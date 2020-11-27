There has just been an assassination attempt on Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran’s leading nuclear scientist. He is seen within Iran in a role much like that of Robert Oppenheimer in the United States.

Israel has assassinated other Iranian nuclear scientists and is thus the prime suspect. Bibi Netanyahu has mentioned Fakhrizadeh by name.

Israel, and the Trump administration, have been trying to break the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) so that it cannot be revived. The JCPOA froze and even pushed back Iran’s nuclear weapons program, putting it under greater international scrutiny than any nuclear program in the world.

But war with Iran is what Mike Pompeo and other Trump advisors have wanted. It is also what Netanyahu wants, as long as the losses are primarily America’s.

On top of the devastation of the Iraq War, a war with Iran would tear the Middle East apart. Those desiring war imagine that it would destroy Iran without extreme damage to themselves. Pompeo has mentioned the Rapture, which requires such a war to ensure his personal salvation.

But the warmongers have been unsuccessful in provoking Iran into leaving the JCPOA. After the US left the agreement, Iran has taken reversible steps toward a more robust nuclear program and has made clear that these are in response to US actions. The other participants in the JCPOA have held firm.

The attack on Fakhrizadeh is an enormous provocation, most likely an escalation by those who want Iran to leave the JCPOA so that there is justification for war. As usual, early reports are confused. Current tweets follow.

The assassenation scene pic.twitter.com/hM22XrTBhH — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) November 27, 2020

Let's be clear. This is not a big deal. This is a very very big deal. IAEA picked him out in Nov 2011 as the man in charge of AMAD plan, which western officials believe was #Iran nuclear weapons program in 90s and early 2000s. https://t.co/LCNogE9lBN — laurence norman (@laurnorman) November 27, 2020

IRGC-linked Fars News with more details:



– Repeated gunfire followed the sound of an explosion.

– A vehicle was targeted.

– Three to four people killed, including the perpetrators.



Fars says eyewitnesses confirmed Fakhrizadeh's assassination. #Iranhttps://t.co/cO210p6n7f pic.twitter.com/C09KMA8y9z — Kian Sharifi (@KianSharifi) November 27, 2020

Both the government news agency IRNA and ISNA news are now reporting that an Iranian nuclear scientist was targeted in an attack. The reports say additional info about his health condition and the identity of his attackers will be announced later. — Golnaz Esfandiari (@GEsfandiari) November 27, 2020

Update: Official sources now say Fakhrizadeh is dead.