP5jHJ1hGB — Reuters (@Reuters) November 27, 2020

Russia confirmed a record-breaking 27,543 coronavirus infections Friday, bringing the total caseload to 2,215,533 https://t.co/BsuF6DLKZM — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 27, 2020

Moscow reported a 300% month-on-month increase in coronavirus deaths for October, with coronavirus being the main cause of 2,235 deaths that monthhttps://t.co/tXu3d4bFXf — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 27, 2020

I think we can consider the question "Do lockdowns slow the spread of Covid?" answered https://t.co/SpG8JqvyHF — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) November 26, 2020

German Covid-19 cases surpass 1mln since the start of the Pandemic, BBG reports. pic.twitter.com/cil2eGTBx9 — Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) November 26, 2020

Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans to remain patient with restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus, saying that with promising vaccines on the way, “there is light at the end of the tunnel.” https://t.co/3HXwzSCuAh — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) November 26, 2020

A fascinating graph, showing the dynamics of the second wave in France. Things were fine in July, but the 20-29 year olds starting relaxing. Over time, they contaminated older generations until infection rates were high for all. How will the reverse movement proceed? pic.twitter.com/KkgilUuVh0 — Olivier Blanchard (@ojblanchard1) November 26, 2020

Has there ever been a more dystopianYA sentence https://t.co/OGckdfmHNU — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) November 26, 2020

Another 'donut day' in Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, and Vietnam: – 0 domestic cases

– 0 deaths — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) November 27, 2020

Pakistan cricket squad quarantined after positive Covid tests in New Zealand https://t.co/rArU9U7n4a — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 26, 2020

Africa's top public health official says vaccinations against COVID-19 on the continent might not start until the second quarter of next year. https://t.co/SPLuF0t3cU — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) November 26, 2020

Reminder, Bolsonaro’s had (a moderately severe case of) COVID-19, so he’s personally safe in refusing vaccination:

Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro said he will not take a coronavirus vaccine, calling it his ‘right.’ Bolsonaro added that Congress was unlikely to mandate that Brazilians take the vaccine https://t.co/FGs20QJcWo pic.twitter.com/bEDJbT0P1V — Reuters (@Reuters) November 27, 2020

Mexico plans to begin coronavirus vaccinations next month https://t.co/L7xmWUA5Pw via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 26, 2020

======

EU says first coronavirus vaccinations possible by Christmas https://t.co/kOPZJTdJLg via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 26, 2020

A manufacturing error clouds key vaccine study results. AstraZeneca & Oxford Univ have acknowledged an error that's raising questions about the preliminary results of their COVID19 vaccine. Error noticed days after the vax was said to be "highly effective" https://t.co/3V5D9FJiBl pic.twitter.com/ADSk0l9Odm — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 26, 2020

Keep the mask: A vaccine won't end the US crisis right away https://t.co/3QnFGky3h2 via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 26, 2020

India-based drugmaker Hetero will produce over 100 million doses of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, one of the developers of the Russian vaccine announced Fridayhttps://t.co/qRBRE1IYtQ — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 27, 2020

UPS stepping up dry ice production & freezers for vaccines. Global shipping giant UPS says it will start making dry ice in the US & also distribute ultra-cold temp freezers as it prepares its logistics for shipping COVID19 vaccines. Image: dry ice pellets https://t.co/UsNV9XLApl pic.twitter.com/nLOWG9ehDf — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 26, 2020

======

Half an hour after Denver Mayor Michael Hancock sent this tweet urging people to avoid travel, he got on an airplane to go see family in Mississippi. https://t.co/JfEtFSTGJz — Reid Wilson (@PoliticsReid) November 25, 2020

MS Gov. Tate Reeves reimposing mask mandates on 41 counties where #COVID19 spread is high – https://t.co/00UF5Eg08M — Reid Wilson (@PoliticsReid) November 25, 2020

NC elections officials report no #COVID19 cases tied to voting – https://t.co/dcSGs6nSDy — Reid Wilson (@PoliticsReid) November 25, 2020

There are angry ladies all over Yankee Candle’s site reporting that none of the candles they just got had any smell at all. I wonder if they’re feeling a little hot and nothing has much taste for the last couple days too. — Terri Nelson (@TerriDrawsStuff) November 24, 2020