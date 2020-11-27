Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Assassination Attempt On Iran's "Father Of Nuclear Program"

Assassination Attempt On Iran’s “Father Of Nuclear Program”

61 Comments

This post is in: , ,

There has just been an assassination attempt on Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran’s leading nuclear scientist. He is seen within Iran in a role much like that of Robert Oppenheimer in the United States.

Israel has assassinated other Iranian nuclear scientists and is thus the prime suspect. Bibi Netanyahu has mentioned Fakhrizadeh by name.

Israel, and the Trump administration, have been trying to break the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) so that it cannot be revived. The JCPOA froze and even pushed back Iran’s nuclear weapons program, putting it under greater international scrutiny than any nuclear program in the world.

But war with Iran is what Mike Pompeo and other Trump advisors have wanted. It is also what Netanyahu wants, as long as the losses are primarily America’s.

On top of the devastation of the Iraq War, a war with Iran would tear the Middle East apart. Those desiring war imagine that it would destroy Iran without extreme damage to themselves. Pompeo has mentioned the Rapture, which requires such a war to ensure his personal salvation.

But the warmongers have been unsuccessful in provoking Iran into leaving the JCPOA. After the US left the agreement, Iran has taken reversible steps toward a more robust nuclear program and has made clear that these are in response to US actions. The other participants in the JCPOA have held firm.

The attack on Fakhrizadeh is an enormous provocation, most likely an escalation by those who want Iran to leave the JCPOA so that there is justification for war. As usual, early reports are confused. Current tweets follow.

Update: Official sources now say Fakhrizadeh is dead.

    61Comments

    1. 1.

      germy

      But war with Iran is what Mike Pompeo and other Trump advisors have wanted. It is also what Netanyahu wants, as long as the losses are primarily America’s.

      “We’ll fight to the last American soldier!”  (Bibi, probably)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      RandomMonster

      Trump, sitting at his tiny desk in the Romper Room, says Tehran is a Democrat-controlled city and antifa is to blame.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      zhena gogolia

      Is there a chance Iran will be restrained because they realize we’re about to have new leadership?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      artem1s

      Donnie is now proving what a big boy leader he is following his embarrassing ‘kid’s table’ incident.  I have no doubt the US is responsible.  I’m sure it took very little for Pompeo and Dence to talk Donnie into starting up their personal rapture wet dream.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Frankensteinbeck

      My nickel, and I would not bet more, is that this was MBS.  Trump is too big a coward, and while I suspect Pompeo and other cabinet officials are getting “Do what you want, I don’t care” levels of being ignored, does Pompeo have anyone he can order to do this?  MBS wants “Let’s you and him fight” badly, and has a history of crude, obvious force because there’s never been anyone to push back.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      daveNYC

      @Baud: Sounds like they did him with a drive by shooting.  Between that and the combined talent of MBS and Trump this might well have been planned yesterday.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      germy

      6. Let’s unpack the last point: Conducting attacks in Iran has few down-sides for Israel right now. Either Iran lashes out and sparks a broader conflict that sucks in the US, bringing about a US-Iran confrontation that Netanyahu long has sought.— Trita Parsi (@tparsi) November 27, 2020

      7. If Iran sits tight and waits out the Trump presidency, Israel will not have lost much as Trump clearly has either given Israel the green light to attack Iran or at a minimum refuses to impose a cost on Israel for dragging the US to the brink of war with Iran.— Trita Parsi (@tparsi) November 27, 2020

      8. Either way, the assassination (and other likely future attacks) will likely harden Iran’s position and complicate – if not hinder – the Biden team’s attempts to revive diplomacy. That serves Netanyahu’s interest as well.— Trita Parsi (@tparsi) November 27, 2020

      Reply
    41. 41.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: We don’t, that’s my question.

      I’m just looking at this from the pov that the Russians are great at throwing people out of windows but their record on poisonings doesn’t exactly inspire a whole lot of confidence. So when it comes to the Sauds, they did a great job of luring a dissident to their Turkish Embassy under false pretenses and than killed him, but they did it so ham handidly that within 48 hrs every one knew they had done it.

      If they did have anything to do with this, I’m sure we’ll have an idea by the end of the wkend. If it’s still a mystery I would lean toward the Israelis. They are quite capable of pulling this off.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Spanky

      I would not want to be navigating the Straits of Hormuz anytime soon. Let’s hope this idiot administration isn’t dangling a carrier group out there as bait.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Bill Arnold

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      I wonder how safe Pompous will feel once he loses his State Dept security detail.

      [It so far appears that] The insane and arrogant Israeli right has placed Israel in great peril (and also themselves, and their personal power). (Pompeo is in a different class of evil.) Israel doesn’t have much plausible deniability here. (ETA yeah MBS is a suspect too. Communicating with Netanyahu these days.)
      The question is whether Iran retaliates tit for tat, and if so when. If they stay calm, the new US administration will extend offers of peace.
      Insane assholes.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      germy

      12. Be prepared for a very bumpy ride till Biden’s inauguration. And if it turns out that Israel was behind the assassination, have no illusions about Netanyahu’s desire to drag the US into another endless war in the Middle East…

      — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) November 27, 2020

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Immanentize

      @Cheryl Rofer: Well, “Israel did it” was always going to be part of the spin whether true (likely) or not.

      I think Iran will wait but will do something specific and personal as retribution.  First, a big public funeral which will arouse their supporters around the world.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      cmorenc

      But war with Iran is what Mike Pompeo and other Trump advisors have wanted. It is also what Netanyahu wants, as long as the losses are primarily America’s.

      Netanyahu unwisely forgets that Israel has to win *every* war against regional nations who would like to destroy Israel, Israel’s opponents only have to win once.  And he unwisely overlooks that his American friends Trump and Pompeo are both fools and reckless, but them again so is he.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      Then Biden has the option of leaving Bibi dangling in the wind and Trump – who has been withdrawing troops – will sit with his thumb up his ass like usual.  More than anything, I want the US to be on the sideline of shit Bibi starts or calls down on Israel.  I hope it turns out that way.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      trollhattan

      Bibi’s “Black Friday sale” ends in January and he’s not wasting his last months of deals. As if Trump’s assassination weren’t enough.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Tony Jay

      Somewhere in the paranoid rat-run of his mind President Pettygrift just felt a cold shiver as he belatedly realised how very, very convenient it would be for all kinds of people if a certain bellicose orange loose-thread got all burnt up in an ‘Iranian’ retaliatory hit.

      Jared’s tiny marbles just clinked too.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      daveNYC

      @OzarkHillbilly: Where, yes. But current reports are that the attack used machine guns and explosives. That’s not exactly a precise method finely tuned to the target’s weak spot. It reminds me of the bit in Interview With a Vampire I think it was, where the vampire was talking about the procedure people thought needed to be done to kill vampires, which was something like staking them in the heart, chopping off the head, burning the remains, and then burying them with silver or holy water or something. His point was that, yes, that would kill a vampire, but doing that would kill freaking anything.
      This level of crude brute force smells like MBS. Possibly with Israel supplying the weapons from a cache they already had in place. The intel could have come from either Israel or the USA.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @artem1s:

      That did happen yesterday.

      An extreme stretch.  Plans like this are time-dependent.  They have to hit where they know the victim will be.  And if it was Israel, Bibi doesn’t need Trump’s go-ahead or wait for Trump’s orders.  Bibi is very much not Trump’s minion.  He only needs to think he knows how the US will react.

      Reply

